We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Hitch Hike

Hitch Hike

A teenager in search of his birth mother hitches a ride with a heavily-tattooed man.

By Omeleto

 

By Omeleto

.

.

A young man is hitchhiking across New Zealand, making his way through the striking stretches of landscape. But he’s not just enjoying the scenery — he’s on a search for his birth mother, and by extension, his identity.

Along the way, he encounters an intimidating man with unsavory tattoos inked all over his body — and discovers just what “family” really means.

Director Matthew Saville’s gem of a drama may feature a situation not everyone can relate to, but the skilled script and finely tuned directing helps viewers to understand the desire for connection and understanding — and thirst for love — that drives the main character.

“Hitch Hike” culminates in an emotionally devastating moment that will break your heart and shatter expectations — but then allows us to uncover just what compassion and consolation looks like.

ABOUT OMELETO
Omeleto is the home of award-winning short films. We showcase Sundance winners, Oscar noms and critically-acclaimed filmmakers from every genre. Subscribe for more: http://sub2.omele.to

A teenager in search of his birth mother hitches a ride with a heavily-tattooed man. | Hitch Hike
http://youtu.be/y-dOSCF2Nhc
http://omeleto.com/244547/

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

01:04
01:28
01:29
Fuck you!
01:31
01:55
What’s your problem, boy?
01:56
Where you going?
02:01
Where you going?
02:03
Dawson’s road.
02:05
It’s on the way. Get in.
02:08
No it’s okay. I’ll be fine.
02:10
Okay.
02:12
I’ll wait for the next one.
02:15
Suit yourself.
02:43
02:45
02:46
Din’t love my haircut? No.
02:50
So you don’t need a ride?
03:13
How old are you, boy?
03:16
18.
03:18
You look a little young to be 18.
03:22
I’m 18.
03:27
So where you from?
03:30
Wellington.
03:34
That’s a long way bruh.
03:37
Yeah.
03:40
Why?
03:45
To see my mother.
03:48
Fun oh eh?
03:51
Not really.
03:53
What?
03:58
I never met her.
04:00
So you just gonna walk up and say “Hello!”
04:04
Pretty much.
04:27
Want me to drive you up?
04:28
No it’s okay. I’ll walk from here.
04:32
It’s a long way.
04:34
I’ll walk.
05:13
05:20
05:34
06:15
06:17
06:23
HI! Can I help you?
06:28
06:31
Uhm Hi.
06:36
Is your name Heather?
06:39
No.
06:41
Sorry.
06:52
I’m looking for my mother.
06:55
O god!
06:59
07:00
I’m sorry I can’t help you.
07:03
We’ve just moved in here.
07:05
07:07
Heather! Want a cup of tea?
07:12
No I’m fine. Thanks!
07:20
08:23
Oi! The fuck is your problem?!
08:27
Could have fucking killed me!
08:29
Hey! You listening to me?!
08:32
Hey! Listen!
08:38
What do you want, boy?!
08:40
09:04
Why you got all that on you?
09:11
I thought people hated me.
09:14
So I put things on myself people hated.
09:19
Got KKK across my chest,
09:22
Confederate flag on my arm,
09:25
and snoopy on my ass.
09:27
Really?
09:29
No.
09:37
She din’t want me.
09:43
You’ll be alright boy.
09:53
Thank you!
10:05
10:15
10:21
10:30
10:56
11:34

This post was previously published on YouTube.

◊♦◊

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

