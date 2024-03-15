How to Have Incredible Conversations With Women

Last time, I told you about the best way to approach women without fear or anxiety. The key to having a great conversations was also embedded within that same method. Did you catch it?

Basically, the very best way to have incredible conversations with women is also through the same social momentum concept I talked about in the approaching article. It will allow you to express yourself freely without hesitation. It will help you stay in the moment. It will make the conversation more fun.

It allows you to do that “just be yourself” thing everyone keeps telling you to do while failing to tell you exactly how to do that. Well, there’s your answer.

Give in to all your social impulses within a conversation. Feel free to jump from topic to topic. Say whatever comes to mind. Don’t waste any time hesitating or worrying if what you’re about to say is lame, or if what you just said a second ago was lame.

Other points to keep in mind is that you should maintain a leading frame, focus on emotional themes, and switch topics whenever new ones pop up in your head, even if the previous topic wasn’t even concluded yet.

Other points to keep in mind is that you should maintain a leading frame, focus on emotional themes, and switch topics whenever new ones pop up in your head, even if the previous topic wasn't even concluded yet.

A conversation is not one-sided, though. Aside from saying whatever comes to mind, you also need to know how to listen the right way, and to respond the right way.

A conversation is not one-sided, though. Aside from saying whatever comes to mind, you also need to know how to listen the right way, and to respond the right way.

Knowing how to use active listening skills is just as important as knowing what to say.

Active listening is a set of skills that includes being present, withholding judgment, demonstrating interest, asking the right kinds of questions, paraphrasing, and others.

It’s not just about listening. You need to react in ways that prove that you understood the deeper meaning of what the other person was saying both verbally and non- verbally.

It’s a good way to make another person feel validated and heard.

You can practice it by asking open-ended questions that seek to understand the other person’s motivations and values, repeating key phrases back to them, paraphrasing what they said in your own words, paying attention to both their verbal and non-verbal communication, putting your phone down, maintaining eye contact, and focusing on what they’re saying instead of just waiting for your turn to speak.

Ask questions to clarify or elaborate on things they say, ask if you understand them correctly after summarizing what they say in your own words, withhold any potential negative judgment while validating anything you agree with, and share your own experiences that made you feel how they felt.

Above all else, make yourself curious about the other person and whatever they’re talking about.

I know it’s not exactly the most exciting “trick” or psychological hack, but it makes a world of difference. It creates a stronger and faster sense of closeness that will make it much easier to connect with women, and for them to think of you as an amazing conversationalist.

…

—

***

Photo credit: Nick Fewings on Unsplash