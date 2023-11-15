How to Meet Attractive Women 7 Days a Week (Even If You Don’t Know What to Say)

A dry spell had me going crazy recently. It’s been a while since I experienced something like this. I had to act. When you’re stuck, shake things up. Do something different. I looked at my life and realized I don’t capitalize on every opportunity. I got lazy. Unmotivated. Maybe even anxious.

Maximizing the heck out of your life

When I hung around pickup forums in 2013, the “24/7 game” idea became common. It said you’re always in “game mode”. Not just at the bar on the weekend. It’s a state of mind. When you dumb it down, it means you can meet women anywhere, anytime. You just have to optimize for it.

#1 The apps (quick win)

Until 2020, I mostly dated girls I met at the bar or through friends. I hated the apps. They’re dull compared to real-life scenarios. It’s much more fun to go out and talk to women.

But then covid hit and I had no choice. I took this shit seriously and built a good profile. Here’s the essence of what I did:

*Installed three different apps (OkCupid, Tinder and Bumble).

*Added “Lifestyle” photos of me doing different things. Hobbies. Reflecting what I’m about.

*Wrote a somewhat witty bio. “Promise I’ll protect you from bears”. “I’ll make you a world-class omelette.”

*Started swiping and improved my texting skills.

If you don’t get matches, improve your profile photo. As for texting, The greatest texting hack is getting so many matches you don’t care much about one girl. When you tap into abundance that way, your text flows. You don’t think about what to say. The best of you comes out because you’re carefree. And girls love it.

My convos usually start with amusing, non-serious texts. I comment on something from her profile, which gets the ball rolling. After a while, I get more “serious” and ask questions about what she does for work, where she lives, etc. I then take the conversation off the app and go for the date.

#2 Packed gyms

I cancelled my Premium gym membership with the pool and sauna and signed up for a commercialized, cheaper gym.

The problem with the former is they barely had girls in there. The premium gym was small and with older fellas in it. But the cheaper gym is huge. It has tons of girls there. The beautiful thing is it’s almost impossible NOT to talk to girls in that gym.

Everybody asks, “How many sets do you have left on this machine?” or “Can I take those weights?” You don’t have to do much to get a conversation going.

Include high-volume places like packed gyms into your weekly routine, and d voilà, you get access to a whole new pool of girls.

#3 The smart weekend warrior

I used to go out with guys who had a specific agenda: scout the bar or club for girls that are down to *uck. If there’s none, go to the next bar.

I don’t like that approach. I wanna have fun when I’m out. Not follow a machine-like routine.

These days, I go to a bar I like that’s large enough. The trick is you must enjoy that place regardless of women. I usually don’t go out to places with loud dance floor music. You can’t talk in those kinds of places. I also make sure I go out with friends I like.

Do you vibe with your fellas? Are you friends beyond getting girls? Do you actually like them? All these are critical for your success in the bar. If you don’t enjoy yourself, girls will feel it.

Whatever you feel-they feel.

The engine behind meeting women

Semen retention can keep you motivated to go out and make things happen. When a guy watches porn or jerks off too much, he dries himself off his vital energy. You won’t have that “push energy” which makes everything click. Let alone go out.

That extra leverage in confidence and attitude is extremely attractive. Try to retain for 5–10 days at a time. That’s it. No need for retaining for months.

Conclusion

You can create a lifestyle where you maximize your chances to meet girls everywhere. You don’t have to depend on one channel to meet new people. Diversify 🙂

—

***

Photo credit: Aleksandr Popov on Unsplash