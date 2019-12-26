Bobby is an ordinary man, married for some time to his wife Sherry. It’s not a happy marriage — there’s a hint of past unresolved tragedy that doesn’t reveal itself until the very end — and the couple’s bond hangs together on a fragile thread.

Intimate, subtle and precisely constructed, this family drama captures those moments in life where a couple can go either way: they can move forward together or split apart in different directions.

Well-acted all around, the short is anchored by a powerful performance by actor Mark Ashworth, who offers incredible vulnerability and melancholy as a man adrift in his own life and alienated from everyone around him.

“Grape Soda” is full of quiet observation and patient compassion, offering a moving portrait of the powerful emotions underlying ordinary life — and the courage it takes to confront enormous loss.

