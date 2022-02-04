Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / How to Get a Woman’s Attention Without Being Rich, Hot, or Funny

How to Get a Woman’s Attention Without Being Rich, Hot, or Funny

The dating landscape has changed, but that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on attracting an amazing woman.

by Leave a Comment

But whether it be through messages or in person, I started to notice patterns of why some guys didn’t hold my interest and why they probably weren’t holding the interest of other available women either.

1. Compliment things outside of her looks.

Compliments that focus just on a woman’s appearance aren’t going to carry as much weight as a compliment she hasn’t heard as often.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

2. Pay attention to the details.

Listening to the little things a woman says she likes and doesn’t like and capitalizing on those is an easy way to score points with her.

3. Be the chill one.

The key is being empathic and genuine. You never want to come off as fake.

4. Dress to impress.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If it’s a date, treat it like one.

5. Have some passions.

If you’ve given up having goals or dreams or trying to improve yourself or your life, she’s probably going to give up on you too.

6. Be vulnerable.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Today, a woman needs to depend on you neither to kill food for her or financially provide for her, so you need to focus on connecting with her on an emotional level.

Previously Published on Medium

Shutterstock image

About Tara Blair Ball

Tara Blair Ball is a Relationship Coach and Writer whose articles on relationship, dating, and sex have been read more than 5 million times. You can check out her writing or hire her as a coach at tarablairball.com.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShare1

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x