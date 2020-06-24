Get Daily Email
Cherish Your Writing Utensil of Choice

Cherish Your Writing Utensil of Choice

There is a special connection between a writer and his or her utensil.

by Leave a Comment

As an essential tool for every writer, we do our writing with pens or pencils.

I prefer writing in pen since my thoughts flow smoother when my pen hits paper.

Something about the Skilcraft Government Retractable Pen makes it my favorite to write with.

I don’t think I’ve ever been so attached to a writing utensil like this one.

Jordan, Are You Seriously Writing About A Pen?

No, I know what you’re thinking. Is Jordan selling out? Is this guy really sponsored by a pen company? Actually, this is just me hyping up the amazing utensil that has allowed me to hit 10,000 views on my Medium journey so far (not a flex).

I have average sized hands and I absolutely love the pen because it goes onto paper so cleanly and makes me feel incredibly smart while I write. Just being honest!

Many service members utilize this particular pen and I always wondered why. Anytime I have to fill out my military papers, initial here, and sign there, I have it on me.

Image taken by author.

One night I didn’t know where my pen went. I tried writing with a cheap pen I found, but the feeling hurt my hand and didn’t give me the sophistication my Skilcraft pen gave me.

Luckily, I found my pen under my notebook! That night I wrote an article that totally kicked some ass.

With this pen I am literally kicking ass (in writing) and taking names (of great writers I come across).

Sure I’m in a slump right now compared to earlier in the week, but I’m still grinding my articles out.

These pens came into my possession when I (legally) acquired them from our office’s supply cabinet.

I Am Committed To These Pens For Life.

You should know that I also just placed an order for these pens on Amazon. They cost $10 for 10 pens. A dollar a piece? WORTH IT.

Well, there goes more than half my Medium earnings on some pens. But not just any pens. The pens that helped me grow tremendously on Medium. I couldn’t be more thankful.

Sometimes, you have to reinvest in the business to let it grow!

In the comments section, let me know what type of pen you write with!

This post was previously published on Change Becomes You and is republished here with permission from the author.

Photo credit: Unsplash

About Jordan Mendiola

A deployed U.S. Army Engineer who loves to write when he finds time. Helping other creators achieve their goals!

