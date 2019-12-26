Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Grape Soda

Grape Soda

A marriage is broken by a child's death, but kept alive by memories held in grape soda.

by Leave a Comment

Bobby is an ordinary man, married for some time to his wife Sherry. It’s not a happy marriage — there’s a hint of past unresolved tragedy that doesn’t reveal itself until the very end — and the couple’s bond hangs together on a fragile thread.

Intimate, subtle and precisely constructed, this family drama captures those moments in life where a couple can go either way: they can move forward together or split apart in different directions.

Well-acted all around, the short is anchored by a powerful performance by actor Mark Ashworth, who offers incredible vulnerability and melancholy as a man adrift in his own life and alienated from everyone around him.

“Grape Soda” is full of quiet observation and patient compassion, offering a moving portrait of the powerful emotions underlying ordinary life — and the courage it takes to confront enormous loss.

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.