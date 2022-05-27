Get Daily Email
How Spanish-Speaking Migrants Shaped Their New Homes in Australia

How Spanish-Speaking Migrants Shaped Their New Homes in Australia

by Leave a Comment

By Pedro Alvarez

Our Voices (Nuestras Voces)
Documentary directed by Diana Páez
Spanish with English subtitles
Showing nationally as part of the Spanish Film Festival

This new documentary uses an interwoven series of interviews to narrate the experiences of Spaniards and Latin Americans who arrived in Victoria in the 1960s and 70s.

While focusing on that first generation of migrants, the documentary does a good job at presenting the diversity that exists within the Spanish-speaking communities in Australia.

Voices from Colombia, Chile, Guatemala, Peru, Spain and Uruguay are represented. Many of the subjects sought asylum while escaping terrifying right-wing dictatorships. Others came seeking new horizons pushed by varying circumstances.

The stories are very emotional at times, addressing culture shock and other challenges these migrant communities have encountered in Australia through the decades. They also portray their resourcefulness, and the valuable contributions they continue to make to the wider society to this day, such as in research about and support for survivors of torture and trauma, and the establishment of the Special Broadcasting Service (SBS).

This feature-length documentary is a solid debut for young Colombian-Australian director Diana Paez, seamlessly blending fragments from spontaneous interviews conducted online — enforced by recent pandemic restrictions — with eye-catching high-definition photography.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Although the documentary avoids comparisons, for the critically-minded audience it offers a kind of historical point of reference in stark contrast with the cruelty of Australia’s current treatment of asylum-seekers. In this regard, the documentary favours a general sense of optimism, rather than taking more defined political stances.

Those unaware of the place that Spanish-speaking communities occupy in Australian society will learn a fair bit from this documentary, while those with a similar story as those interviewed will probably relate to their experiences.

Younger generations who have migrated more recently will gain insight into how things have changed, and how those who came before have had a much more active agency than usually acknowledged in forming of the diverse Australian society we know today.

The trailer for Our Voices can be seen .

Republished with permission

Photo credit: iStock

About Green Left

In a desperately unequal world facing a climate emergency, everyone has to pick a side.

Our side is — and always will be — that of the 99%.

Only by mobilising people power against the power of big money do we have a hope of winning a democratic, environmentally and socially just future.

Green Left's aim is to both help build movements of resistance as well as an anti-capitalist political alternative. By providing a space for progressive ideas and debates, linking issues, campaigns and activists, we let people know how they can join with others to take action.

An ecologically, socially just world is impossible under capitalism. Our goal is an ecosocialist world, run by and for people.

Be part of the solution: get in touch with us or your local Activist Centre and become a supporter.

There is no planet B and time is running out.

Green Left is produced on stolen land. We pledge our ongoing commitment to the fight for justice for Aboriginal people and recognition of Aboriginal sovereignty.

Material published on Green Left is very welcome to be reposted, providing it is credited and a link back to the original is included.

