I Have a Baby, Resigned from 9–5 Work, Applied to Grad School

I find myself at a place of growth

Balancing the Rat Race

For the last two months, while my wife was on maternity leave, we have been talking about what the future will look like.

Our baby girl was born 7/21/22.

We knew I was going to apply to grad school. So, I applied to Liberty University’s Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling for the Spring 2023.

Since our babysitter is a school teacher and the school has not been able to find her a replacement and since I have more than one form of income, we decided I resign from the day job and will stay home with the baby instead of paying $500 a week for a stranger to.

Today

As of today:

I’ll be attending Liberty in the Spring!!

Today was also my first day at home and the wife’s first day back at work.

Let’s see how this ride plays out. With my Tactical Baby Bag.

Looking forward to the great times of this season!

…

That is how I look the situation I am in. I am now in a place in my life again where growth resides. Each episode of change I look for the learning points.

Like most of us, the twister comes in when we get married. We have to find a new routine and be better at scheduling our hobbies into the mix.

The next comes in when there is a child in the mx. And even more change and learning with every sickness or issue that arises.

A research book project I had to push aside last year is now at the forefront! It’s good to be back in action.

But, all at the same time, I feel like I’m lost in the rat race still, just in another boat. Seeing my baby’s smile, though, is one of the best thing’s life gave me.

Thank you for reading the first story of our baby journey!

Thank you for commenting and sharing your similar stories!!

—

***