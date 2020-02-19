.

REI Presents: Constant Thought from REI on Vimeo.

.

When the traditional methods of coping with trauma don’t work, what options do you have left? Brandon Kuehn, an Iraq War veteran, believes the best way to face a range of trauma is to reach for literal, physical summits- and he isn’t alone. Outdoor therapy is a hugely growing field that is proving to help people like Brandon who struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder. Constant Thought is an intimate portrayal of Brandon and his attempt to walk the 2,650 miles of the Pacific Crest Trail. It also underscores how stress, of any kind, can be soothed by both using and preserving the lands Brandon fought to protect.

A Spruce Tone Films Production

sprucetonefilms.com/

Credits Directed & Produced by: Palmer Morse & Matt Mikkelsen Cinematography: Palmer Morse

Additional Cinematography: Matt Mikkelsen

Edited by: Palmer Morse & Matt Mikkelsen

Sound Mixing & Design: Cassandra Medcalf & Matt Mikkelsen

Original Music: Ben Sollee

Color Correction: Kent Pritchett Design: Allison Cuozzo

Photo credit: Screenshot from video