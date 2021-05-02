Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / From Hyper-Feminine to Gender Nonconforming: Bisexual Woman Leaves Toxic Fiancé & Embraces Identity [Video]

From Hyper-Feminine to Gender Nonconforming: Bisexual Woman Leaves Toxic Fiancé & Embraces Identity [Video]

Just keep burning brightly and don't let anybody try to put that flame out.

In 2016, MJ Hébert’s whirlwind romance and engagement quickly turned into a gaslighting, toxic, abusive relationship. Out about her bisexuality and toying with a gender nonconforming presentation, she was met with homophobic and sexist reactions from her controlling fiancé every step of the way. Only when she walked away from that relationship did she find confidence in her presentation and learn to “keep burning brightly.”

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:06
My name is MJ Hébert. I’m  from Lafayette, Louisiana.
00:09
It’s 2016 and I’ve just met someone  that I have overwhelming feelings for.
00:19
And I fall into a whirlwind romance with them.  About three months into that, we ended up engaged.
00:29
When I met this person who I became engaged  to, I was very hyper feminine. I was
00:36
wearing, like, very provocative and suggestive  clothes, like short shorts and crop tops.
00:40
I was… I basically looked like a little  tart. I… and I… everything I wore was about
00:46
accentuating my body, exposing my body, like,  making my… my femaleness really apparent.
00:53
In my relationship with him there was… there  was a lot of building me up and tearing me down
00:58
and there was a lot of gaslighting. He would  say, “You’re my big, bright shining star.
01:03
Like, you’re the most special,  perfect thing in the world.
01:07
And nobody can protect you  from the world except for me.”
01:12
Over the course of the relationship,
01:15
I started to experiment more on the journey I  was on with gender. I started… I started to
01:23
not welcome the attention that I was getting from  the way that I was dressing. And it became sort
01:30
of a protective thing for me to dress a little bit  more androgynously, call less attention to my body
01:37
or to the femaleness of my body. And that wasn’t  necessarily met with welcome from my partner.
01:46
And he felt threatened by my bisexuality. He would  demean me and belittle me. He would do things
01:56
like call me a lesbian, which to me, I didn’t  understand ‘cause I was like, “Well, first of all,
02:03
if I was, there’d be nothing wrong with it, but  I’m bisexual. And you know that I’m bisexual.”
02:08
And I remember one day I was  wearing these like baggy Levis
02:12
and this oversized Sons of Anarchy shirt, and that  was an outfit that… that I’d still wear today,
02:17
that made me feel comfortable,  made me feel confident. And
02:21
of course, he went back to that classic  line. He told me, I looked like a lesbian.
02:25
It felt so confining to me that he was  telling me, No, if, if you’re bisexual,
02:30
you need to present like a woman. You know, if,  if you’re really into men, you need to prove it by
02:36
being female. I never changed. I never  changed my clothes. I kind of just,
02:40
after that, I would have, you know, a little bit  of weight on my shoulders for the rest of the day.
02:45
The straw that broke the camel’s back
02:47
was this conversation between him and my  dad. They were getting in this argument about
02:54
the back door, like, being broken. And my dad  thought that it was his fault for some reason.
02:59
And they had gotten this bickering argument  back and forth. And my dad’s a very reserved
03:04
man with a lot of restraint. So for him to argue  with anyone means he must be really pissed off.
03:11
In the course of the argument, my dad looked  over at me and he said, “I don’t know how you
03:16
put up with him.” And in that moment, it felt so  damning for my dad to actually offer his opinion.
03:28
It hit me so hard because he’d never said anything  before. He’d always withheld comment. And to me,
03:35
for someone to… to piss off a guy like my dad,  who was nothing but sweet and kind and generous
03:42
really said something about his character. I  don’t remember the fight that finally was the end.
03:48
I just remember that at one point I told him to  leave and that I didn’t want him to come back.
03:56
I remember after he left this… this  one night, I was, like, lying in bed and
04:04
I, like, started crying ‘cause I was so happy and  I – I’m not a religious person, but I literally
04:11
thanked God because I felt like a prisoner that  had been set free. Having the strength to leave
04:18
that relationship became the stepping stone in  embracing my sexuality and my gender identity.
04:26
And I can remember this night that I went out  downtown on Jefferson Street in Lafayette,
04:32
and I was wearing basically the same outfit that  I’d been wearing when my ex called me a lesbian.
04:39
Like, baggy jeans, big t-shirt. And I had  this like swagger to me. I felt so confident,
04:48
so much like myself. I felt like I was  inhabiting my body in a way that I hadn’t
04:53
been able to before. Because I wasn’t dressing  for anybody else, I was just dressing for me.
04:59
It’s now been three years since that breakup  and I feel stronger and more confident
05:08
than I ever have. I also underwent sort of a  transformation in terms of how I identify myself,
05:15
because when this story began in 2016, I was  this femme-presenting woman and I was going
05:23
by Madeline, which is my given name. And in the  time since then, I’ve started to go by MJ. And
05:32
in the years that I’ve been MJ, I’ve been more  confident and more myself and less apologetic and
05:40
less likely to change who I am to conform to  somebody else’s ideas of what I should be.
05:47
Now I just am, and there’s just flow  and I just exist and I’m not trying
05:54
to fit myself into any box. And I know now  that anyone who tries to fit me into a box,
06:00
that’s not love. Just keep burning brightly and  don’t let anybody try to put that flame out.

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

 

About I'm From Driftwood

I'm From Driftwood aims to help LGBTQ people learn more about their community, straight people learn more about their neighbors and everyone learn more about themselves through the power of storytelling and story sharing. Increasing empathy and empowering individuals is accomplished by creating an apolitical forum for LGBTQ stories from every age, race, gender, background and culture. The stories deepen our understanding of each other, preserve history, and open hearts and minds.

More first-person LGBTQ stories: http://imfromdriftwood.com/

I'm From Driftwood on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ImFromDriftwood/

I'm From Driftwood on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/imfromdriftwood/

I'm From Driftwood on Twitter: https://twitter.com/imfromdriftwood

