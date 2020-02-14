Happy Valentine’s Day

By Omeleto

Two strangers meet and fall in love in an instant. But that wonderful moment has its own origin story — one filled with loss, sadness and tragedy.

This short drama’s grand themes of interconnection, love and tragedy aren’t just communicated through the film’s story — the Neymarc brothers’s remarkable craftsmanship go a long way to unravel the architecture of a single moment through one ambitious shot: a slow motion reverse “one-r,” composed entirely through CGI and other special effects.

The directors and producers shot the film entirely in a custom 360 green screen, carefully choreographing camera movements with actors and marshaling light and wind rigs, artificial rain and stunt pulleys — and all with moderate resources.

By applying the visual language of blockbusters to the small, intimate story of falling in love, the film creates an emotional and philosophical resonance, exposing the epic scale behind some of the most personal, intimate moments of our lives. The result is an unforgettable cinematic journey that will make you look at your own experience in a new light.

