We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / Dating Tips and D*ck Pics

Dating Tips and D*ck Pics

In this episode, Mia is joined by her two good friends Ashley & Layla to discuss their experiences in the dating world including dating apps.

In this episode, Mia is joined by her two good friends Ashley & Layla to discuss their experiences in the dating world including dating apps and … you guessed it … dick pics! We had a lot to say so put your headphones in (because, as always, this podcast is not for delicate ears) and listen up!

Podcast Transcript

About The Guests

Ashley DePaulis is an embodied success expert whose unique brilliance is in understanding the mind-body-spirit relationship and bringing that into the workplace to improve business.

Connect with Ashley: @ashley.depaulis • Instagram photos and videos

Layla is a #DigitalNomad, #FullTimeTraveler, #Foodie, #Housesitter, #FoodBlogger

Connect with Layla – LaLa (@laheelah_) • Instagram photos and videos

 

Music Credits:

Inspiring Experience by Rafael Krux

Link: https://filmmusic.io/song/5670-inspiring-experience-

Inspirational Infinity Of Space by WinnieTheMoog

Link: https://filmmusic.io/song/6593-inspirational-infinity-of-space

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

 

 

This post was previously published on Mia Voss' blog.

 

Photo credit: Mia Voss

About Mia Voss

Shit We Don't Talk About Podcast takes on topics that deserve more airtime!

Mia Voss is the series host & is also an opinionated brand ambassador, livestreamer and mouthy activist.

