We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Finland Gives Mothers and Fathers Equal Rights To Parental Leave

Finland Gives Mothers and Fathers Equal Rights To Parental Leave

A new family law is now in effect in Finland that redefines the length of parental leave and the amount or duration of child care benefits. For both parents. For the first time, both mothers and fathers are entitled to parental leave of the same length.  

Both parents receive childcare allowance for 160 days each, which adds up to almost a year. In addition, there is a maternity allowance. Taken together, parents can therefore stay at home with their child for about 14 months. One parent can transfer up to 63 reference days to the other.

Minister of Social Affairs Hanna Sarkkinen hopes that this reform will improve the position of women in the labour market. And, in addition, also give fathers more time with their babies.

“THE REFORM IS AN INVESTMENT IN FAMILIES WITH CHILDREN THAT TAKES INTO ACCOUNT THE DIFFERENT TYPES OF FAMILIES. IT WILL HELP US ON THE ROAD TO A MORE SOCIALLY SUSTAINABLE SOCIETY,” SARKKINEN SAID LAST YEAR, EXPLAINING THE PLAN.

Previously, maternity leave consisted of a maternity allowance that could be drawn for 105 days—from the calculated date of birth. Fathers were entitled to paternity benefit for 54 days, while childcare allowance could be claimed by one parent or both parents jointly for 158 days.

9 out of 10 men take parental leave in Sweden

The overall short duration of parental leave—and therefore egalitarian sharing between both parents—is common in Scandinavian countries.

Fathers caring for babies and young children are strongly encouraged by the parental leave regulations in Sweden: 480 days (i.e., about 68 weeks) parents in Sweden can stay at home with their children, but the time must be divided: At least 60 days must be taken by the second parent if the full length is to be used. Otherwise, the period of leave will be reduced. In job interviews and promotions for employees, the question of family planning has become irrelevant because it affects everyone.

As a result, around 90 percent of fathers in Sweden take maternity leave—regardless of their occupation or income level. By comparison, in Austria the figure is just under 20 percent, still a minority.

This work is licensed under the Creative Common License. It can be republished for free, either translated or in the original language. In both cases, please cite / Kathrin Glösel as the original source/author and set a link to this article on Scoop.me. https://scoop.me/finland-parental-leave/ The rights to the content remain with the original publisher.

 

 

This post was previously published on Scoop.me with a Creative Commons License.

 

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Scoop.me

Scoop.me is an international news sharing platform.
We stand for a socially just and open society, championing tolerance, pluralism and social responsibility for all. This means we tell stories that focus on people. We report in depth on major interrelationships and try to look beyond the boundaries of daily politics.

International media coverage is dominated by a few large news agencies. What happens in our world is often told from a geostrategic perspective, where the well-being of the people usually takes a back seat. For instance, international reporting describes the development of southern countries primarily in economic or military terms, but rarely considers the quality of life of the people living there.

News about social movements, about the many fights for a better world with less poverty and more social justice are few and far between. Many smaller independent media around the world work to cover news beyond the powerful mainstream media narrative. However, it is challenging to cover all the important issues: each organisation has to write news separately in its own national language, invest many resources in research, and struggle daily to disseminate important news quickly and accurately. News and stories from one country often won’t even make it to neighbouring nations.

That is why we need each other.

Independent and critical reporting must focus on people and social justice issues around the world.

All articles are published under the Creative Commons licence CC BY-ND 4.0.

Find out more on Scoop.me. Follow scoop.me on Twitter here, and on Facebook here.

