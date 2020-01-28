Desireé Dallagiacomo – ‘Strength’

By Button Poetry

00:01 when I say my mother is strong what I

00:04 mean is she did crank for 17 years and

00:08 still has all her teeth smiles and

00:11 teaches God about resilience what I mean

00:14 is she met my father on a cocaine deal

00:17 swear coffee table fresh snow nose

00:20 dipped in white and still rocked my

00:23 brother to sleep she hai is a crow

00:26 murderer and he knows ‘old to her what I

00:29 mean is months later my father broke her

00:31 arm and she stayed broke a closed window

00:34 with her head and she stayed I mean

00:36 wrote knows no fuss I mean he broke

00:38 everything but her I mean she can tell

00:41 you how much pressure a neck can take

00:43 before it snaps I mean five kids no

00:46 sedatives I mean she has dug her grave

00:48 and filled it again again again and

00:52 isn’t that how we want our women devour

00:55 herself and we applaud say be open his

00:58 coffin except keep the dead end what I

01:01 mean is she is where strength goes to

01:04 enjoy a view whites of her eyes where I

01:07 want to live I mean never saw her bleed

01:10 didn’t sleep didn’t each child hallowed

01:15 from her a small death and I am the soul

01:18 pulled from her let me be her other life

01:21 let me say forget strength forget

01:25 staying for the sake of face-saving let

01:28 me leave all that does not carry me let

01:31 me come from that and let me never be

01:34 that

