We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / How War Profiteers Make a Killing From Border Militarization [Video]

How War Profiteers Make a Killing From Border Militarization [Video]

In the new short documentary Border Inc., Brave New Films exposes how the last three decades of immigration politics in this country have created a massive payday for military contractors and wasted millions of taxpayer dollars in this business operation fueled by xenophobia and greed.

by Leave a Comment

 

.

.

The same companies that profiteered from the wars in Iraq are profiteering from the militarization of our own border.

WATCH MORE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gF12S…

Time and time again on the campaign trail, Donald Trump has called for building “the great wall of Trump” on the U.S./Mexico border. This would require the construction of almost 2,000 miles of wall in hostile desert terrain. And Trump is not alone in his calls for ramping up “border security.” Ben Carson, the other leading Republican candidate, has called for using drones at the border. This is all to block out a country that we are not at war with — and who is our third largest trading partner in the world.

In the new short documentary Border Inc., Brave New Films exposes how the last three decades of immigration politics in this country have created a massive payday for military contractors and wasted millions of taxpayer dollars in this business operation fueled by xenophobia and greed. Should any of these new ideas of presidential candidates become reality, the jackpots for companies will soar even higher, as taxpayers see a larger portion of their checks going to this effort.

So who exactly profits from erecting a wall along the border that costs $3 to $7 million per mile?

Unsurprisingly, many of the same companies that profit from wars much further away are also the ones profiting from this border war. For instance, a subsidiary of Halliburton was paid $30 million a year to maintain the wall. What does maintenance include, you ask? We will likely never know.

So as you hear the ongoing dialogue about immigration reform and border security, keep who is profiting from these proposals in the forefront of your mind. Watch Border, Inc. and decide for yourself if you want to spend your hard-earned dollars on a cultural war based on racist fear-mongering and lining the pockets of war profiteers.

Don't like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:08
[Music]
00:09
in 1961
00:10
president dwight eisenhower he surprised
00:14
the u.s public and he mentioned was a
00:16
new term at the time
00:17
the military-industrial complex in the
00:20
councils of government
00:21
we must guard against the acquisition of
00:24
unwarranted influence
00:25
whether sought or unsought by the
00:28
military
00:28
industrial complex it was a warning that
00:31
he was seeing something this
00:32
relationship between
00:34
private industry between government
00:35
between the military
00:37
that could get out of control
00:44
[Music]
00:46
when he made the farewell speech in 1961
00:49
if you look
00:49
in the in the u.s mexico borderlands
00:52
there was basically a chain-link fence
00:53
that separated the two countries if that
00:58
the united states is bordered by two
01:00
friendly nations
01:01
there are no fortifications on our land
01:03
borders these children
01:05
will visit their grandmother in san
01:07
[Music]
01:10
diego
01:12
this idea of a hardened
01:15
international boundary that needs to
01:17
have agents
01:18
and and all kinds of technology stopping
01:21
people stopping the movements of people
01:23
is actually a very very new phenomenon
01:29
in the 1990s we started seeing this
01:31
aggressive new
01:33
version of border militarization and
01:36
oddly enough it was not introduced by a
01:38
republican but by
01:39
our democratic administration bill
01:42
clinton’s
01:42
and it was led not by some angry white
01:45
guy
01:46
but by a latino the sector chief of el
01:48
paso sector chief a man by the name of
01:50
sylvester
01:50
greece he said okay we’re going to
01:54
change our strategy and we’re going to
01:56
put the border patrol
01:59
agents right on the line each agent
02:02
would have a station
02:04
one after the other after the other
02:06
after the other i believe there was
02:07
about 100 feet or 200 feet apart
02:09
it’s the 20th anniversary of when the
02:11
face of our border dramatically changed
02:13
operation hold the line was enacted 20
02:16
years ago
02:16
with sylvester reyes and operation hold
02:19
the line and other operations
02:21
you have de facto militarization of the
02:23
border through troops
02:25
through more heavy weaponry through
02:28
aircraft
02:29
through ideas about immigrants that are
02:32
now
02:33
seeing the immigrant as the enemy and
02:35
not just as
02:36
an immigrant worker and this whole idea
02:39
of this hardened
02:40
border that needs to be patrolled that
02:42
you need to have your agents sitting
02:44
their exes
02:45
they need to concentrate technology that
02:46
you need to have walls they need to have
02:48
sensors
02:49
they need to stop people they need to
02:50
detain people that you need to put them
02:52
incarcerate them if they do cross the
02:54
idea that crossing a line is criminal
02:58
was was put into place in the 1990s and
03:00
maybe even now in the post-9 11
03:02
era an act of war so to speak
03:06
makes a border not even not only a
03:08
hardened line to be enforced but also a
03:10
front line
03:11
in in a potential or at least as
03:15
as it’s framed in the national to the
03:17
national imagination
03:18
the idea it’s a front line to some sort
03:20
of war or a war on terror
03:22
terrorists are crossing the southwest
03:24
border from mexico illegals caught
03:26
crossing from mexico or south america
03:28
mandates that the federal government
03:30
ensure and guarantee that the states are
03:32
protected against
03:33
quote invasion and then after 2001 and
03:37
911
03:38
you have the creation of homeland
03:40
security and
03:42
immigration is at the center in many
03:44
ways of the creation of homeland
03:46
security the fear of migrants
03:47
the militarization of immigration
03:49
policies i would say that after 9 11
03:51
there was real concern about terrorists
03:54
coming into the united states and so
03:56
there was an enormous investment of
03:57
resources
03:58
in the border region if you look at the
04:01
last especially in the post-9 11 years
04:03
the ranks the border patrol has gone
04:04
from
04:05
has doubled it was it was ten thousand
04:07
approximately ten thousand agents at the
04:09
time of september 11 2001
04:11
and now it’s 21 000 agents how much are
04:14
american families going to spend
04:16
to make all the politicians happy on
04:17
this in fiscal year 2012
04:19
the the border and immigration
04:22
enforcement budgets
04:24
were at 18 billion dollars for that
04:28
year and that number 18 billion
04:31
is more than all other federal law
04:34
enforcement agencies
04:36
combined it’s more than the dea
04:40
the fbi um all the different federal
04:43
agencies
04:44
combined so what’s the result are we
04:46
catching terrorists at the border
04:47
no um is the answer to that question
04:50
are we stopping drugs from coming into
04:52
the united states has drug consumption
04:54
greatly decreased in the united states
04:56
because of this effort that would be
04:58
the answer to that would be no
05:01
as the united states declines
05:03
economically
05:04
the border rises the drones get more
05:08
sophisticated
05:10
the national guard becomes more present
05:12
by the thousands
05:14
that has nothing to do with immigrants
05:16
and everything to do with
05:18
security of elite interests that are
05:21
losing control of the economy and the
05:24
political system
05:25
our border mexico is the target of a
05:27
push by members of congress
05:29
who want a dramatic increase in agents
05:32
technology
05:33
and fencing the price tag for securing
05:35
the border
05:36
roughly 30 billion dollars this is about
05:38
securing the border first
05:40
10 of the top 13 cities at the border
05:43
have been certified
05:43
safe by the fbi and other law
05:46
enforcement agencies
05:47
so the border is safe apprehensions are
05:50
now at the lowest level they’ve been
05:52
since the 1970s i mean this is uh we’ve
05:55
spent a lot of money on this already
05:57
and we are not at a point in which
05:59
spending a lot more money is going to
06:00
bring
06:01
a different result so when you read the
06:04
800-1200 pages of comprehensive
06:06
immigration reform
06:07
in 2004 and 2013
06:11
they all have one thing in common
06:12
there’s a big focus on border
06:14
security which is code for border
06:17
militarization
06:18
the idea of the bring the battlefield to
06:20
the border
06:21
is very present companies from the
06:23
united states that would profit here in
06:24
afghanistan and iraq
06:26
are now profiteering off of immigration
06:28
policies
06:29
they they want a contract to build the
06:31
wall they want a contract to build
06:33
the cameras they want a contract to
06:35
build the surveillance systems
06:38
welcome to the border security expo in
06:40
downtown phoenix where border patrol
06:42
meets big business this is where 175
06:46
companies from across the globe show off
06:48
their latest weapons cameras and toys
06:50
and everything in between
06:53
[Music]
06:56
the international market for border
06:58
security in 2011 was estimated to be
07:01
about 19 or 20 billion dollars
07:03
my guess it’s probably doubled in the
07:05
last two or three years the largest
07:07
market for
07:08
homeland security border security
07:09
technology is the us government
07:11
the department of homeland security
07:13
department defense department of energy
07:14
and others
07:15
we are attracting companies that want to
07:17
come here
07:18
and have their product tested by a third
07:21
party in this case the university
07:24
demonstrate the efficacy the
07:26
effectiveness of that technology and
07:28
present it to the marketplace
07:29
the secure fence act of 2006 built 700
07:33
miles of fencing
07:34
um along the u.s mexico border and
07:37
not many know what the price tag but
07:40
it’s it’s astronomical
07:41
it’s about 3 to seven million dollars
07:44
per mile for example kbr
07:48
which is a halliburton subsidiary had
07:50
got a contract two years ago
07:52
over 30 million dollars to maintain the
07:55
border fence
07:56
whatever that means so you can guess
07:58
what does that mean what is
08:00
to maintain and why 30 million dollars
08:04
the current approach to the integrated
08:07
fixed tower program or ift is to use
08:09
off-the-shelf technology
08:11
that then can solve this problem of
08:13
border security and detection
08:15
the integrated fixed tower project in
08:18
its first phase is a three
08:20
to four hundred million dollar
08:21
deployment so this is a very significant
08:24
contract that’s being awarded
08:26
and it will have significant economic
08:28
benefit to
08:29
whoever wins it and wherever they place
08:31
their base of operation
08:33
we’re hoping the winner will actually
08:35
come to the tech park and put their base
08:37
of operation here
08:38
if we’re discussing anything like
08:39
immigration reform we have to
08:41
we have to include the fact that there
08:43
are there is a profit
08:44
motive and a profit-making actor in the
08:48
sphere
08:48
in the sphere of influence and probably
08:51
exerting significant
08:52
influence upon our policy makers
08:58
general atomics a company located down
09:00
in san diego
09:02
manufactures the predator b drones these
09:04
are drones that have been flying
09:06
in the military since 1995 and general
09:08
atomics is a very large defense
09:10
contractor and has quite a lot of
09:12
influence in congress
09:14
they’re a member of the drone lobby
09:18
called the auvsi and that group has
09:21
quite a lot of power in congress
09:23
and pushed congress to pass a law called
09:27
the faa modernization act in 2012
09:30
that pushed the faa to open up the skies
09:33
to more drones by 2015.
09:36
so when you look at border policy and
09:38
they talk about drones just don’t think
09:40
it’s something really far from you
09:42
drones are coming your way through
09:44
immigration policy
09:45
customs and border protection says that
09:47
it does not equip the drones with
09:49
weapons
09:50
however we’ve seen a recent report that
09:52
showed
09:53
that customs and border protection has
09:55
considered this
09:56
um for future drones they’re telling us
09:58
that a militarized border protects
10:00
freedom
10:02
what freedom are they protecting it’s
10:04
not my freedom
10:06
they’re protecting the freedom of
10:07
corporations to continue to profit
10:10
homeland security is is building a
10:13
fortress around our country and making
10:15
people
10:16
afraid it’s telling people that there
10:18
are enemies out to get them
10:19
and they should be afraid of them and
10:22
and the people that are deemed enemies
10:23
are being abused left and right
10:25
so whatever way you look at it it’s it’s
10:28
becoming a less safe country in almost
10:30
every single facet
10:32
when we talk about border militarization
10:34
it’s not just the physical
10:36
like drones the physical small tanks
10:39
it’s also the idea of militarization the
10:42
ideology of militarization
10:44
not just of the border but of the
10:45
country itself eisenhower’s warning
10:48
or his the the nightmare scenario of his
10:52
warning
10:53
came true there’s no way that eisenhower
10:56
could even
10:56
fathom the walls the cameras the
11:00
technologies the the expensive expensive
11:04
equipment
11:05
that’s been put on our borders at
11:08
taxpayers expenses
11:09
there is a recurring temptation to feel
11:12
that some spectacular
11:14
and costly action could become the
11:16
miraculous solution to all
11:18
current
11:19
[Music]
11:27
this is difficulties racial profiling
11:29
[Music]
11:32
the detention of migrants is a
11:34
multi-billion dollar industry
11:36
one in which immigrants are traded like
11:38
products they are for
11:39
sale to the highest bidder who benefits
11:43
and who profits

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Talk to you soon.


Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About Brave New Films

Brave New Films has created a quick-strike capability that informs the public, challenges corporate media with the truth, and motivates people to take action on social issues nationwide.

You are critical to advancing these hard-hitting political campaigns. We can't create a nation of socially conscious activists alone.

Find them on Facebook

 

