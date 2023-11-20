I Love it When Women Hit on My Boyfriend

How she caught a good man

We had just arrived at the grocery store. As we were on a mission to get everything needed for a home-cooked dinner that night, we split up. I left him by the arugula as I went hunting for scallops and pesto sauce.

Five minutes later, I turn a corner and I see my boyfriend in the soup aisle, but he’s not alone. A woman has him engaged in conversation.

I can tell by her body language that she is chatting him up in a flirtatious manner. Her head is cocked and she’s gazing up at him shyly. She reaches out to touch his arm and then points to the shelf — it appears she’s asking him to reach something that is a bit too high for her to reach.

I roll my eyes as my boyfriend drops his basket and grabs the item for her. He loves to help and be the hero, and she, of course, responds delightfully.

She then asks him something else — clearly, she does not want to let him escape. She has caught what appears to be a fine-looking single man who is well dressed, and looking quite eligible by the lack of a wedding ring.

Frankly, I can’t blame her.

For a second, I debated over whether I should interrupt them. Neither has noticed me and as far as he knows, I’m off collecting everything we need for dinner that night.

Besides that, I’m actually quite amused by what’s happening.

And so off I go… leaving him to deal with it.

And here’s why.

…

It’s good for him

I think it’s good for a man’s ego to be reminded that he still has “it” and is desirable. I want my man to feel good about himself. I don’t stand in the way of him getting compliments and admiration from others because I know that he gets plenty of that from me.

Ladies: If your man doesn’t feel attractive, needed, desired, appreciated, and admired by you, it will be very easy for him to find a woman who does. Don’t slack off here — it creates an open door women will fling themselves through.

If your man is getting more from other women than he is getting from you, it is time to step up and make right on that.

You man should feel like your hero, your King, your prize. If you don’t do that, another woman will.

When my man feels good about himself, I benefit from it too.

But more importantly, a man who knows that he can get another woman but still chooses me is definitely a man I want to be with.

And I want him to be reminded of that as well.

…

He can handle it

I completely trust my man to handle a situation like this as he sees fit. He is an adult and will know how to handle it with grace and class. He doesn’t need me to rescue him, interfere, or make it awkward for everyone.

When I leave him to handle it himself, I demonstrate to him that I trust him — which always earns big points for me. It shows that I respect him and his judgment in how he handles himself and protects our relationship.

The worst thing we can do is treat a man like a child who can’t handle his own business.

Step aside and let him show you that he will do the right thing — even when you aren’t looking.

If you don’t respect and trust your man’s judgment, you are either with the wrong man or you need to work on healing old wounds that are bleeding on a man who didn’t cut you.

…

I trust him — and our commitment

If a man is my boyfriend, I feel solid and secure with him and our relationship — otherwise, we wouldn’t be together. Once a relationship becomes official and we earn our respective titles, I can relax knowing that we are locked into a good situation that we will both safeguard from intruders.

I feel solid and secure with my man when he is transparent about how he feels about me and about our relationship.

Our relationship is not a secret. I know that he finds me attractive, sexy, and desirable. I feel that I am a priority to him and that he values me as someone worth keeping above everyone else.

If I don’t feel solid and secure with a man, he shouldn’t be my boyfriend. Or we should both be actively working on fixing whatever is needed to elevate it to a state where we both feel solid and secure.

…

I love it when other women admire the man I am with. I delight in knowing that I have captured something that other women see as a high-value catch.

And I can relax knowing that I have chosen to be with a man who sees me the same way. We both know that at the end of the day, we choose each other — even though we both have options not to.

Nothing feels better than that. ❤

—

***

—–

