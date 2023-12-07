Egypt: My Soul Knows

I have spiritual conviction inextricably tied to the pyramids of Cairo, Egypt. As far back as I can remember, pyramidic dreams have permeated my psyche. I started drawing these triangular structures on homework assignments in elementary school that mirrored images in an encyclopedia from the Tolson Elementary school library. Book collecting, incessant study, and obsession leaked into my consciousness until lucid dreams manifested the sound of my feet pitter-pattering atop the same sand where the pyramids stand.

Yet, when I embarked on a trip to Egypt this year in September, it wasn’t as grandiose as I had anticipated. The constant consternation and hovering trepidation were seemingly insurmountable at times, but I made it to the pyramids as I believed my vessel was preordained to do so this lifetime. It was meant to be an experience and within that experience, I can now offer my moment of clarity through a chronicled endeavor.

At twenty years old, my girlfriend, who was aware of my prodigious enthrallment with Egypt, gave me a birthday card that read, “Soon you’ll be thirty, and we’ll be in Egypt together.” Thirty came and went. Our relationship ran its course a year and a half later, but the longing to reach those sands in Egypt persisted throughout the corridors where I housed my dream.

When my uncle transitioned to the ancestral plane this past summer, I was told that he had wanted to travel abroad before he passed away, but that hope was curtailed by his last breath. The revelation galvanized me away from exploratory procrastination into booking a flight the next day to Egypt. Amid my vision being tunneled by earnestness to fulfill a prophecy, I omitted to ask my partner if she wanted to join me on the trip. I have a penchant for traveling alone as I did before I met her, but I professed to her that I periodically longed to travel abroad with a partner that I have a deep connection with when I met her. One doesn’t have to exhibit romantic prowess to intuit my omission potentially botched the relationship awareness that ensures inclusion in addition to maintaining your word.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

She was happy for me, but it was obvious that my brimming enthusiasm was unrequited. Not out of obligation, but rather recall of the initial invitation I extended to her during the genesis of our relationship, I asked her if she’d like to join me. She ardently booked her own flight to join me. We made plans to sit down and research everything that we’d need to know in preparation for the trip, but never made the saved YouTube videos and printed documents a priority that would detail necessitated familiarity with the information. I’ve never been shy of what some may consider woo woo, but our haphazard collection notes strewn across my couch started to nudge at my burgeoning apprehension surrounding the trip.

I began to perceive the sudden rise of bickering between us as a premonition, and an article that popped up on my phone broadcasting the arrival of Mercury Retrograde didn’t help. Thirty minutes into the flight, we were met with invariable turbulence throughout a grueling nineteen-hour flight. Whether she was a mother or not, my partner is an unparalleled nurturer with a love language of touch. It’s second nature for her to soothe others under duress by rubbing their backs, and she can quell a conflagration with her patient kindness. Within that first thirty minutes of the flight when we met turbulence, she was visibly rattled, interlocking her arm with mine, resting her head on my shoulder, while simultaneously rubbing my forearm with her hand. The communicate transference was clear- fear had seized her, and she was ironically soothing herself by attempting to sooth me.

I’ve never traveled outside of the country with anyone before, let alone a partner, and it was clear that my training as a novice had embarked. The energy transference of fear heightened my awareness of the turbulence. I turned to my partner and said, “Love, we have eighteen more hours of this flight. Turbulence in a plane is akin to experiencing bumps along the road while driving a car. We’re alright.” When we landed, I can admit that I responded to the grueling flight by immediately becoming engrossed by my phone. Scrolling through social media and answering text messages- leaving my partner to “mother” me through the airport.

Once we got to the shuttle, we were told that we couldn’t stay in the same hotel because we are not married, and it is against the customs of Egypt being a Muslim country. Couple that with a woman who deems herself as a W.I.T.C.H (Woman in total control of herself). She was frightened as her visibility and voice, despite her outcry not to be separated from me, were simultaneously rendered mum. The situation put my masculinity in a quagmire. My visceral reaction was to go Equalizer Robert McCall, but my logic quickly neutralized those delusions of grandeur as I realized our self-assured lack of preparation had caught up to us- ensnared now also by our American hubris thinking we could do as we pleased in another country. As a black man, it brought me closer to the understanding that Africans Americans had to endure slavery and indigenous Africans have had to endure colonization on their own land. I didn’t see the moor hued Africans I anticipated.

I wholeheartedly support exploration through travel. I equally implore people who do so to do their research and to stay current on world affairs. After being separated, I caught an Uber to my partner’s hotel and brought her to mine. We were slated to board another flight the next morning to Aswan then to Luxor to experience the wonders of antiquity, but my partner was discombobulated, and I was deflated. My empathy was able to affirm and navigate her valid uneasiness, but I was torn- adhering to our decision to forfeit the rest of our scheduled tour out of lost trust from the company, juxtaposed by my underlying disappointment caused by a dream deferred. We recreated our own itinerary during our nine-day stay and made the best of it.

Within that duration, both of us evolved at a maximum Millennium Falcon speed rate through a labyrinth of obstacles in which we prevailed. It made us stronger individually and together in partnership. I’m forever indebted to her because we share a once in a lifetime experience where an odd serendipity manifested her as that travel partner I longed for. My experience was summed up in a picture taken of me leaping in the air with the pyramids as the backdrop. A Shemagh as my crown with locs like lamb’s wool manipulating gravity underneath. My name and first book across my chest a la hieroglyphs affirming that “My Train is On Schedule.” Harem pants parachuted my landing, braced by the Jordan 1’s on my feet that made my cypher complete. Through everything that happened, I did what I sought out to do in seeing the pyramids of Giza. One day I’ll go back to see the rest. My soul knows.