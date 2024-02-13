Do You Have a Golden Retriever Boyfriend? (Or a German Shepherd, Doberman or Rottweiler Boyfriend?)

By now, you’ve probably heard the term “Golden Retriever boyfriend.” But did you know there are German Shepherd, Doberman, and Rottweiler boyfriends, too?

The idea that boyfriends can be categorized into dog breeds based on their personality type first originated from TikTok in 2021. The concept became even more popular in 2023. Let’s take a closer look at the five boyfriend dog breeds to help you determine which one your man is.

The Golden Retriever Boyfriend

This is the most desired boyfriend personality type — and therefore, the one you’ll hear about the most. Travis Kelce is the most famous Golden Retriever boyfriend. In fact, he’s what resparked this trend in 2023.

Like the Golden Retriever dog breed, this boyfriend is very affectionate and loving. He’s happy-go-lucky, overly optimistic, and very in love with his significant other. On the downside, he can be slightly naive and clingy at times, but that’s okay. He lights up whenever he lays eyes on his person… and isn’t that what most of us want?

The Rottweiler Boyfriend

The Rottweiler boyfriend appears to be a gruff man on the exterior. When he’s around other people, he’s the ultimate macho man. This boyfriend low-key hates everyone in the room… except for you.

When the Rottweiler boyfriend is with his significant other, he’s the ultimate sweetheart. Some people might not even believe just how sweet he is to his girlfriend because he can come off as a jerk to everyone else. He might even struggle to get along with your friends.

The German Shepherd Boyfriend

The German Shepherd boyfriend is sort of like the Golden Retriever boyfriend meets the Rottweiler boyfriend. He’s able to get along with your friends, but he doesn’t care for outsiders. They only have eyes for their girlfriends. They’re fiercely loyal and will put anyone in their place if they try to cross you.

According to the TikToker who first shared the concept of a German Shepherd boyfriend, this boyfriend dog breed can be very direct with their girlfriends. If they feel you’re acting crazy, they’ll let you know.

The Doberman Boyfriend

Very similar to the Rottweiler boyfriend, the Doberman boyfriend has been referred to as the “bodyguard boyfriend.” These boyfriends are extremely dominant. They’re the ultimate protectors. These boyfriends are the strong, silent type. According to GQ, they give an off-putting vibe when they’re in public with their girlfriends. When they go out with their partners, they’re on the lookout for potential threats — and they intend to take care of them.

They’d be better off just staying home, but they prefer to go out. Not only do they love showing off their partners, but they also love looking for trouble if trouble exists.

Which dog breed would you categorize your boyfriend as? If you’re dating, which type of dog breed boyfriend are you hoping to meet?

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Photo credit: freddy anca chuquihumaní on Unsplash