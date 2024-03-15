Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / How to Have Incredible Conversations With Women

How to Have Incredible Conversations With Women

What to say after the approach or on a date.

by Leave a Comment

 

Last time, I told you about the best way to approach women without fear or anxiety. The key to having a great conversations was also embedded within that same method. Did you catch it?

Basically, the very best way to have incredible conversations with women is also through the same social momentum concept I talked about in the approaching article. It will allow you to express yourself freely without hesitation. It will help you stay in the moment. It will make the conversation more fun.

It allows you to do that “just be yourself” thing everyone keeps telling you to do while failing to tell you exactly how to do that. Well, there’s your answer.

Give in to all your social impulses within a conversation. Feel free to jump from topic to topic. Say whatever comes to mind. Don’t waste any time hesitating or worrying if what you’re about to say is lame, or if what you just said a second ago was lame.

Other points to keep in mind is that you should maintain a leading frame, focus on emotional themes, and switch topics whenever new ones pop up in your head, even if the previous topic wasn’t even concluded yet.

Read Never Lonely: The Uncensored Guide on How to Attract and Be Loved by Women if you need the specific steps on how to do all that, but being in the moment and saying whatever comes to mind is the most important point that will get you the best results.

A conversation is not one-sided, though. Aside from saying whatever comes to mind, you also need to know how to listen the right way, and to respond the right way.

Knowing how to use active listening skills is just as important as knowing what to say.

Active listening is a set of skills that includes being present, withholding judgment, demonstrating interest, asking the right kinds of questions, paraphrasing, and others.

It’s not just about listening. You need to react in ways that prove that you understood the deeper meaning of what the other person was saying both verbally and non- verbally.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

It’s a good way to make another person feel validated and heard.

You can practice it by asking open-ended questions that seek to understand the other person’s motivations and values, repeating key phrases back to them, paraphrasing what they said in your own words, paying attention to both their verbal and non-verbal communication, putting your phone down, maintaining eye contact, and focusing on what they’re saying instead of just waiting for your turn to speak.

Ask questions to clarify or elaborate on things they say, ask if you understand them correctly after summarizing what they say in your own words, withhold any potential negative judgment while validating anything you agree with, and share your own experiences that made you feel how they felt.

Above all else, make yourself curious about the other person and whatever they’re talking about.

I know it’s not exactly the most exciting “trick” or psychological hack, but it makes a world of difference. It creates a stronger and faster sense of closeness that will make it much easier to connect with women, and for them to think of you as an amazing conversationalist.

Never Lonely: The Uncensored Guide on How to Attract and Be Loved by Women
Amazon.com: Never Lonely: The Uncensored Guide on How to Attract and Be Loved by Women eBook : Chief, Michael: Kindle…
neverlonelybook.com

Found this guide useful? Subscribe for free to make sure you don’t miss out on any of my future articles.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Nick Fewings on Unsplash

 

About Michael Chief

Dating Coach and author of Never Lonely: The Uncensored Guide on How to Attract and Be Loved by Women https://neverlonelybook.com/kindle

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x