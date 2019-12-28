Guilt Doesn’t Live Here Anymore

00:01
you made it through girl you made it
00:05
through every single time the world
00:07
scratched and skid to an end you woke up
00:10
tomorrow shoved you out of bed sure some
00:15
days the only productive thing you did
00:17
was breathe
00:18
but even when survival feels like a
00:20
performance it is still an art form
00:23
staying alive is a skill and you are so
00:26
talented girl you are worth so much more
00:30
than sent emails and crossed off to-do
00:33
lists you should find victory and the
00:36
small things the folded laundry the
00:38
clean plate the answered phone call the
00:41
brush teeth used to say you were sorry
00:43
every other sentence girl and now people
00:47
tell you that you make them feel
00:48
powerful and you always somehow forget
00:51
the fact that you dragged yourself out
00:52
of quicksand girl you took notes on the
00:56
beauty and the lessons you gathered
00:58
while you were sinking you escaped the
01:00
pad locked jaw of shame and when those
01:03
barbarian boys pushed you over the lip
01:06
of the ship you were all sucker punch
01:08
and bitch I keep a life raft in my smile
01:11
I keep switchblades in my mascara the
01:15
next time a knocks at the
01:18
door of my body without an invitation
01:20
I’m gonna slice off each of his fingers
01:23
like baby carrots I’m gonna drown him in
01:27
a boiling hot spring of meteos I’m gonna
01:31
take over the world
01:33
in spite of everything that has been
01:35
done to me and my body in fact I’m gonna
01:39
take over the world because of
01:41
everything that has been done to me and
01:43
my body
01:44
I am sharpening my voice into a sword I
01:48
am becoming a girl made of mace I left
01:50
hell so I could come back and tell you
01:53
all about it and you know what I learned
01:56
every time I thought my life was ending
01:59
turns out it was just opening and one
02:03
day the urge to write a poem became
02:06
greater than the urge to write a suicide
02:09
note and so I wrote the poem
02:13
thank you thank you guys so much
—
Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood
◊♦◊
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Leave a Reply
.