And ye shall hear of wars and rumors of wars… Right here on this blog, Halloween night. I wrote of the coming election and the expected aftermath—at least my expectation. A Biden win, a Russian bot-campaign to foment distrust and hate among the American people. A stolen election! Widespread cheating! Elites staffing the polling places, counting the votes. The reds against the blues. Putin would continue to wreak havoc on America. This time with civil war.

I got that wrong. No massive bot invasion necessary. Putin can take the year off. He’s got Trump and his crew stirring the pot like no troll could ever imagine. Elected officials around the country receive death threats for standing by the election results. Social media users throw around accusations of treason, images of nooses. An armed militia descended on a suburban home while a mom and her child hung Christmas lights. The Vermont Secretary of State was actually threatened with execution.

Trump won’t denounce these actions. The congressional Republicans won’t either. To them, winning is more important than justice and democracy… or public safety.

Just like last summer, we’re on the cusp of an explosion. Another helpful teen, a la Kyle Rittenhouse, will take to heart the hateful rhetoric and murder someone for doing their job? Or if not a teen, maybe his dad.

I may have botched my prediction about Putin, but I stand by the civil war. As long as our government, our sheriffs and police, our local and state elected officials allow the threats and intimidation to continue, allow people to stalk public places with assault rifles and make death-threats via social media unpunished, we’ll move ever closer to violence. It’s irrational, uncivil, unAmerican behavior. It’s like the Hindenburg; disaster is inevitable.

Here’s the worst part: guess who’s got all the guns?

