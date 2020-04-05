By Omeleto
A young man is hitchhiking across New Zealand, making his way through the striking stretches of landscape. But he’s not just enjoying the scenery — he’s on a search for his birth mother, and by extension, his identity.
Along the way, he encounters an intimidating man with unsavory tattoos inked all over his body — and discovers just what “family” really means.
Director Matthew Saville’s gem of a drama may feature a situation not everyone can relate to, but the skilled script and finely tuned directing helps viewers to understand the desire for connection and understanding — and thirst for love — that drives the main character.
“Hitch Hike” culminates in an emotionally devastating moment that will break your heart and shatter expectations — but then allows us to uncover just what compassion and consolation looks like.
Fuck you!
What’s your problem, boy?
Where you going?
Where you going?
Dawson’s road.
It’s on the way. Get in.
No it’s okay. I’ll be fine.
Okay.
I’ll wait for the next one.
Suit yourself.
Din’t love my haircut? No.
So you don’t need a ride?
How old are you, boy?
18.
You look a little young to be 18.
I’m 18.
So where you from?
Wellington.
That’s a long way bruh.
Yeah.
Why?
To see my mother.
Fun oh eh?
Not really.
What?
I never met her.
So you just gonna walk up and say “Hello!”
Pretty much.
Want me to drive you up?
No it’s okay. I’ll walk from here.
It’s a long way.
I’ll walk.
HI! Can I help you?
Uhm Hi.
Is your name Heather?
No.
Sorry.
I’m looking for my mother.
O god!
I’m sorry I can’t help you.
We’ve just moved in here.
Heather! Want a cup of tea?
No I’m fine. Thanks!
Oi! The fuck is your problem?!
Could have fucking killed me!
Hey! You listening to me?!
Hey! Listen!
What do you want, boy?!
Why you got all that on you?
I thought people hated me.
So I put things on myself people hated.
Got KKK across my chest,
Confederate flag on my arm,
and snoopy on my ass.
Really?
No.
She din’t want me.
You’ll be alright boy.
Thank you!
