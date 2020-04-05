By Omeleto

A young man is hitchhiking across New Zealand, making his way through the striking stretches of landscape. But he’s not just enjoying the scenery — he’s on a search for his birth mother, and by extension, his identity.

Along the way, he encounters an intimidating man with unsavory tattoos inked all over his body — and discovers just what “family” really means.

Director Matthew Saville’s gem of a drama may feature a situation not everyone can relate to, but the skilled script and finely tuned directing helps viewers to understand the desire for connection and understanding — and thirst for love — that drives the main character.

“Hitch Hike” culminates in an emotionally devastating moment that will break your heart and shatter expectations — but then allows us to uncover just what compassion and consolation looks like.

A teenager in search of his birth mother hitches a ride with a heavily-tattooed man. | Hitch Hike

Transcript provided by YouTube:

01:04

01:28

01:29

Fuck you!

01:31

01:55

What’s your problem, boy?

01:56

Where you going?

02:01

Where you going?

02:03

Dawson’s road.

02:05

It’s on the way. Get in.

02:08

No it’s okay. I’ll be fine.

02:10

Okay.

02:12

I’ll wait for the next one.

02:15

Suit yourself.

02:43

02:45

02:46

Din’t love my haircut? No.

02:50

So you don’t need a ride?

03:13

How old are you, boy?

03:16

18.

03:18

You look a little young to be 18.

03:22

I’m 18.

03:27

So where you from?

03:30

Wellington.

03:34

That’s a long way bruh.

03:37

Yeah.

03:40

Why?

03:45

To see my mother.

03:48

Fun oh eh?

03:51

Not really.

03:53

What?

03:58

I never met her.

04:00

So you just gonna walk up and say “Hello!”

04:04

Pretty much.

04:27

Want me to drive you up?

04:28

No it’s okay. I’ll walk from here.

04:32

It’s a long way.

04:34

I’ll walk.

05:13

05:20

05:34

06:15

06:17

06:23

HI! Can I help you?

06:28

06:31

Uhm Hi.

06:36

Is your name Heather?

06:39

No.

06:41

Sorry.

06:52

I’m looking for my mother.

06:55

O god!

06:59

07:00

I’m sorry I can’t help you.

07:03

We’ve just moved in here.

07:05

07:07

Heather! Want a cup of tea?

07:12

No I’m fine. Thanks!

07:20

08:23

Oi! The fuck is your problem?!

08:27

Could have fucking killed me!

08:29

Hey! You listening to me?!

08:32

Hey! Listen!

08:38

What do you want, boy?!

08:40

09:04

Why you got all that on you?

09:11

I thought people hated me.

09:14

So I put things on myself people hated.

09:19

Got KKK across my chest,

09:22

Confederate flag on my arm,

09:25

and snoopy on my ass.

09:27

Really?

09:29

No.

09:37

She din’t want me.

09:43

You’ll be alright boy.

09:53

Thank you!

10:05

10:15

10:21

10:30

10:56

11:34

