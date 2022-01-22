Experts Discuss How to Combat Drought in the Colorado River Basin

Two decades of drought , along with demands from an increasing population, have adversely impacted the Colorado River, a crucial source of water for 40 million people and over 5.5 million acres of agricultural land in seven states. Lake Mead and Lake Powell, fed by the Colorado River, have experienced historically low water levels, prompting the Bureau of Reclamation, which manages the two reservoirs, to issue an emergency proclamation in July 2021.

In October 2021, the House Natural Resources Committee held two hearings—Colorado River Drought Conditions and Response Measures Day One and Two—exploring the challenges facing the region and highlighting actions local, state, and federal agencies are taking to improve water efficiency in the region. Of particular note were initiatives concerning infrastructure upgrades, waste water recycling, and agricultural efficiency.

A map of the Colorado River Basin. Credit: USGS

Multiple witnesses cited the Bureau of Reclamation’s WaterSMART program as an important source of federal funding for water efficiency projects and research. According to witness Tanya Trujillo, assistant secretary for water and science at the U.S. Department of the Interior, the WaterSMART program selected 227 projects for grants in 2021, totaling $73.2 million. Projects included installing water-efficient sprinklers and drought-tolerant landscaping, creating web-based tools for conservation research, and improving forecasting technologies to inform management decisions.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

In August, Reclamation additionally announced three WaterSMART grant opportunities specifically designed to improve water sustainability in the West. Part of amendments to the SECURE Water Act (P.L. 111-11), the grants will award funding for projects on drought resilience, water and energy efficiency, and water resources.

However, witness Amelia Flores, chairwoman of the Colorado River Indian Tribes in Parker, Arizona, noted that WaterSMART grants are too limited, and that the 50 percent match requirement to implement federal grants can be an onerous burden on some communities with few resources.

Flores also stated that the Colorado River Indian Tribes are not able to access the full share of water allotted to them. This is because the Bureau of Indian Affairs’ Colorado River Irrigation Project, which delivers water to the Tribes, loses more than 100,000 acre-feet of water a year due to faulty infrastructure maintenance.

Local and state efforts to improve water efficiency can complement federal efforts. John J. Entsminger, general manager of Southern Nevada Water Authority, remarked that his organization is exploring a partnership with the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California’s Regional Recycled Water Advanced Purification Center project, a pilot program that purifies wastewater for reuse. Notably, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (P.L. 117-58), signed by President Biden on November 15, 2021, includes $450 million for such large-scale water recycling and reuse programs within the $1 billion allocated for Western water recycling.

At the state level, Gene Shawcroft, general manager of the Central Utah Water Conservancy District, highlighted Utah’s “Slow-the-Flow” campaign, which began in 2000. The campaign offers resources and funding to Utah property owners to incentivize water conservation. The state will additionally use $100 million from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (P.L. 117-2) to fund water management activities.

The largest share of water from the Colorado River Basin goes towards agricultural activities, and witnesses discussed programs that reduce water use while maintaining agricultural output. Tom Davis, president of the Agribusiness & Water Council of Arizona, outlined steps taken by Arizona farmers to decrease water diversion from the Colorado River to farms by 18 percent since 1975. Techniques include adopting laser leveling technologies (level fields make it easier to distribute water efficiently) and shifting from perennial and “summer-centric” crops to multi-crop systems that reduce irrigation needs in the summer.

In Southern California, the Imperial Irrigation District (IID) delivers water from the Colorado River to about 500,000 acres of farmland in addition to other commercial and municipal users. In written testimony, IID General Manager Enrique Martinez highlighted the On-Farm Efficiency Conservation Program, which has conserved a million acre-feet of water since 2014 through voluntary agreements with landowners. Like other witnesses, Martinez also underlined the need for additional federal investments in federal water infrastructure repair, WaterSMART grants, and scientific monitoring of water levels to inform efficiency decisions.

The West is facing unprecedented challenges from a seemingly never-ending drought, a changing climate, and an increasing population. While interstate and international compacts within the Law of the River govern water allocation, water efficiency across sectors and communities reliant on the Colorado River remains a paramount concern for policymakers at every level of government. As highlighted during the Committee hearings, programs are already in place that demonstrably improve water conservation in the region, and opportunities abound for further investment and action.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on pressenza.com and under a Creative Commons license CC BY-ND 4.0.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStockPhoto.com