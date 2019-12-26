Green Eyed

Lloyd, a successful yuppie in the 1980s, has a beautiful woman, a great car and an impressively opulent life.

But he faces an existential crisis when a ghoul named Phillipe joins his social circle and threatens to undermine his status.

The social climber wants desperately to hold onto his success, but the Nosferatu-like monster one-ups him at every turn — often to hilarious effect.

This short dramedy combines biting social satire, horror movie elements and stylish production design to create a funny portrait of a man undone by his own greed and entitlement.

The juxtaposition of sleek 1980s glamour with B-movie monster theatrics is unforgettable — and so is the sardonic humor at the heart of this study in envy and insecurity.

