Great Endurance Quotes

Productive obsessing requires endurance. Here are eleven endurance quotations to accompany you on your journey of productive obsessing. Choose one as your quote-of-the-month and display it prominently. If none of these quotations resonate for you, find your own or create your own.

You may have it in mind that your day job, your chores, and your responsibilities are the work of your life and that your productive obsession should be the place where you get to play. Not true. Your productive obsession is the place where you birth symphonies, cure diseases, build businesses, and solve personal and intellectual problems. Some wonderful play is involved; but in essence it is serious work. Get ready for it by preparing to endure.

Make a conscious decision that you will not give up. Little good happens from giving up. Commit to your productive obsession by picking one of the following quotes and learning it by heart. Adopt it as your motto. If necessary shorten it, personalize it, or choose a different one. Get endurance on your mind: you will need it.

Eleven endurance quotations:

“I know quite certainly that I myself have no special talent; curiosity, obsession and dogged endurance, combined with self-criticism, have brought me to my ideas.”—Albert Einstein

2. “Endurance is the first lesson a child should learn because it’s the one they will most need to know.”—Jean Jacques Rousseau

3. “Endurance is patience concentrated.”—Thomas Carlyle

4. “Endurance is one of the most difficult disciplines, but it is to the one who endures that the final victory comes.”—Buddha

5. “As a camel beareth labor, and heat, and hunger, and thirst, through deserts of sand, and fainteth not; so the fortitude of a man shall sustain him through all perils.”—Akhenaton

6. “Beyond talent lie all the usual words: discipline, love, luck—but most of all, endurance.”—James Baldwin

7. “It is within the process of endurance that opportunity reveals itself.”—Chin Ning Chu

8. “I never was content unless I was trying my skill or testing my endurance.”—Jim Thorpe

9. “Endurance pierces marble.”—Moroccan Proverb

10. “Heroism is endurance for one moment more.”—George Kennan

11. “Enjoy what you can, endure what you must.”—Goethe

Pick your favorite endurance quote—and use it!

