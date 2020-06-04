Learn to Cook, Clean, and Be a Big Boy

—

Three months into physical distancing and there is no more hiding behind the pretense of “gender roles” when it comes to at-home living. If your belief in “traditional values” has made it so that you can’t make yourself a nice meal, keep your home tidy, and care for your children at this point, then you are not an adult — you are a potato.

While quarantine has forced us all to spend more time at home than we would normally prefer, it has also exposed a gaping flaw in our system that privileges making lots of money over being able to fend for oneself. Beyond burning one side of a grilled cheese or wiping down a lone countertop each month, learning to be independent means doing all of the things that your mother did for you growing up. When I went off to college, I had to learn how to do my own laundry for the first time. In retrospect that is truly embarrassing, but I was certainly not the only guy on my floor staring at the washing machine like a Neanderthal with a laptop.

Acquiring these skills is a long process, and there is no shame in asking for help or taking time to learn. There is, however, shame in refusing to try, simply because you are a guy. This year has thrown many challenges our way, but the task of growing up is one that you can start tackling yourself. So throw on that apron, and keep this in mind next time you want to spout a misogynistic opinion that sets us back a century.

—

*******************************

***

*************************

—

Photo courtesy iStock.