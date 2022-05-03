How To Take Care of Yourself Without Being Selfish

Self-care is a term that is often used but not always understood. People often think that self-care means being selfish and putting your own needs first. However, this is not the case at all!

This blog post will discuss some tips for taking care of yourself without being selfish. In fact, proper self-care means taking care of yourself to benefit everyone around you. It can be challenging to know how to do this, but don’t worry — we’re here to help!

“Self-care equals success. You’re going to be more successful if you take care of yourself and you’re healthy.” — Beth Behrs

…

Part I: Bonus

Wake Up Call

Let’s try a fun thought experiment; imagine if you were told the exact day of your death. Now, imagine that you had the opportunity to do anything you wanted with the time you had left. How would you react and feel? I know it’s scary to think about it but stay with me here.

What would you do? Would you spend more time with your family and friends? Would you travel to new places? Or would you finally start that business you’ve always dreamed of? Take a dozen seconds to think about it. Don’t worry; I won’t leave. 🙂

Now, let’s snap back to reality. You don’t have to wait until the end of your life to start living! Take a moment to analyze how you can incorporate some of those things into your life right now.

The truth is, we don’t know when our time will come. So why not treat every day like it could be our last? This doesn’t mean going out and doing reckless things, but it does mean being more present in our lives and appreciating the people and things around us, especially our bodies and well-being.

“Until you value yourself, you won’t value your time. Until you value your time, you will not do anything with it.” — M. Scott Peck

…

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Part II: 4 Tips According to Forbes

4. Prioritize Your Health

Make sure to schedule time for yourself each day to exercise, eat healthy meals, and relax. This may seem like an obvious one, but it’s essential to prioritize your mental and physical health.

Taking care of your body will make you feel better, but it will also improve your productivity and focus.

If you’re not used to putting your needs first, it can be tough to know how to start. However, there are some minor changes that you can make in your daily routine that will help you take better care of yourself.

3. Treat Your Time as You Would With Money

You wouldn’t spend all of your money on one thing, would you? The same goes for your time! Just like you budget your finances, you should also budget your time. This means setting aside time each day or week for different activities.

For example, you might set aside 30 minutes each day for exercise, 30 minutes for relaxation, and 30 minutes for socializing.

Making a schedule like this can help to ensure that you’re taking care of yourself in all aspects of your life — not just one! And don’t worry if you can’t stick to it perfectly — the important thing is that you’re making an effort.

2. Practice Self-Love: The Twin of Self-Care

One of the most important things you can do for yourself is to practice self-love. This means accepting and loving yourself unconditionally, even if you don’t meet all of your own standards. It’s okay to be imperfect! We all are.

When you love and accept yourself just as you are, it becomes easier to take care of yourself in a way that doesn’t involve being selfish. Self-love also means setting boundaries.

It would be best if you never allowed yourself to be treated in a way that is less than what you deserve. If someone is crossing your boundaries or taking advantage of your kindness, it’s okay to say no — even if it means disappointing them. Your happiness and well-being should always come first.

1. Paradigm Shift

The last and most crucial step is to shift your paradigm about self-care. Instead of thinking of it as being selfish, think of it as being preventive. When you take care of yourself, you are less likely to get sick or run down.

This means that you will be able to take care of those around you more effectively. It can be difficult to make this shift on your own, but try to remember that taking care of yourself is not an act of selfishness — it’s an act of self-love!

“You cannot serve from an empty vessel.” — Eleanor Brown

This quote is often used in the context of self-care, and for a good reason. If you want to be able to take care of others, you need to make sure that you are taking care of yourself first. This doesn’t mean that you should never do anything for other people — it just means that you should make sure that your own needs are being met as well.

One way to think about this is to fill up your own “love tank.” Imagine that your love tank is like a gas tank in a car. When it’s complete, the vehicle can run smoothly. However, when it’s running low on gas, the car starts to sputter and eventually comes to a stop.

Furthermore, the same is true for your love tank! If you want to be able to give love to others, you need to make sure that your own love tank is full. This can be done by taking some time for yourself — even if it’s just a few minutes each day. By making this shift in your thinking, you will be well on your way to taking care of yourself without being selfish.

“If you don’t love yourself, nobody will. Not only that, you won’t be good at loving anyone else. Loving starts with the self.” — Wayne Dyer

…

Final Thoughts

Taking care of yourself doesn’t have to be selfish! By following the tips in this article, you can make sure that you’re taking care of your own needs without neglecting those around you. Remember — self-care is an act of self-love, not selfishness! So go ahead and love yourself today.

What are some minor changes that you can make in your daily routine to take better care of yourself? Let us know in the comments below! And don’t forget to share this article with your friends if you find it helpful. Thanks for reading!

…

Want to learn something new every day? Get started with Medium by easily signing up and launching your own blog; it usually takes less than a couple of minutes. Plus, you’ll get access to unlimited fascinating articles for just 5 dollars a month by clicking on my referral link.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Affiliate Disclosure: By signing up with my referral link, I will receive a commission at no additional cost to you. “It’s a proven fact that generosity makes you a happier person.”

This post was researched and inspired by these sources:

This content is for informational purposes only. It was not created to be a substitute for professional guidance, diagnosis, or treatment. Not all information may be accurate. Consider consulting with a professional or a specialist.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***