In a Revolutionary New Book, a Law Professor Exposes the Truth About Health Insurance

Published by Harvard University Press, the book — Exposed: Why Our Health Insurance Is Incomplete and What Can Be Done about It — is useful precisely because Robertson isn’t a talking head. He doesn’t dumb the issues down, he doesn’t have an agenda, and he trusts readers’ intelligence.

This dyad — dissecting complicated issues (1) intelligently but (2) without needless jargon — is what makes Exposed an essential addition to the literature, while also ensuring it isn’t inaccessible to the reading public. Robertson explains why Americans are dissatisfied with their health insurance and uses that as a jumping off point to brainstorm potential solutions.

In addition to being refreshingly readable, the book has the additional advantage of drawing on Robertson’s expertise to synthesize insights from medicine, public policy, law, philosophy, economics, political science, and ethics. This results in an argument that is all too rare in modern America, one short on sophistry and long on nuanced insight.

This synthesis yields a deeply nonpartisan argument. The professor’s recommendations for reform aren’t results of reflexive partisanship or (worse) economic self-interest; rather, they result from ethical considerations concerning not only the state of American health insurance, but also traditional economic arguments against reform — for example, arguments centered around the bipartisan idea that cost exposure is an essential element of any healthcare system.

Put simply, Robertson argues that the consensus that health insurance coverage should always be incomplete has a dark side. Although Democrats and Republicans alike expect patients to bear a portion of health care costs through coinsurance, co-payments, and deductibles, this strategy causes widespread illness-causing anxiety while driving patients in foreclosure and bankruptcy. If cost exposure remains the primary lens guiding health insurance policy, then providers must be held legally responsible for communicating costs to patients and insurance companies must scale the amount of cost exposure to each individual’s purchase power.