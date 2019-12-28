Guilt Doesn’t Live Here Anymore

00:01

you made it through girl you made it

through every single time the world

scratched and skid to an end you woke up

tomorrow shoved you out of bed sure some

days the only productive thing you did

was breathe

but even when survival feels like a

performance it is still an art form

staying alive is a skill and you are so

talented girl you are worth so much more

than sent emails and crossed off to-do

lists you should find victory and the

small things the folded laundry the

clean plate the answered phone call the

brush teeth used to say you were sorry

every other sentence girl and now people

tell you that you make them feel

powerful and you always somehow forget

the fact that you dragged yourself out

of quicksand girl you took notes on the

beauty and the lessons you gathered

while you were sinking you escaped the

pad locked jaw of shame and when those

barbarian boys pushed you over the lip

of the ship you were all sucker punch

and bitch I keep a life raft in my smile

I keep switchblades in my mascara the

next time a knocks at the

door of my body without an invitation

I’m gonna slice off each of his fingers

like baby carrots I’m gonna drown him in

a boiling hot spring of meteos I’m gonna

take over the world

in spite of everything that has been

done to me and my body in fact I’m gonna

take over the world because of

everything that has been done to me and

my body

I am sharpening my voice into a sword I

am becoming a girl made of mace I left

hell so I could come back and tell you

all about it and you know what I learned

every time I thought my life was ending

turns out it was just opening and one

day the urge to write a poem became

greater than the urge to write a suicide

note and so I wrote the poem

thank you thank you guys so much

