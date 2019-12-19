The Greatest Love of All

Episode Info
On episode 16 of the Just Stick To Parenting podcast, Doyin talks about how self-care and self-love isn’t merely a luxury, it’s a necessity.
A few other things you’ll find in this episode:
– Rant against people who talk loudly on their cellphones in public places (3:00)
– Thoughts about the 6-year anniversary of the “viral photo” (15:00)
– A self-care challenge to every listener (35:00)
– Doyin’s Mount Rushmore of “Man Crushes” (41:00)
– Should a 1st Grader own an iPhone? (45:00)
This post was previously published on Stitcher
Photo credit: Unsplash
