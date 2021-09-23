Cold Takes Talks The MET Gala, AOC, and Men’s Fashion

EPISODE SUMMARY

The Met Gala happened and we saw the looks the controversy, the dresses and the styles. Looking at this event, it reminds us of the conversations we had in the Inner Circle about fashion, about pink shoes, and dresses, and maybe how men’s fashion (and fashion in general) can be restrictive.

Or is it? What makes it restrictive? Is this a fashion problem or a men’s problem? Or both? Let’s dig in to the controversies (AOC, Cara Delavigne), the fashion, and the world around us.



This podcast will mostly concentrate on the systemic issues, struggles, and hopes for masculinities. With a pro-feminist viewpoint, we’ll investigate how masculinity has changed throughout our lives and what the future looks like for gender. This podcast is supported by NextGenMen (nextgenmen.ca) and the Alberta Podcast Network.

