Driving Lessons Should NOT Include Running Over Siblings

Before your teen gets behind the wheel and runs over their little brother’s foot, you should go over several necessary rules with them. After all, you are their primary teacher and you must make sure that they are ready for the road prior to their driving test.

Start by teaching your teen to always check their side mirrors. Is the road clear before they pull out into traffic? Can you see clearly in those mirrors or do they need an adjustment. And finally, is your brother taking his sweet time getting into the car and if you pull forward, are you going to run over his foot?

If you are patient and take the time to teach your newly driving teen, the whole experience will be beneficial to both of you. Prepare yourself mentally as you begin to teach them. Make sure they know what all the road signs mean, what the speed limit is, and where her brother’s foot is at all times. Driving is a mental game, and it will benefit you both if you go into the driving lessons with a positive attitude.

Now that your teen is behind the wheel and has the basics down, it’s time to teach them the mechanics of the automobile. Take a minute to pop the hood and show them where the oil is and why it is important. Make it a point to show them how to check the oil and at the same recognize where their little brother’s foot is at. Next, show them other common fluids such as the windshield wiper fluid, the power steering fluid, and the spittle fluid that comes from her brother’s mouth when she does run over his foot.

Really, this is just being a good dad. Teens have a lot coming at them in today’s age. With social media and dicking around with the radio to find the right song, they will feel a lot of pressure as they enter young adulthood. Not as much pressure as their little brother’s foot, but enough to start laughing uncontrollably when they do run over that foot. So be kind to your teen and your other child whose screaming.

Next, step away from your teen that is learning to drive. Teaching the basics is a family approach and so you must make time for everyone. Really, if you go the extra mile it’s going to save you an emergency room visit.

As your young teenage son, who is not learning to drive, how long does he think it’s appropriate to get into the car? 10 minutes? Half an hour? A day and a half? Explain to him that getting in the car is not like showing up to a party fashionably late. Namely, open the door, put both feet in the stupid car, and how about shutting the door without screaming insults at your older sister that is learning to drive? He may argue with you, mainly because his foot just got run over, but emphasize that you hear him and understand where he’s coming from. Don’t say “well, how about you get in the car next time?” as he will think you don’t care about his foot.

Now, get back into the car with your teen driver. Avoid taking the Lord’s name in vain and instead calmly ask her “What the hell where were you thinking?” Her response will be something related to TikTok. After deciphering what the hell that means, remind her that she shouldn’t step on the gas until everyone is in the car. I cannot stress this point enough. Everyone must be in the car before the gas pedal is pushed. Say at least two more times so she can hear you through her social media posts.

Next, explain to your teen driver that when you say, “don’t run over your brother’s foot,” that you don’t mean “go faster.” And that when you do run over someone’s foot, do not push on the brakes causing the tire to just stop on the mentioned foot. Get your handy dad chalkboard out and draw a diagram that shows a tire and a foot. Point out that when the tire is still on the foot, the action is still occurring. No, she did not run over the foot, which implies the past tense of the foot running over. Draw a lot of arrows to denote the direction the car should be going. Then explain that to get to the past tense, you have to actually keep the car moving. That’s the difference between “I ran over my brother’s foot” versus “I am running over my brother’s foot.”

Finally, force your teen daughter to apologize to her teen brother. Then make her do it again because the first time was a passive aggressive “I’m sorry you didn’t move faster, dumba**.” What we want to teach her is empathy. Namely, that both children should have empathy for your massive headache and how you are going to explain this to your wife who has been a touch critical lately.

Now it’s time to recap and complete the driving lesson. Check your mirrors, keep your hands at ten and two, and don’t run over your brother’s foot. Congratulations on yet another successful driving lesson. Next week, we will teach our teen that the ditch is not the same thing as the road and don’t yell “yeehaw” when you jump a curb.

Shutterstock