Cheating on a Cheater

Being an adulterer is already low. How much worse it can get?

Bottom of the barrel low.

The dregs at the bottom.

When you make a second account on Ashley Madison to see if the guy you are giving some “space” will hit up your alternate profile, low.

“That rat bastard!” you exclaim under your breath.

“I can’t believe it!”

You opened up your shady profile, and there he is. Clearly looking for other women.

“Hey, there,” was his opening gambit to your new “fake” user name.

“How could he?”

This is adultery, not a Disney movie. No, happily ever afters, especially in affairs.

IF THEY CHEAT WITH YOU, THEY WILL CHEAT ON YOU.

You are incapable of being faithful, and so is he, apparently. You shouldn’t be surprised. We aren’t precisely upstanding moral citizens. Letting your guard down is a mistake.

He failed to own up to being on the prowl.

I would know — I’m always on the prowl.

We’re two peas in a pod.

I’m never quite happy with what I’ve got. Wonder where I got that itch from? I’m a guy trapped in a woman’s body. I want the man harem. But I can’t admit that readily in “real life.”

When I went to my bestie, she shook her head at me. “Don’t even start,” she puts up her hand. A signal for me to stop.

“Are you sure you don’t want to hear my escapades?”

“No. You are too much!” she says.

I am too much for one single guy. That’s for sure — I needed to spread myself out. No more monogamy. In any format. Especially not in adultery. Why not sample the variety pack of men?

Be sure your affair partner is looking around, too. Playing the field. Looking for someone better or closer or hotter.

You’re just insulating yourself; you rationalize.

Adultery is an escape.

Cheating is constantly fueled by self-interest. I have learned that in my little trip down adultery lane. It is a selfish act, no matter how you try to sell it.

“I wasn’t happy.”

“I want more.”

“I only lied to protect you.”

I lied to protect myself, first and foremost. The “you” part of this equation is secondary. I have permanently “chicken little’d” by lying so often. If the sky were falling, no one would believe the truth coming from my mouth.

My hubby just rolled his eyes.

He knows I am hiding stuff. He just doesn’t know how “bad” it is or is unwilling to open that door. It’s a matter of the ostrich with his head in the sand. He believes what he wants to believe.

Trust in an adulterer is a tad short-sighted.

But let’s get back to the affair partner situation. First, you need a lover who is at least not actively looking to replace you. IS that too much to ask for?

Just be semi-faithful.

Not even really faithful — having sex at home, sex with a lover, and sex with whomever you can score. It’s a cake eaters delight. Have as much fun on the side as you can possibly manage.

“Hey, you might be just what I’m looking for,” your lover writes.

“Oh, and you’re NOT!” you mumble under your breath.

Bottom of the barrel low is what most of us are trying to avoid. The cheaters who constantly cheat.

The ones we can never trust.

—

