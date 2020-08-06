How War Profiteers Make a Killing From Border Militarization [Video]

.

.

The same companies that profiteered from the wars in Iraq are profiteering from the militarization of our own border.

WATCH MORE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gF12S…

Time and time again on the campaign trail, Donald Trump has called for building “the great wall of Trump” on the U.S./Mexico border. This would require the construction of almost 2,000 miles of wall in hostile desert terrain. And Trump is not alone in his calls for ramping up “border security.” Ben Carson, the other leading Republican candidate, has called for using drones at the border. This is all to block out a country that we are not at war with — and who is our third largest trading partner in the world.

In the new short documentary Border Inc., Brave New Films exposes how the last three decades of immigration politics in this country have created a massive payday for military contractors and wasted millions of taxpayer dollars in this business operation fueled by xenophobia and greed. Should any of these new ideas of presidential candidates become reality, the jackpots for companies will soar even higher, as taxpayers see a larger portion of their checks going to this effort.

So who exactly profits from erecting a wall along the border that costs $3 to $7 million per mile?

Unsurprisingly, many of the same companies that profit from wars much further away are also the ones profiting from this border war. For instance, a subsidiary of Halliburton was paid $30 million a year to maintain the wall. What does maintenance include, you ask? We will likely never know.

So as you hear the ongoing dialogue about immigration reform and border security, keep who is profiting from these proposals in the forefront of your mind. Watch Border, Inc. and decide for yourself if you want to spend your hard-earned dollars on a cultural war based on racist fear-mongering and lining the pockets of war profiteers.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:08 [Music]

00:09 in 1961

00:10 president dwight eisenhower he surprised

00:14 the u.s public and he mentioned was a

00:16 new term at the time

00:17 the military-industrial complex in the

00:20 councils of government

00:21 we must guard against the acquisition of

00:24 unwarranted influence

00:25 whether sought or unsought by the

00:28 military

00:28 industrial complex it was a warning that

00:31 he was seeing something this

00:32 relationship between

00:34 private industry between government

00:35 between the military

00:37 that could get out of control

00:44 [Music]

00:46 when he made the farewell speech in 1961

00:49 if you look

00:49 in the in the u.s mexico borderlands

00:52 there was basically a chain-link fence

00:53 that separated the two countries if that

00:58 the united states is bordered by two

01:00 friendly nations

01:01 there are no fortifications on our land

01:03 borders these children

01:05 will visit their grandmother in san

01:07 [Music]

01:10 diego

01:12 this idea of a hardened

01:15 international boundary that needs to

01:17 have agents

01:18 and and all kinds of technology stopping

01:21 people stopping the movements of people

01:23 is actually a very very new phenomenon

01:29 in the 1990s we started seeing this

01:31 aggressive new

01:33 version of border militarization and

01:36 oddly enough it was not introduced by a

01:38 republican but by

01:39 our democratic administration bill

01:42 clinton’s

01:42 and it was led not by some angry white

01:45 guy

01:46 but by a latino the sector chief of el

01:48 paso sector chief a man by the name of

01:50 sylvester

01:50 greece he said okay we’re going to

01:54 change our strategy and we’re going to

01:56 put the border patrol

01:59 agents right on the line each agent

02:02 would have a station

02:04 one after the other after the other

02:06 after the other i believe there was

02:07 about 100 feet or 200 feet apart

02:09 it’s the 20th anniversary of when the

02:11 face of our border dramatically changed

02:13 operation hold the line was enacted 20

02:16 years ago

02:16 with sylvester reyes and operation hold

02:19 the line and other operations

02:21 you have de facto militarization of the

02:23 border through troops

02:25 through more heavy weaponry through

02:28 aircraft

02:29 through ideas about immigrants that are

02:32 now

02:33 seeing the immigrant as the enemy and

02:35 not just as

02:36 an immigrant worker and this whole idea

02:39 of this hardened

02:40 border that needs to be patrolled that

02:42 you need to have your agents sitting

02:44 their exes

02:45 they need to concentrate technology that

02:46 you need to have walls they need to have

02:48 sensors

02:49 they need to stop people they need to

02:50 detain people that you need to put them

02:52 incarcerate them if they do cross the

02:54 idea that crossing a line is criminal

02:58 was was put into place in the 1990s and

03:00 maybe even now in the post-9 11

03:02 era an act of war so to speak

03:06 makes a border not even not only a

03:08 hardened line to be enforced but also a

03:10 front line

03:11 in in a potential or at least as

03:15 as it’s framed in the national to the

03:17 national imagination

03:18 the idea it’s a front line to some sort

03:20 of war or a war on terror

03:22 terrorists are crossing the southwest

03:24 border from mexico illegals caught

03:26 crossing from mexico or south america

03:28 mandates that the federal government

03:30 ensure and guarantee that the states are

03:32 protected against

03:33 quote invasion and then after 2001 and

03:37 911

03:38 you have the creation of homeland

03:40 security and

03:42 immigration is at the center in many

03:44 ways of the creation of homeland

03:46 security the fear of migrants

03:47 the militarization of immigration

03:49 policies i would say that after 9 11

03:51 there was real concern about terrorists

03:54 coming into the united states and so

03:56 there was an enormous investment of

03:57 resources

03:58 in the border region if you look at the

04:01 last especially in the post-9 11 years

04:03 the ranks the border patrol has gone

04:04 from

04:05 has doubled it was it was ten thousand

04:07 approximately ten thousand agents at the

04:09 time of september 11 2001

04:11 and now it’s 21 000 agents how much are

04:14 american families going to spend

04:16 to make all the politicians happy on

04:17 this in fiscal year 2012

04:19 the the border and immigration

04:22 enforcement budgets

04:24 were at 18 billion dollars for that

04:28 year and that number 18 billion

04:31 is more than all other federal law

04:34 enforcement agencies

04:36 combined it’s more than the dea

04:40 the fbi um all the different federal

04:43 agencies

04:44 combined so what’s the result are we

04:46 catching terrorists at the border

04:47 no um is the answer to that question

04:50 are we stopping drugs from coming into

04:52 the united states has drug consumption

04:54 greatly decreased in the united states

04:56 because of this effort that would be

04:58 the answer to that would be no

05:01 as the united states declines

05:03 economically

05:04 the border rises the drones get more

05:08 sophisticated

05:10 the national guard becomes more present

05:12 by the thousands

05:14 that has nothing to do with immigrants

05:16 and everything to do with

05:18 security of elite interests that are

05:21 losing control of the economy and the

05:24 political system

05:25 our border mexico is the target of a

05:27 push by members of congress

05:29 who want a dramatic increase in agents

05:32 technology

05:33 and fencing the price tag for securing

05:35 the border

05:36 roughly 30 billion dollars this is about

05:38 securing the border first

05:40 10 of the top 13 cities at the border

05:43 have been certified

05:43 safe by the fbi and other law

05:46 enforcement agencies

05:47 so the border is safe apprehensions are

05:50 now at the lowest level they’ve been

05:52 since the 1970s i mean this is uh we’ve

05:55 spent a lot of money on this already

05:57 and we are not at a point in which

05:59 spending a lot more money is going to

06:00 bring

06:01 a different result so when you read the

06:04 800-1200 pages of comprehensive

06:06 immigration reform

06:07 in 2004 and 2013

06:11 they all have one thing in common

06:12 there’s a big focus on border

06:14 security which is code for border

06:17 militarization

06:18 the idea of the bring the battlefield to

06:20 the border

06:21 is very present companies from the

06:23 united states that would profit here in

06:24 afghanistan and iraq

06:26 are now profiteering off of immigration

06:28 policies

06:29 they they want a contract to build the

06:31 wall they want a contract to build

06:33 the cameras they want a contract to

06:35 build the surveillance systems

06:38 welcome to the border security expo in

06:40 downtown phoenix where border patrol

06:42 meets big business this is where 175

06:46 companies from across the globe show off

06:48 their latest weapons cameras and toys

06:50 and everything in between

06:53 [Music]

06:56 the international market for border

06:58 security in 2011 was estimated to be

07:01 about 19 or 20 billion dollars

07:03 my guess it’s probably doubled in the

07:05 last two or three years the largest

07:07 market for

07:08 homeland security border security

07:09 technology is the us government

07:11 the department of homeland security

07:13 department defense department of energy

07:14 and others

07:15 we are attracting companies that want to

07:17 come here

07:18 and have their product tested by a third

07:21 party in this case the university

07:24 demonstrate the efficacy the

07:26 effectiveness of that technology and

07:28 present it to the marketplace

07:29 the secure fence act of 2006 built 700

07:33 miles of fencing

07:34 um along the u.s mexico border and

07:37 not many know what the price tag but

07:40 it’s it’s astronomical

07:41 it’s about 3 to seven million dollars

07:44 per mile for example kbr

07:48 which is a halliburton subsidiary had

07:50 got a contract two years ago

07:52 over 30 million dollars to maintain the

07:55 border fence

07:56 whatever that means so you can guess

07:58 what does that mean what is

08:00 to maintain and why 30 million dollars

08:04 the current approach to the integrated

08:07 fixed tower program or ift is to use

08:09 off-the-shelf technology

08:11 that then can solve this problem of

08:13 border security and detection

08:15 the integrated fixed tower project in

08:18 its first phase is a three

08:20 to four hundred million dollar

08:21 deployment so this is a very significant

08:24 contract that’s being awarded

08:26 and it will have significant economic

08:28 benefit to

08:29 whoever wins it and wherever they place

08:31 their base of operation

08:33 we’re hoping the winner will actually

08:35 come to the tech park and put their base

08:37 of operation here

08:38 if we’re discussing anything like

08:39 immigration reform we have to

08:41 we have to include the fact that there

08:43 are there is a profit

08:44 motive and a profit-making actor in the

08:48 sphere

08:48 in the sphere of influence and probably

08:51 exerting significant

08:52 influence upon our policy makers

08:58 general atomics a company located down

09:00 in san diego

09:02 manufactures the predator b drones these

09:04 are drones that have been flying

09:06 in the military since 1995 and general

09:08 atomics is a very large defense

09:10 contractor and has quite a lot of

09:12 influence in congress

09:14 they’re a member of the drone lobby

09:18 called the auvsi and that group has

09:21 quite a lot of power in congress

09:23 and pushed congress to pass a law called

09:27 the faa modernization act in 2012

09:30 that pushed the faa to open up the skies

09:33 to more drones by 2015.

09:36 so when you look at border policy and

09:38 they talk about drones just don’t think

09:40 it’s something really far from you

09:42 drones are coming your way through

09:44 immigration policy

09:45 customs and border protection says that

09:47 it does not equip the drones with

09:49 weapons

09:50 however we’ve seen a recent report that

09:52 showed

09:53 that customs and border protection has

09:55 considered this

09:56 um for future drones they’re telling us

09:58 that a militarized border protects

10:00 freedom

10:02 what freedom are they protecting it’s

10:04 not my freedom

10:06 they’re protecting the freedom of

10:07 corporations to continue to profit

10:10 homeland security is is building a

10:13 fortress around our country and making

10:15 people

10:16 afraid it’s telling people that there

10:18 are enemies out to get them

10:19 and they should be afraid of them and

10:22 and the people that are deemed enemies

10:23 are being abused left and right

10:25 so whatever way you look at it it’s it’s

10:28 becoming a less safe country in almost

10:30 every single facet

10:32 when we talk about border militarization

10:34 it’s not just the physical

10:36 like drones the physical small tanks

10:39 it’s also the idea of militarization the

10:42 ideology of militarization

10:44 not just of the border but of the

10:45 country itself eisenhower’s warning

10:48 or his the the nightmare scenario of his

10:52 warning

10:53 came true there’s no way that eisenhower

10:56 could even

10:56 fathom the walls the cameras the

11:00 technologies the the expensive expensive

11:04 equipment

11:05 that’s been put on our borders at

11:08 taxpayers expenses

11:09 there is a recurring temptation to feel

11:12 that some spectacular

11:14 and costly action could become the

11:16 miraculous solution to all

11:18 current

11:19 [Music]

11:27 this is difficulties racial profiling

11:29 [Music]

11:32 the detention of migrants is a

11:34 multi-billion dollar industry

11:36 one in which immigrants are traded like

11:38 products they are for

11:39 sale to the highest bidder who benefits

11:43 and who profits

—

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video