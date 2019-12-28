Get Daily Email
Guilt Doesn't Live Here Anymore

Guilt Doesn’t Live Here Anymore

“You made it through, girl. You made it through every single time the world scratched and skid to an end. You woke up. Tomorrow shoved you out of bed.”

00:01
you made it through girl you made it
00:05
through every single time the world
00:07
scratched and skid to an end you woke up
00:10
tomorrow shoved you out of bed sure some
00:15
days the only productive thing you did
00:17
was breathe
00:18
but even when survival feels like a
00:20
performance it is still an art form
00:23
staying alive is a skill and you are so
00:26
talented girl you are worth so much more
00:30
than sent emails and crossed off to-do
00:33
lists you should find victory and the
00:36
small things the folded laundry the
00:38
clean plate the answered phone call the
00:41
brush teeth used to say you were sorry
00:43
every other sentence girl and now people
00:47
tell you that you make them feel
00:48
powerful and you always somehow forget
00:51
the fact that you dragged yourself out
00:52
of quicksand girl you took notes on the
00:56
beauty and the lessons you gathered
00:58
while you were sinking you escaped the
01:00
pad locked jaw of shame and when those
01:03
barbarian boys pushed you over the lip
01:06
of the ship you were all sucker punch
01:08
and bitch I keep a life raft in my smile
01:11
I keep switchblades in my mascara the
01:15
next time a knocks at the
01:18
door of my body without an invitation
01:20
I’m gonna slice off each of his fingers
01:23
like baby carrots I’m gonna drown him in
01:27
a boiling hot spring of meteos I’m gonna
01:31
take over the world
01:33
in spite of everything that has been
01:35
done to me and my body in fact I’m gonna
01:39
take over the world because of
01:41
everything that has been done to me and
01:43
my body
01:44
I am sharpening my voice into a sword I
01:48
am becoming a girl made of mace I left
01:50
hell so I could come back and tell you
01:53
all about it and you know what I learned
01:56
every time I thought my life was ending
01:59
turns out it was just opening and one
02:03
day the urge to write a poem became
02:06
greater than the urge to write a suicide
02:09
note and so I wrote the poem
02:13
thank you thank you guys so much

