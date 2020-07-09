Have Fun, Really

In Sunday morning Aikido Class, we had Kyu Testing for white belts. At our Dojo, everyone wears a white belt until they make the rank of black belt. Kyu is the progressive ranking scale from 9 to 1. Many of the students testing were kids, about 9 years old and younger. As a sensei, I sat in seiza and watched all the tests. Every single one.

In seiza, you place your feet flat on the mat, resting your butt on top of your feet. Very uncomfortable. Over the extended period of time your feet get numb, ‘go to sleep’. That’s my training. I sat in seiza as best I could. After all these years, I could use more practice. Just saying.

Overall, the tests were good. Everyone did their best, given their individual zeroes, their starting points. What’s next? More practice. They created their new zero. Now, just train.

After the test, I told Sensei Bobby that his new streamlined test format flowed. Sensei smiled, “This morning the kids asked me, ‘What do I do?’” He said that they were supposed to do what they’ve been practicing for the last 3 months. WTF? We both laughed out loud. Sometimes, Sensei can only remind students so much. Ultimately, Sensei must practice a sense of humor. No kidding.

I told the mom of two of the students that her daughter and son did well. I asked how long her kids have been training in Aikido.

She said they have been coming to the Dojo for about a year.

I asked, “Do they have fun in Aikido?”

She said, “Yes.”

I replied, “Having fun is the most important thing.”

Mom’s eyes widened with surprise.

I said, “That’s why I’ve been doing Aikido for 30 years because it’s fun.” I pointed to Sensei, standing next to me, “It’s the same for Sensei, too.”

Aikido purposely teaches children discipline, respect, and confidence in themselves. Yet, that would all be utterly meaningless if kids didn’t want to practice because it wasn’t fun. Having fun was the unexpected answer coming from the 58-year-old sensei.

In my older, perhaps wiser perspective: If it ain’t fun, then why do it? I’ve trained in Aikido for over 30 years because I have fun. Sensei and I train in Aikido, out of mad love and respect for our late Mizukami Sensei.

We honor Sensei’s legacy through teaching Aikido as he had intended. Sensei would have wanted us to continue having fun doing so. Yes, having fun honors Sensei’s enduring legacy.

***

The Los Angeles Lakers with LeBron James and Anthony Davis (AD) defeated the Los Angeles Clippers with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, 112 – 103. Although the Lakers led the NBA Western Conference, they had trailed 0 – 2 against the Clippers until then. The Lakers’ victory was meaningful.

Throughout the game, LeBron matched up with Kawhi. Both scored on and defended against each other. Lebron went strong to the basket on Kawhi and consistently contested his shots. 2019 NBA Finals MVP Kawhi was valiant in defeat. LeBron scored 28 points and AD scored 30 points in the Lakers’ victory. LeBron showed up and showed out.

Sweaty, exhausted LeBron gave a post-game interview on the court. He was satisfied in his team’s play and his own game. AD playfully interrupted on-camera with his big hug and their cool handshake that consisted of about 20 different moving parts. Just saying. They concluded their embrace by touching heads. Their mad love and respect.

Sure, LeBron wants to win another NBA Championship. Maybe even two more. Maybe, he ties the GOAT (Greatest of All-Time) Michael Jordan with six NBA Championships. Who knows?

Like LeBron has done to Basketball, I’ve given my heart and soul to Aikido. LeBron’s meaningful legacy is his love for the game. He has the most fun doing what he loves.

I have fun training in Aikido, which I love. Hopefully, that becomes my legacy, too.

Having the most fun we can in life certainly makes possible a meaningful legacy. Yes, others shall define our legacy. Still, you gotta have fun. Just saying.

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock