Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / The Greatest Love of All

The Greatest Love of All

Episode 16 of the 'Just Stick to Parenting' podcast series by Doyin Richards.

by Leave a Comment

Episode Info

On episode 16 of the Just Stick To Parenting podcast, Doyin talks about how self-care and self-love isn’t merely a luxury, it’s a necessity.

A few other things you’ll find in this episode:

– Rant against people who talk loudly on their cellphones in public places (3:00)

– Thoughts about the 6-year anniversary of the “viral photo” (15:00)

– A self-care challenge to every listener (35:00)

– Doyin’s Mount Rushmore of “Man Crushes” (41:00)

– Should a 1st Grader own an iPhone? (45:00)

This post was previously published on Stitcher and is republished here with permission from the author.

◊♦◊

Talk to you soon.

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.


Photo credit: Unsplash

About Doyin Richards

Doyin is a best-selling parenting author, keynote speaker, champion of diversity & inclusion, and host of the Just Stick To Parenting podcast.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.