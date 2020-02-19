Get Daily Email
Frozen Ceiling

Frozen Ceiling

Nothing brings you back to the present more so than some ice cold water and a little frostbite.

By Vimeo

Frozen Ceiling from Perrin James on Vimeo.

If the cameras freeze, they will stop working.
It’s been a while since I released a film or at least one I created purely for the sake of creating. Life can be often too distracting. Nothing brings you back to the present more so than some ice cold water and a little frostbite.

The goal of this short piece was to explain the simplicity of a breath-hold and the deeper thoughts in the mind when pushing your body to such limits.

I just wanted to first off thank Geoff Combs and Andrew Ryzebol our fearless Canadian Ice guides. Thank you for dealing with us and keeping everyone safe under the ice.
geoffcoombs.com

Written & Directed – Perrin James
Freediver’s –
Ashley Baird + Andrew Ryzebol +
Kim Kerts + Nick Fuists + Drew Herrick

Music –
Dark Tree – Carlos Cipa
Trespasser – Ark Patrol
And the world was gone – Snow Ghosts

UW Cinematography – Perrin James
UW camera OP – Geoff Combs
Safety divers – Kerry Hollowell + Drew Herrick
1st AC – Anthony Rayburn
Equipment – Last breath film
Shot on Red Gemini with Nauticam
Lastbreathfilm.com

 

This post was previously published on Vimeo.com.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

