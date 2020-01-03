A father and daughter live on the edge of a remote salt lake in one of the most desolate parts of Australia. They’re in self-imposed exile, far from any civilization.

Their world is self-contained, quiet and monotonous, but their calm is shattered when a mysterious stranger on the verge of death wanders into their world.

His presence interrupts their isolation, stirring up fears and making this small family confront the very things they’ve been hiding from.

Beautiful images and agile camerawork make “First Contact” a filmgoer’s treat, and director Matt Richards’s patient, thoughtful directing and pacing — as well as the nuanced performances — captures the complexity of relationships with intelligence and sensitivity.

This quiet, provocative drama shows the fears and emotions that drive us to extreme decisions — and the power of human connection that can upend them.

