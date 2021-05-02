From Hyper-Feminine to Gender Nonconforming: Bisexual Woman Leaves Toxic Fiancé & Embraces Identity [Video]

.
In 2016, MJ Hébert’s whirlwind romance and engagement quickly turned into a gaslighting, toxic, abusive relationship. Out about her bisexuality and toying with a gender nonconforming presentation, she was met with homophobic and sexist reactions from her controlling fiancé every step of the way. Only when she walked away from that relationship did she find confidence in her presentation and learn to “keep burning brightly.”
