Do You Have a Family COVID-19 Checklist? if Not, You Should

Do you have a family Covid-19 checklist? Up until a few days ago, I didn’t.

I write this as my adoring 5-year-old, who experienced COVID-like symptoms yesterday, awaits his test results.

With uncertainty lingering, jobs on hold, and a confused toddler who doesn’t understand why he can’t play with his older brother, my family has reached a boiling point.

Even though I maintain an undeniable sense of peace and belief that all will turn out okay, I admit I cracked this afternoon after a sleepless night tending to a sick child. Followed by hours of trying to keep two loving brothers apart.

Welcome to our quarantined world of limbo.

Our son could be fine, or he could have the virus, which, although mild for most children his age, is also contagious and unpredictable.

To say it’s stressful would be an understatement.

I recently wrote an article on how up to this point, I was one of the lucky ones, and although I still agree with that statement to a degree, this virus now hovers closer to home.

For the last year, it’s always lingered. But today is the first time it feels like less of a dystopian novel and more of a reality that’s affecting much more than my work schedule, mental resiliency, and socialization.

It’s now — seriously — affecting my family.

A 2020 study in the Journal of American Academy of Pediatrics found some startling numbers regarding the mental well-being of parents amid the pandemic.

According to the families surveyed

45% said their caregiving burden increased

69% experienced a decline in household income

60% experienced job losses

12% became sick

This all makes sense, but I can’t help but look at the smallest number: 12% — and wonder how that number affects the rest of the stats.

Experiencing a child’s sickness — seems to me — that it would carry over into all the other categories.

Our family doesn’t know if our son is positive. He might have strep, the flu, etc., but the five-day wait has taken a toll. (Don’t even get me started on why it’s taking so long.)

Quarantining has definitely increased the “childcare burden,” and although it’s too early to tell if it has decreased our household income, I am preparing for turning down clients, and my husband is preparing for time off as well.

We are hopeful this will not be the case, but the reality is, we hadn’t discussed a Covid household plan in case a family member got sick or thought about the impacts and logistics of quarantining while awaiting test results.

According to the CDC, we’re supposed to take specific actions while awaiting a Covid test result.

We’re supposed to treat our son as a positive case until proven otherwise, and unfortunately, we hadn’t put a household plan in place.

This wasn’t because we didn’t think we should have a game plan. It was more because I didn’t want to confront the possibility that this situation could become a reality.

In all honesty, I pushed that thought back into the crevices of my mind.

However, now I see the tremendous importance of having a Covid household plan in place, and even if my son receives a negative test — and prayers he does — I’ll have a Covid-19 checklist ready if this ever happens again. (Obviously, I hope it doesn’t.)

Note: I created this Covid checklist based on CDC recommendations and guidance from our son’s pediatrician.

I am aware each household unit requires unique needs. Still, I hope our list can help you start your own.

Here’s a list of questions and suggestions that made it to our family Covid-19 checklist.

Discuss with your partner (if applicable) how you will handle time off and childcare if Covid hits your home.

Consider the CDC recommendation that one person should care for the sick child (or the child awaiting test results). Would this work in your household?

(or the child awaiting test results). Would this work in your household? Where will the other healthy family members go? Perhaps you choose to confine your sick child to his/her room. Like us, you might find this easier said than done and create a backup plan. (We resorted to social distancing and masks when in close proximity.)

Perhaps you choose to confine your sick child to his/her room. Like us, you might find this easier said than done and create a backup plan. (We resorted to social distancing and masks when in close proximity.) If you have other children, how will you keep them at least 6 feet apart? Again, anyone with young children knows, this is easier said than done. If possible, consider switching off and on with your partner to enforce this rule.

Again, anyone with young children knows, this is easier said than done. If possible, consider switching off and on with your partner to enforce this rule. Will you follow the CDC recommendations that encourage siblings and/or adults to wear masks when in the same room? If so, do you have enough clean masks ready to go and available? (We specifically ordered reusable masks for this chaotic time.)

If so, do you have enough clean masks ready to go and available? (We specifically ordered reusable masks for this chaotic time.) Do you have proper sanitizing equipment in your home in case of a possible Covid outbreak? This includes gloves, disinfectant spray, paper towels, soap, etc.

This includes gloves, disinfectant spray, paper towels, soap, etc. Do you have an updated will and life insurance? I know this seems dark, but we are living during dark times. Luckily, there are free, legally binding online will creators and cheap life insurance plans. Hopefully, you won’t have to use them for a very long time. But during these uncertain times, an updated will and life insurance offer security in case of unexpected events.

I know this seems dark, but we are living during dark times. Luckily, there are free, legally binding online will creators and cheap life insurance plans. Hopefully, you won’t have to use them for a very long time. But during these uncertain times, an updated will and life insurance offer security in case of unexpected events. Use ceiling fans, open windows, and air purifiers. Although the effects of air purifiers on COVID are somewhat unknown, they certainly don’t hurt.

Although the effects of air purifiers on COVID are somewhat unknown, they certainly don’t hurt. Know the protocols for returning to school and work. Our family communicated quickly and honestly with our employers and school, both of whom were appreciative.

Our family communicated quickly and honestly with our employers and school, both of whom were appreciative. Load up on groceries. If possible, have groceries delivered and set out at your door. If this isn’t possible, call a relative or family friend to do this for you.

If possible, have groceries delivered and set out at your door. If this isn’t possible, call a relative or family friend to do this for you. Hold a family meeting and discuss your covid household plan. I recommend doing this sooner than later. In our case, we waited one day until holding this crucial meeting. If I could go back, I would have done this as soon as we found out our son needed a test. It’s essential all family members are on the same page.

From my experience, I wish I had put together this Covid list before facing an unexpected quarantine because it would have better prepared me AND my family.

If your family doesn’t have a COVID-19 checklist or household plan in place, I hope this article encourages you to prepare one sooner rather than later.

After all, even with a plan, our experience hasn’t been perfect.

But at least we have a guide and are doing the best we can to follow it.

And, right now, that’s all we can do. Let’s hope it’s enough.

Note: Since writing this article, our son received a negative test — we are so thankful. We also are glad we now have a more concrete plan in place. Fingers crossed we never need it again.

