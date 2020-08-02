Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Cerberus

Cerberus

2 bickering brothers try to outrun the devil.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Omeleto

.

.

Stacey and Steve are two quarreling brothers on the run from a mysterious threat in the desolate moors of Isle of Skye. Disoriented and confused, Stacey has a gun in his hand, with a dog shot nearby in a ditch and no memory of what happened. They know they’ve done something wrong, so they wrap up the dead dog and go on the run.

But when a car appears on the horizon, they jump in their car and go on a high-speed chase across the plains and through the forest, bickering all the while. Nothing deters the pursuing car, who relentlessly chases them, no matter what the brothers do. They manage to elude their pursuer, but as they travel deeper into the countryside, they can’t escape themselves — or the strange situation they’ve gotten themselves into.

Directed by Remy Bazerque, this short mixes action, comedy and other genres in this portrait of fraternal rivalry and tension. Though the brothers’ bickering often verges on the bitingly humorous — sniping and arguing seems to be the only way they relate to one another — their mutual torment takes on more ominous portent with the narrative’s progression.

There is a textured 70s Hollywood feel in the cinematography, the photography often takes keen advantage of the desolate and barren setting, which is striking in its emptiness. At first, this wide-open space seems to be just a natural feature of the area, but as the film progresses, it takes on a spookier, uncannier aspect, especially as the lighting darkens and the shadows creep in. The score, too, balances a loose, almost goofy boisterous conviviality with a darker, more foreboding atmosphere.

The 70s feel also harkens back to an age of more personal cinema in Hollywood, where genre films were often injected with less conventional elements to make something fresh and interesting. As the film progresses, what seems at first to be a charmingly fun and offbeat action caper seems to subtly shift in tone to something darker and even haunting, especially as the patterns between the brothers become locked into their dysfunction and can’t find their way out of their odd predicament.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Actors James McGregor and Tom Ripley play a believable set of brothers who are always berating each other, and what is funny at first starts to seem almost abusive, especially as their situation becomes increasingly opaque yet desperate. As they try to break out of their predicament, their inability to work together and listen to one another poses a serious obstacle — as does the rules of the game when they’re finally revealed.

The moment when the endgame of “Cerberus” becomes clear is one of those terrific shifts of perception in an audience — when you thought you were watching one film and it ends up being something else. And it’s likely many will want to watch the film again in search of hidden clues. But the shift mirrors the bigger realization: the psychological patterns between the brothers have locked them into their own private hell, and are doomed to repeat themselves again and again. Jean-Paul Sartre wrote, “Hell is other people” — but he likely never imagined it played out quite like this.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
[Music]
00:09
[Music]
00:17
[Music]
00:20
they see they say
00:27
[Music]
00:39
stays
00:41
nice
00:52
Marvin’s well the fuck happened don’t
00:57
know what you mean you don’t know you
00:59
got cutting you remember you can’t
01:02
remember all you had to do was block it
01:05
I didn’t want to lead and then he he
01:10
must have just gone for me any fuck what
01:14
we gonna do
01:15
he’s gonna repo right off okay okay
01:26
[Applause]
01:27
[Music]
01:35
we’re in the back
01:42
what we’re doing wrapping it why because
01:47
it’s fucking dead come on wrap it like
01:51
the inside inside don’t lift it I’m
01:54
drawing right let’s go
02:26
[Music]
02:34
No okay one more time
02:39
[Music]
02:44
this is easy fun idea
02:59
[Music]
03:00
it in Stockbridge they didn’t fucking
03:03
stop for it
03:04
you really have to shoots it didn’t you
03:05
fuck up don’t call me there I’m not a
03:10
fucker yeah whatever
03:12
next time fucking water use soap you
03:13
lazy bastard don’t be a next time Stacey
03:16
don’t you get that
03:17
cuz you fuck
03:30
faster per fuck trees gaining on us I
03:32
wouldn’t be gonna be a fucking faster
03:34
car to driving that mum I’ll get your
03:36
caste bugging your fucking car
04:07
now it’s freezing now that God the God
04:13
[Music]
04:23
[Applause]
04:57
definitely gone
05:01
to see that top boom oh fuck it good
05:07
Stacy stop it what stop tapping your
05:11
hands
05:14
sorry
05:23
someone
05:41
they see what the fuck I’m sorry all
05:44
right I just come I just done so I just
05:46
told you just come on cut Ronnie what
05:48
you want me to do chop him off
05:50
what the fuck can’t you just you get it
05:53
right bitch you are see wha
05:56
how’s your fuckin Dubai Mike do mate are
06:00
you kidding me I swear bro what
06:02
recognize their finger mindil Stacy I’ve
06:04
been going straight it’s impossible
06:05
how could it be my dude
06:12
[Music]
06:18
it wasn’t a Hugo Boss
06:20
it was huge hawks we still made a ton of
06:22
it didn’t we oh yeah we really hit the
06:24
big time then did we Stacy what matter
06:26
Cano Cano the fucking code it doom we
06:31
didn’t we yeah we saw
06:34
[Applause]
07:01
again in circles
07:09
and we break the fucking circle Stace
07:13
thanks where you gonna go we will hide
07:16
we live in modes we can’t high we can’t
07:18
live in the fucking milk you get used to
07:20
it
07:20
all right all right you can forage for
07:22
nuts and berries and I’ll kill rabbits
07:23
and and we’ll be like writing music Bear
07:25
Grylls
07:48
[Music]
08:14
where you going
08:16
come on
08:26
[Music]
08:36
[Music]
08:48
[Music]
08:52
fuck you dude whoa are you fucking
08:57
stupid
08:58
what how many fucking times have I told
09:01
you to do fucking man
09:03
let’s hope you’ll come control it all
09:05
right I can’t control oh why why nothing
09:07
going on up here is that huh you fucking
09:10
stupid
09:33
[Music]
09:35
[Applause]
09:38
nice very fucking nice get off me now he
09:49
knows where we are doesn’t he
10:34
Stacy
10:38
they say
10:47
stay
10:51
[Music]
10:53
very nice Thanks
11:04
what happened
11:28
[Music]
11:52
you

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Talk to you soon.


Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x