How to Deal With Demotivation in a COVID World Without Going Mad

My wife and I have been together for 19 years now, 17 of them married. For most of the first 18 years, we barely saw each other during working hours, outside of the occasional lunch date. Covid19 changed all of that.

My wife’s going on her 6th month of WFH (work from home) with no end in sight. My own schedule also changed dramatically and I found myself with more time, especially in the mornings. The result – a whole lot of lunches and conversations with my lovely wife.

From talking to her and clients in similar situations is that the WFH situation isn’t quite the paradise people once thought it was. According to Gallup research, 54% of office workers would be willing to quit their job for one that allows them to work remotely and that was before the pandemic. With all the uncertainty and fear of Covid-19, it stands to reason that that number is even higher today.

Maybe it has something to do with waking up early, getting decked out, commuting to their office, rushing to finish on time in order to be able to get home to cook dinner. After all, the WFHers get to wake up late, put on sweats (not my wife), and not have to worry about crowded trains, Covid19 or the other joys of working in an office environment.

You might also think that working at an office would be far more mentally draining than WFH, turns out it is not as cut and dry as one might think. The biggest drawback of remote work my clients report is motivation or lack thereof.

An office is a social environment. We get dressed up to look good for clients, other coworkers and the places we visit during lunch and after work. “Dress for success” that’s what we say. No longer it seems as Brooks Brothers declared bankruptcy.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

After the daily grind of a typical 9-to-5 job, getting to chillax at home can seem great. The problem is we are on our own. We have removed the social aspect of work that people overlook.

Being stuck at home for long periods of time with little opportunity to venture out to release stress has led to a spike in divorces in China according to Bloomberg and an increase in domestic violence worldwide according to the BBC.

Covid-19 has turned entire business models upside-down, bankrupting others and causing headaches for nearly everyone. It is especially challenging for multinational corporations that have to deal with new import and export rules and regulations that change constantly. The result – a whole lot of stress.

It’s demotivating to see all your hard work go down the drain because of a new regulation or shift in company policy. The stress of Covid19 isn’t going away any time soon so we all need to learn how to deal with demotivation in a Covid19 world without going insane.

We Will Get Through This

Despite all the turmoil and the confusion, it’s important we all take a step back and look at the big picture. While it’s true that our holiday plans have been put on hold and mask-wearing has become a way of life, life goes on. Humanity has faced plagues before at times when medicine and technology were non-existent and made it through. We will get through this.

A Strong Enough Why

These are certainly uncharted waters, but it is important we keep in mind why we do what we do. Working for money’s sake alone isn’t a strong motivator for most people, especially when many activities people used to enjoy (i.e. traveling, partying, clubbing) are on hold. We each must find those things that drive us. For my wife and I, it is our son. For others, their mission is everything. I suggest you listen to Simon Sinek’s excellent Tedx Talk for inspiration.

Burnout

While productivity has increased thanks to the WFH environment, statistics show people are working longer hours. That can take its toll. Like a trip to the dentist, many people only go after they feel pain. The same can be said about burnout. We only take it seriously when it’s a problem and by then it’s too late. Be proactive. Get a good night’s sleep. Don’t try and do too much. Prioritize the tasks that need to get done and do them in the correct order will dramatically improve your results and help you avoid burnout.

Self Sabotage

One of the biggest challenges of WTH is the distractions. Thankfully the dreaded pop-ins are gone but take your pick; social media, TV, the iPad, the Playstation or simply the sofa are all dreadfully seductive. We must learn to find ways to limit the things that distract us the most allowing us to focus on our tasks at hand. Being productive is one of the best ways to beat demotivation as accomplishment and achievement can be strong motivators.

The last thing you want is to be the reason for your own failure.

—

Shutterstock