We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / Desireé Dallagiacomo – ‘Strength’

Desireé Dallagiacomo – ‘Strength’

“Let me leave all that does not carry me.”

by

 

By Button Poetry

.

.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:01
when I say my mother is strong what I
00:04
mean is she did crank for 17 years and
00:08
still has all her teeth smiles and
00:11
teaches God about resilience what I mean
00:14
is she met my father on a cocaine deal
00:17
swear coffee table fresh snow nose
00:20
dipped in white and still rocked my
00:23
brother to sleep she hai is a crow
00:26
murderer and he knows ‘old to her what I
00:29
mean is months later my father broke her
00:31
arm and she stayed broke a closed window
00:34
with her head and she stayed I mean
00:36
wrote knows no fuss I mean he broke
00:38
everything but her I mean she can tell
00:41
you how much pressure a neck can take
00:43
before it snaps I mean five kids no
00:46
sedatives I mean she has dug her grave
00:48
and filled it again again again and
00:52
isn’t that how we want our women devour
00:55
herself and we applaud say be open his
00:58
coffin except keep the dead end what I
01:01
mean is she is where strength goes to
01:04
enjoy a view whites of her eyes where I
01:07
want to live I mean never saw her bleed
01:10
didn’t sleep didn’t each child hallowed
01:15
from her a small death and I am the soul
01:18
pulled from her let me be her other life
01:21
let me say forget strength forget
01:25
staying for the sake of face-saving let
01:28
me leave all that does not carry me let
01:31
me come from that and let me never be
01:34
that
01:40
you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

