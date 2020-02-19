Frozen Ceiling

By Vimeo

If the cameras freeze, they will stop working.

It’s been a while since I released a film or at least one I created purely for the sake of creating. Life can be often too distracting. Nothing brings you back to the present more so than some ice cold water and a little frostbite.

The goal of this short piece was to explain the simplicity of a breath-hold and the deeper thoughts in the mind when pushing your body to such limits.

I just wanted to first off thank Geoff Combs and Andrew Ryzebol our fearless Canadian Ice guides. Thank you for dealing with us and keeping everyone safe under the ice.

–geoffcoombs.com

Written & Directed – Perrin James

Freediver’s –

Ashley Baird + Andrew Ryzebol +

Kim Kerts + Nick Fuists + Drew Herrick

Music –

Dark Tree – Carlos Cipa

Trespasser – Ark Patrol

And the world was gone – Snow Ghosts

UW Cinematography – Perrin James

UW camera OP – Geoff Combs

Safety divers – Kerry Hollowell + Drew Herrick

1st AC – Anthony Rayburn

Equipment – Last breath film

Shot on Red Gemini with Nauticam

Lastbreathfilm.com

—

This post was previously published on Vimeo.com.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video