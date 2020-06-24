Cherish Your Writing Utensil of Choice

As an essential tool for every writer, we do our writing with pens or pencils.

I prefer writing in pen since my thoughts flow smoother when my pen hits paper.

Something about the Skilcraft Government Retractable Pen makes it my favorite to write with.

I don’t think I’ve ever been so attached to a writing utensil like this one.

Jordan, Are You Seriously Writing About A Pen?

No, I know what you’re thinking. Is Jordan selling out? Is this guy really sponsored by a pen company? Actually, this is just me hyping up the amazing utensil that has allowed me to hit 10,000 views on my Medium journey so far (not a flex).

I have average sized hands and I absolutely love the pen because it goes onto paper so cleanly and makes me feel incredibly smart while I write. Just being honest!

Many service members utilize this particular pen and I always wondered why. Anytime I have to fill out my military papers, initial here, and sign there, I have it on me.

One night I didn’t know where my pen went. I tried writing with a cheap pen I found, but the feeling hurt my hand and didn’t give me the sophistication my Skilcraft pen gave me.

Luckily, I found my pen under my notebook! That night I wrote an article that totally kicked some ass.

With this pen I am literally kicking ass (in writing) and taking names (of great writers I come across).

Sure I’m in a slump right now compared to earlier in the week, but I’m still grinding my articles out.

These pens came into my possession when I (legally) acquired them from our office’s supply cabinet.

I Am Committed To These Pens For Life.

You should know that I also just placed an order for these pens on Amazon. They cost $10 for 10 pens. A dollar a piece? WORTH IT.

Well, there goes more than half my Medium earnings on some pens. But not just any pens. The pens that helped me grow tremendously on Medium. I couldn’t be more thankful.

Sometimes, you have to reinvest in the business to let it grow!

In the comments section, let me know what type of pen you write with!

