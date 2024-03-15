How to Overcome Imposter Syndrome in Personal Growth

Imposter Syndrome is a psychological pattern in which individuals doubt their accomplishments or have a persistent internalized fear of being exposed as a “fraud.” My definition of Imposter Syndrome is “Just not understanding how much potential is inside of you.”

I’m here to tell you that you are NOT alone in these feelings.

People experiencing imposter syndrome have trouble believing that they deserve to have success or what they truly desire.

How does imposter syndrome affect your growth?

First and foremost, imposter syndrome immobilizes you with fear – mostly fear of failure. But there is also fear of comparison, fear that you don’t know what you’re doing, and fear of what others think of you.

Education level and financial status do not exempt you from Imposter Syndrome.

Where does Imposter Syndrome come from?

Imposter Syndrome can stem from childhood and can be passed down from generation to generation. It’s easy to fall into a fear and comparison mindset because we don’t feel like we are enough or worthy.

Suppose you feel disconnected from who you are or who you think you are, or not speaking out when you wish you would have, or not doing something because you lack the education. In that case, you could be experiencing Imposter Syndrome.

When you step into who you are meant to be, you feel it; and you feel in alignment.

Do Your Mindset Work

You can’t just change your outside; you’ve got to get to the root cause on the inside. Mindset work is one of the most effective tools for overcoming imposter syndrome. It might sound like a loaded term, but mindset work means training your brain to think in beneficial ways. Here are some ways that people regularly engage in mindset work:

Jou rnaling

Meditation

Yoga

Gratitude

A ffirmations

Reading

I can help

You have to have a burning desire for your fulfillment. It’s not enough to want and dream something, you to be committed and take action steps. We all have limiting beliefs on one level or another. Surround yourself with like-minded people and a coach that will always be in your corner and will help you when your limiting beliefs crop up. These are the people who will lock arms with you and help you get through the fear.

