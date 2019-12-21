Filmmaker Alexander Engel offers a hilarious look at a socially awkward man’s pursuit of love.

Keith, a social misfit and fish lover has done the impossible: he’s gotten the phone number of a woman he’s interested in.

The problem? He doesn’t have the last two digits of her number. So he hits the phones, going through every possible combination in order to find the elusive Aimee.

What he does when he thinks he finally found her number is funny, very relatable — and ultimately hopeful to anyone who’s ever navigated the often choppy waters of romance.

Warm and witty, “Digits” is a brisk, engaging would-be romance that shows how the path to love often takes a few unexpected detours — and many wrong numbers.

