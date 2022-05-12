Crush – The Breakup [Video]

By Button Poetry

CRUSH, performing at WoWPS 2020 in Dallas, TX

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:02

you know

0:03

i used to love it when you hugged me

0:05

from the back

0:06

your fingertips gently placing

0:08

butterflies in my stomach until i

0:10

realized

0:11

that’s where you do everything behind my

0:14

back

0:15

rewind to the day your ex-friend

0:17

unleashed all your infidelities on me

0:19

like a semi-automatic rifle

0:21

my heart racing attempting to catch its

0:23

own beat

0:24

she cheated on you with the girl at a

0:26

job bro and the guy at henderson’s

0:28

chicken ball

0:30

she wanted your best friend bob when she

0:32

said she went out of town without a

0:33

whole girl

0:34

she really was a nfl player oh

0:38

bullets of betrayal spraying rounds

0:40

faster than i could blink

0:41

ripping through my flesh black blood

0:43

spilling from the holes you left in our

0:45

family

0:46

flashes of my pictures with the kids you

0:48

left shredded

0:49

on the kitchen floor but don’t worry

0:52

i’ll survive in this story wrap up my

0:55

wounds and layers of self-respect

0:57

cleansed with the love of god there will

0:59

be no more infections here

1:01

if you want to know the truth i never

1:04

fell in love with you

1:06

but your daughters my little monkeys

1:08

they climbed every inch of my heart

1:10

it was the loss of your children that

1:12

had my sanity sinking into a mattress to

1:14

dead cells for months

1:16

you played the role of a doctor for a

1:18

while

1:19

giving me doses of them to revive me

1:22

only to discontinue my prescription just

1:24

as it was beginning to do the trick

1:27

one day it clicked i got up washed those

1:30

dead cells from my sheets and started

1:32

downing fresh

1:33

you noticing the difference in me

1:35

evolved into a fisherman

1:37

trying to hook me again wanting to

1:39

pierce my scarred flesh as close to my

1:41

heart as possible

1:42

just to yank the hook and throw me back

1:45

i never understood fishing for sport

1:49

but it seems you have lost your touch

1:53

no longer falling for your bait

—

