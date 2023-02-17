Funny Retirement Quotes to Make You Smile

Retirement can be a pretty unusual time in your life. After all, you’re finally free from the daily grind and can do whatever you want! As you prepare to retire, it’s important to keep a sense of humor about it all. Check out these funny retirement quotes that will have you smiling from ear to ear!

Funny Retirement Quotes

Sharing a laugh about retirement is one of the best ways to ease any stress you might feel about reaching this milestone. With time to spare and a long list of bucket list items to get started on, it’s inevitable the jokes will soon start rolling.

Whether you’ve just retired or someone you know is on their way to their golden years, passing on a funny retirement quote is the perfect way to find joy in this special time.

1. “Retirement is like a long vacation in Las Vegas. The goal is to enjoy it to the fullest, but not so fully that you run out of money.” – Jonathan Clements

2. “The trouble with retirement is that you never get a day off.” – Abe Lemons

3. “Retirement at sixty-five is ridiculous. When I was sixty-five I still had pimples.” – George Burns

4. “The best time to start thinking about your retirement is before the boss does.” – Unknown

5. “Retirement: World’s longest coffee break.” – Anonymous

6. “I’m not retired, I’m a professional grandfather.” – Unknown

7. “I’m not retired, I’m a professional napper.” – Unknown

8. “Retirement: It’s nice to get out of the rat race, but you have to learn to get along with less cheese.” – Gene Perret

9. “Retirement: That’s when you return from work one day and say, ‘Hi, honey, I’m home — forever.’” – Gene Perret

10. “Don’t simply retire from something; have something to retire to.” – Harry Emerson Fosdick

11. “I’m not just retiring from the company; I’m also retiring from my stress, my commute, my alarm clock, and my iron.” – Hartman Jule

Whether you send someone a funny retirement quote in an email or a quick text, they’re sure to get a laugh out of it. You could also write it in a greeting card and send it to a retiree who could use a little extra cheer in their life these days. If their birthday is around the corner, you could consider gifting them a t-shirt with a silly quote like one of the ones above!

Funny Retirement Quotes for Teachers

With millions of teachers employed around the country, a portion of them retires every year. And we know these teachers have to have a sense of humor to get through a tough job like teaching! Tickle their funny bone with one of these quotes to celebrate the end of a long but rewarding career.

“Retired Teacher: Every child. Left behind.” – Unknown

“Old teachers never die. They just lose their class.” – Unknown

“The challenge of retirement is how to spend time without spending money.” – Unknown

You can always add one of these funny quotes to a gift like a mug, bracelet, or ornament. This way, they can see the humorous side of retirement every time they use it!

Funny Retirement Quotes for Cakes

If someone you know is about to retire, chances are, they’re having a retirement party. And where there’s a party, there’s always cake, too! Use this opportunity to include a funny retirement quote on the cake, and everyone will be laughing and celebrating while also snacking on a yummy dessert!

You can have the quote written in icing on top, or you can have a photograph of the text incorporated into the icing (yes, it’s possible!). Alternatively, you can choose a cake topper with a funny retirement quote to celebrate the person’s special day in a way that makes them laugh.

“The question isn’t at what age I want to retire, it’s at what income.” – George Foreman

“The money is no better in retirement but the hours are!” – Unknown

“Retirement is the time in your life when time is no longer money.” – Unknown

Conclusion

Funny retirement quotes are a great way to see the humor in this new chapter of life. Share some quotes with a friend or family member and watch them laugh as they are reminded of the joys of being retired!

—

