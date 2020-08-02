By Omeleto

.

.

Stacey and Steve are two quarreling brothers on the run from a mysterious threat in the desolate moors of Isle of Skye. Disoriented and confused, Stacey has a gun in his hand, with a dog shot nearby in a ditch and no memory of what happened. They know they’ve done something wrong, so they wrap up the dead dog and go on the run.

But when a car appears on the horizon, they jump in their car and go on a high-speed chase across the plains and through the forest, bickering all the while. Nothing deters the pursuing car, who relentlessly chases them, no matter what the brothers do. They manage to elude their pursuer, but as they travel deeper into the countryside, they can’t escape themselves — or the strange situation they’ve gotten themselves into.

Directed by Remy Bazerque, this short mixes action, comedy and other genres in this portrait of fraternal rivalry and tension. Though the brothers’ bickering often verges on the bitingly humorous — sniping and arguing seems to be the only way they relate to one another — their mutual torment takes on more ominous portent with the narrative’s progression.

There is a textured 70s Hollywood feel in the cinematography, the photography often takes keen advantage of the desolate and barren setting, which is striking in its emptiness. At first, this wide-open space seems to be just a natural feature of the area, but as the film progresses, it takes on a spookier, uncannier aspect, especially as the lighting darkens and the shadows creep in. The score, too, balances a loose, almost goofy boisterous conviviality with a darker, more foreboding atmosphere.

The 70s feel also harkens back to an age of more personal cinema in Hollywood, where genre films were often injected with less conventional elements to make something fresh and interesting. As the film progresses, what seems at first to be a charmingly fun and offbeat action caper seems to subtly shift in tone to something darker and even haunting, especially as the patterns between the brothers become locked into their dysfunction and can’t find their way out of their odd predicament.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Actors James McGregor and Tom Ripley play a believable set of brothers who are always berating each other, and what is funny at first starts to seem almost abusive, especially as their situation becomes increasingly opaque yet desperate. As they try to break out of their predicament, their inability to work together and listen to one another poses a serious obstacle — as does the rules of the game when they’re finally revealed.

The moment when the endgame of “Cerberus” becomes clear is one of those terrific shifts of perception in an audience — when you thought you were watching one film and it ends up being something else. And it’s likely many will want to watch the film again in search of hidden clues. But the shift mirrors the bigger realization: the psychological patterns between the brothers have locked them into their own private hell, and are doomed to repeat themselves again and again. Jean-Paul Sartre wrote, “Hell is other people” — but he likely never imagined it played out quite like this.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00 [Music]

00:09 [Music]

00:17 [Music]

00:20 they see they say

00:27 [Music]

00:39 stays

00:41 nice

00:52 Marvin’s well the fuck happened don’t

00:57 know what you mean you don’t know you

00:59 got cutting you remember you can’t

01:02 remember all you had to do was block it

01:05 I didn’t want to lead and then he he

01:10 must have just gone for me any fuck what

01:14 we gonna do

01:15 he’s gonna repo right off okay okay

01:26 [Applause]

01:27 [Music]

01:35 we’re in the back

01:42 what we’re doing wrapping it why because

01:47 it’s fucking dead come on wrap it like

01:51 the inside inside don’t lift it I’m

01:54 drawing right let’s go

02:26 [Music]

02:34 No okay one more time

02:39 [Music]

02:44 this is easy fun idea

02:59 [Music]

03:00 it in Stockbridge they didn’t fucking

03:03 stop for it

03:04 you really have to shoots it didn’t you

03:05 fuck up don’t call me there I’m not a

03:10 fucker yeah whatever

03:12 next time fucking water use soap you

03:13 lazy bastard don’t be a next time Stacey

03:16 don’t you get that

03:17 cuz you fuck

03:30 faster per fuck trees gaining on us I

03:32 wouldn’t be gonna be a fucking faster

03:34 car to driving that mum I’ll get your

03:36 caste bugging your fucking car

04:07 now it’s freezing now that God the God

04:13 [Music]

04:23 [Applause]

04:57 definitely gone

05:01 to see that top boom oh fuck it good

05:07 Stacy stop it what stop tapping your

05:11 hands

05:14 sorry

05:23 someone

05:41 they see what the fuck I’m sorry all

05:44 right I just come I just done so I just

05:46 told you just come on cut Ronnie what

05:48 you want me to do chop him off

05:50 what the fuck can’t you just you get it

05:53 right bitch you are see wha

05:56 how’s your fuckin Dubai Mike do mate are

06:00 you kidding me I swear bro what

06:02 recognize their finger mindil Stacy I’ve

06:04 been going straight it’s impossible

06:05 how could it be my dude

06:12 [Music]

06:18 it wasn’t a Hugo Boss

06:20 it was huge hawks we still made a ton of

06:22 it didn’t we oh yeah we really hit the

06:24 big time then did we Stacy what matter

06:26 Cano Cano the fucking code it doom we

06:31 didn’t we yeah we saw

06:34 [Applause]

07:01 again in circles

07:09 and we break the fucking circle Stace

07:13 thanks where you gonna go we will hide

07:16 we live in modes we can’t high we can’t

07:18 live in the fucking milk you get used to

07:20 it

07:20 all right all right you can forage for

07:22 nuts and berries and I’ll kill rabbits

07:23 and and we’ll be like writing music Bear

07:25 Grylls

07:48 [Music]

08:14 where you going

08:16 come on

08:26 [Music]

08:36 [Music]

08:48 [Music]

08:52 fuck you dude whoa are you fucking

08:57 stupid

08:58 what how many fucking times have I told

09:01 you to do fucking man

09:03 let’s hope you’ll come control it all

09:05 right I can’t control oh why why nothing

09:07 going on up here is that huh you fucking

09:10 stupid

09:33 [Music]

09:35 [Applause]

09:38 nice very fucking nice get off me now he

09:49 knows where we are doesn’t he

10:34 Stacy

10:38 they say

10:47 stay

10:51 [Music]

10:53 very nice Thanks

11:04 what happened

11:28 [Music]

11:52 you

—

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video