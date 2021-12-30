How to Harness Small Windows of Opportunity (SWO’s)

Whether you believe it or not, each day presents a favorable circumstance in your life. This circumstance (or series of circumstances) stares you in the face and gives you a chance to react, then runs away quickly as if to mock you for your hesitation.

That bait is what I like to call the “small window of opportunity” or SWO. Every day presents many small unscheduled chances for you to act on appropriately but if you don’t answer in a timely manner that chance can be lost forever.

My mom told me that her father said once that if a person dies without having any true regrets, then that person may not have lived at all. This is sage wisdom.

What he meant was that he let some opportunities pass him by during his lifetime which caused him to have deep regrets later in life. It’s human nature to have regrets because regrets involve active decision making and sometimes we don’t make the best decisions. Without deviating too far away from looking at these small windows of opportunities, let me tell you a small story: