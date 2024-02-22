Get Daily Email
Cheating on a Cheater

Cheating on a Cheater

Being an adulterer is already low. How much worse it can get?

by

You opened up your shady profile, and there he is. Clearly looking for other women.

IF THEY CHEAT WITH YOU, THEY WILL CHEAT ON YOU.

He failed to own up to being on the prowl.

I would know — I’m always on the prowl.

Adultery is an escape.

Cheating is constantly fueled by self-interest. I have learned that in my little trip down adultery lane. It is a selfish act, no matter how you try to sell it.

I lied to protect myself, first and foremost. The “you” part of this equation is secondary. I have permanently “chicken little’d” by lying so often. If the sky were falling, no one would believe the truth coming from my mouth.

Trust in an adulterer is a tad short-sighted.

Just be semi-faithful.

Previously Published on Medium

iStock image

About MonalisaSmiled

Middle-aged adulteress navigating dead bedrooms and affairs without fear. The Scarlett Letter. Wrote a book r/adultery. [email protected]

