We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Four Eyes [Video]

Four Eyes [Video]

A young boy is bullied for wearing glasses. Then he stands up for himself.

by

 

By Omeleto

.

.

It’s 1977 and Brian is 11 years old. He’s having a hard time in life: he’s picked on in his neighborhood because he’s weird and awkward, and they break his glasses and call him “Four Eyes.”

Meanwhile, his mother Helen is having difficulties of her own, as she struggles to adjust to life as a stay-at-home mom to three kids, raising them completely on her own. She doesn’t fit in with the other mothers and feels isolated and depressed, which manifests as impatience and irritation. But when conflict comes to a head for Brian, Helen must rise to the occasion and help Brian stand up for himself — in the only way she knows how.

Written and directed by Michael Clowater, this short comedy-drama takes place in 1970s suburbia, and it’s rife with fantastic period detail and mores: kids roam freely in neighborhoods on their bikes, talk about the awesome new movie Star Wars and even the “four eyes” taunt seems specific to the late 70s and early 80s.

In many ways, the era of the story deeply influences the style of the film. There’s a warm, burnished, textured look to the camera and photography, and a loose-limbed ambling quality to the editing and movement as if life in the suburbs moves at its own pace. The approach gives breathing room for viewers to really get to know the character, and the understated, dry humor lands naturally, without being over-forced.

The writing has deep empathy for all its characters, aware of how they don’t fit in and how they struggle in their worlds. Helen can’t quite fake the blithe happiness of the other housewives around her and is frustrated by her life and the aggravations that keep popping up; Brian is targeted for his own vulnerability. They’re lost in their own problems, which affect their relationship with one another.

The performances likewise are deeply honest and unafraid of difficult, thornier emotions. Helen can be abrasive and frustrated with her children, and she doesn’t naturally possess the maternal softness of a typical sitcom mom. Tough-minded and no-nonsense, actor Sprague Grayden deftly portrays her escalating frustration with her role as a suburban mom, which comes to a head with Brian’s glasses. He breaks them, then loses them, and with no father in the house, she’s on her own to deal with it, and unaware of just why they break.

Actor Mylo Gosch portrays Brian’s embarrassment at his problems and his wariness with his mom’s irritability, which keeps him from telling her what’s going on. But when the truth finally comes out and Helen becomes aware of Brian’s social problems, she teaches him how to stand up with himself. The solution isn’t perfect — but it fits both perfectly to a tee.

Rich with irony and eschewing schmaltzy sentimentality, “Four Eyes” has the nostalgic spirit of a film like Bad News Bears. But this is a family story above all else, with a warmth and humor that isn’t feel-good but earned through the full growth and authentic expression of character. When Helen realizes just what is going on with Brian, her advice and counsel goes against the current parenting mores, and certainly viewed through today’s lens of helicopter parenting and over-coddled children, it seems shocking, though very funny. But it’s very true to her personality, and in the end, it also expresses her belief in her son’s strength, as well as her love for him.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:16
sometimes i wonder what it’d be like if
00:18
i lived in a different country
00:21
or a different town
00:24
or on a different street beautiful day
00:26
isn’t it
00:27
[Music]
00:29
i wonder what it would be like if i was
00:30
french
00:35
oh oh my god oh my god
00:39
oh it’s okay oh my goodness
00:42
oh hey buddy that was a big fall are you
00:46
okay
00:48
duncan duncan are you okay he’s fine
00:50
he’s fine that was a nasty
00:52
fall but he is a very tough little man
00:55
aren’t you
00:56
you’re a tough little man aren’t you
00:57
let’s see where’s it hurt right here
01:00
oh here can you stand up
01:04
here go to mommy go to mommy okay
01:08
oh he’s gonna be just fine
01:12
i hate my life
01:29
[Music]
01:35
[Applause]
01:38
[Music]
01:43
come on say you’re gay
01:47
and you love to suck dogs
01:51
no no come on say it
01:54
no what’d you say
02:00
come on what’d you say
02:03
no i just suck drugs
02:16
watch out for gabe ryan hey don’t suck
02:19
anyone’s on the way out huh
02:27
[Music]
02:29
that’s a dick
02:37
brent doesn’t pick on you i always think
02:40
he knows who i am
02:45
stop stop
02:57
no it’s not this is mary and joseph
03:02
what what what happened to your glasses
03:07
nothing don’t sass me not
03:10
watch that lip i hand them over
03:15
what happened nothing don’t lie to me
03:18
you’re not
03:19
you know something happened now tell me
03:21
what happened told you
03:22
nothing happened give me patience no
03:25
don’t don’t
03:32
now look what you made me do do you have
03:35
any idea how much these cost i don’t
03:36
know probably a lot but
03:38
i didn’t do that what did i say about
03:41
the sass
03:42
get the switch
03:57
[Applause]
03:59
[Music]
04:12
uh
04:18
brian your father’s on the phone
04:31
[Music]
04:35
hello what the hell’s going on you’re
04:36
supposed to be the man of the house but
04:38
you’re acting like a baby
04:39
you’re 12 so i’m gonna talk to you like
04:41
a man you got it okay
04:44
you broke another pair of glasses but i
04:45
didn’t break them i am sick of this
04:48
no star wars this week what i’m the only
04:50
one who hasn’t seen it
04:51
that’s too far right now
04:56
[Music]
05:00
are the worst things
05:36
wow
05:40
are you gonna get new ones your mom’s
05:43
taking me after school
05:44
that’s good those ones look bad
05:47
you know you can’t go to star wars with
05:49
you and your dad this saturday either
05:51
what because the glasses that’s brent’s
05:54
fault not yours
05:56
and my mom’s yeah and your mom’s she’s
05:59
the one that broke them
06:00
mm-hmm
06:05
that’s you’ll be the only one
06:07
who hasn’t seen it
06:10
because i’m still going what because
06:12
everyone has seen it except me
06:20
you should be mad at me hey four eyes
06:24
hey some nice glasses it looks like they
06:27
were fixed by a
06:29
what’d you do suck his huh still
06:32
like four eyes
06:34
why you like having your tucked by
06:37
a guy
06:51
oh no
06:55
[Music]
07:00
okay
07:05
whoa holy
07:09
once glasses
07:23
hey sport your mom tells me you’re quite
07:25
the scrapper
07:30
what scrapper
07:35
i fixed your glasses temporarily but
07:37
you’re gonna need a new pair
07:39
so it’s gonna be these or these
07:45
what about the han solo ones
07:47
[Music]
07:50
those are for grown-ups what about all
07:53
those
07:55
your mom said it’s these or these
07:57
they’re the most durable
07:59
i don’t know the black ones
08:03
good choice
08:08
they look good they’ll be ready in a
08:10
couple weeks
08:16
are these from girls glasses
08:23
i’ll drop you up here so you can play
08:24
with your friends
08:29
no i’m good don’t be silly the fresh air
08:32
is good for you now
08:34
soon really i’m good
08:38
go
08:47
[Music]
08:55
[Music]
09:04
you just left them there yeah
09:09
you just put them down and walked away
09:22
he’s triggered by the eyes
09:38
and he will never make
09:57
look good on you
10:13
[Music]
10:16
luxury
10:20
[Music]
10:30
is
10:39
with me
11:23
where’d you get these glasses well these
11:25
are my old glasses
11:27
they’re no prescription
11:33
oh how was the movie oh my gosh
11:36
it was amazing
11:39
can i have a paw patrol no
11:44
popsicle no can i have a popsicle
11:48
you’ll hear my luke skywalker kmart
11:51
impression
11:53
sure like luke skywalker shopping in
11:55
cameron yeah
11:56
whoa i love clay mart i got my fourth
11:59
clothes from here
12:00
and my livestreamer you gotta use my
12:03
lifesaver to force
12:04
people to buy me some more kmarts
12:10
okay what’s yours what’s yours i don’t
12:12
have one
12:13
really really it’s live
12:17
come on just make one up make one up
12:19
yeah
12:20
all right hey i’m luke and i love star
12:25
wars
12:26
star wars star wars star wars shower
12:30
star wars
13:02
[Applause]
13:06
holy it’s your mom
13:26
hit him
13:29
hit him what brian you hit him in the
13:32
face as hard as you can
13:34
right now
13:37
no brian hit him hit him in the
13:41
face brian
13:42
yeah brian oh
13:45
i’m so sorry
13:51
get the hell back in there
14:08
[Music]
14:17
[Applause]
14:21
when i feel the sun upon my face
14:33
[Music]
14:41
[Music]
14:43
[Applause]
14:46
i imagine all the things
14:58
[Music]

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

 

