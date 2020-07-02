By Omeleto

Sid is a young man just entering the prime of adulthood, with a strong circle of friends and a great love of life. He is also grappling with a terminal illness and will be dead in a few months.

Realizing his time left is quite short, he enlists his tight circle of friends to help him become “infinite” — to live on in some way despite the ending of his life. As they grapple with their feelings of sadness and grief, the group creates a ritual to celebrate Sid and the cornerstones that have made his life so great — even as he is on the verge of leaving it.

Written and directed by Connor O’Hara, this affecting short drama may be about death and coming to terms with one’s mortality. But this isn’t a dour, introspective narrative, with slow pacing and muted, bleached-out visuals. Instead, it possesses great brio, warmth and liveliness, thanks to its deeply affectionate portrayal of friendship, fellowship and spirit in the face of challenge and doubt.

The storytelling possesses particularly openhearted writing, tangling directly with the difficulties of grief and sorrow as Sid prepares to leave life. The tenor is set with the opening scene, where Sid details the things that have made his life so rich — family, friends, location, home and love — and puts forward his plan to commemorate and immortalize his existence. There’s great humor and a long-standing sense of connection between all the friends that comprise this tight circle, as well as a wide-ranging set of feelings as each friend comes to terms with Sid’s coming passing.

A film that focuses on friendship, solidarity and community rests its success upon an ensemble of great performances, and here it is lead by actor George MacKay, star of Sam Mendes’s Oscar-nominated film 1917. MacKay came to fame gaining accolades for his compelling portrayal of a soldier facing extreme situations, and in this short, he faces another extreme situation involving life and death. Though the character and dramatic dilemma are different, the performance is just as richly sensitive, empathetic and deeply human.

The visuals, too, have a warmth to them, focusing on a mellow-hued naturalism and a lived-in look in the settings. The visual beauty emphasizes the richness and fullness of Sid’s short but shining life: the beauty of the natural surroundings he’s lived in, the comfort of his home and the fire that will make the sacred objects of Sid’s life into a permanent memory in the world. By the time the fire sends the memories of him into the atmosphere to live forever, we understand in an intimate way just what makes life so beautiful and worth celebrating, both for Sid and for our own lives.

“Infinite” is a rare film that is unabashed in its tackling of life’s sacred transitions, yoking its broadmindedness and heartfelt nature of the main character’s own arc. It is straightforward and unafraid of emotion, which is particularly remarkable for a film about friendships between men, and the deep bonds of affection between them.

But “Infinite” avoids sentimentality, mostly because it does not sugarcoat the sadness and sorrow inherent in Sid’s situation. He faces it with grace, good humor, deep acceptance and bravery, and helps his friends come to terms with it as well. In many ways, that’s what rituals are for: they’re not just to memorialize those who are passing — but to help their spirit live on with those left behind. The ending ritual closes the film on these aching yet hopeful notes, with equal parts exuberance, tenderness and love — everything that makes life so worthy of celebrating in the first place.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:07 [Music]

00:33 [Music]

00:43 thank you all for coming

00:45 I’ve made up my mind what I want to do

00:48 now bear with me if one is convinced as

00:53 I am that the age of the earth is 4.5

00:55 billion years old that we can assume

00:58 that the Earth’s atmosphere will it be

01:00 around the same age so we can say that

01:03 when something is burnt it will turn

01:04 into carbon dioxide and water vapor and

01:06 it will be dispersed into the Earth’s

01:07 atmosphere if something is birth it is

01:09 the purest way for the particles to

01:11 become everlasting forever in the

01:14 Earth’s atmosphere becoming infinite

01:16 this is what I want to do I want my life

01:20 and my memories to last forever once I’m

01:22 gone you’re asking for us to burn you

01:27 know of course not

01:29 I’ll leave that’s the crematorium my

01:32 plan is is there’s five of us and

01:34 there’s five key things which have made

01:36 my life so good love vocation home

01:40 family and friends Wolfie

01:49 what

01:59 and obviously the last one’s mine so

02:02 he’s got what hmm I’ve got location

02:08 gible family oh thanks friends okay

02:20 leaving me with love where are you going

02:27 with what we did and I was first

02:35 diagnosed this terminal you each said

02:37 that you would do anything for me now I

02:41 don’t want to go like anywhere exotic or

02:44 like skydiving what you can each do for

02:48 me is to collect a single item that

02:50 connects you me and the word on this

02:53 piece of paper in your hand and then

02:55 this week we’re gonna spend the evening

02:56 building a fire up in the field and on

02:59 Friday we’re gonna come back here we’re

03:01 gonna start the fire we’re gonna make

03:04 these memories are part of the

03:06 atmosphere by burning happy yeah yeah I

03:13 mean cool saying we all are yeah well I

03:17 am I need to go bar see you later on the

03:19 week developers fire yeah all right cool

03:21 Wednesday evening works for me blood we

03:24 bet shoot – actually yeah no wonder this

03:29 is a good idea

03:30 dude yeah see you Wednesday

03:44 mate you know you don’t have to be like

03:47 okay with all this

03:48 you can be upset that’s that’s allowed I

03:52 know I’m dying that man I’m not dead

04:00 besides in a few weeks if things keep

04:03 heading the way they’re meant to be I’m

04:04 good to do any of this I just want to

04:07 make the best of these moments while I

04:08 still can dying and it seemed quite real

04:14 deserving I’m just gonna feel a lot more

04:15 real life to this operation

04:19 hey I fixed your hair stick around for

04:22 the long run

04:23 don’t don’t even talk about it

04:27 [Music]

04:48 it makes me lose my mind but I don’t get

04:52 it why everybody’s moving so fast

04:57 [Music]

05:01 the truth

05:06 [Music]

05:13 [Applause]

05:16 whereas decided you come from

05:20 [Music]

05:24 pretty sure it’s always been here with

05:29 everything that’s gone on recently I see

05:31 the point in holding back anymore do you

05:34 think that I don’t know death makes you

05:36 brave them no I think it just makes me

05:40 realize what actually matters

05:43 gotta get caught up in bill I want to be

05:51 how you say off to missed it why does

05:55 this have to be assertive I’m gonna play

05:57 with it so you should be too it’s not as

06:01 easy as that is it and when you’re gone

06:04 we’re still here

06:06 breathing stop it that’s not fair I

06:12 understand what you’re saying

06:14 trust me I I think about it a lot but

06:17 for now I’m asking you to do this one

06:19 thing for me to turn me into a lasting

06:21 memory a day that we all came together

06:24 to do something special the fire this

06:27 this whole ritual you’ll remember this

06:30 forever Diggs

06:31 will keep me here

06:34 I’m not going anywhere

06:39 that with the ashes from this fire and

06:41 maybe even from my body when that plate

06:43 does can you can come back yeah

06:47 something that will last even longer

06:49 than you do you can come in with your

06:52 children and family and you can say here

06:54 that’s for said but you never met he

06:57 stuck around to be a part of real lives

06:59 to you you’re right

07:06 [Music]

07:14 I want to say to you all thank you for

07:19 doing this like I knew you would but

07:23 thank you mate you know we’d have done

07:28 anything you’d asked yeah no matter how

07:33 crazy I think you should be diggie that

07:37 we look out for now though thank you for

07:40 any struggling with everything that’s

07:41 going on I mean listen it’s it it’s

07:46 strange for all of us knowing what’s

07:47 gonna happen you know it’s got to be

07:51 especially strange for him well any

08:01 Oh

08:12 [Music]

08:16 what’s he done

08:22 [Music]

08:28 I reckon that’s incredible

08:41 [Music]

08:48 all right guys I’m the left were a

08:51 little bit late

08:52 Funko Google I know it’s that why don’t

08:56 I see any babies really wrote for

08:59 something down

09:02 [Music]

09:05 it could be rather senior stop

09:10 yeah I mean so I wanted it to be a place

09:16 to connect us which is here it also

09:19 singing made Tasha my parent bond if it

09:24 comes down just don’t

09:37 [Music]

09:40 location was a little hard but it’s

09:43 something from here we’ve all grown up

09:46 in sorry it’s a part we are so got this

09:55 it’s a map

09:57 stomach me archive their life

10:01 [Music]

10:04 that’s fully illegal you could have just

10:12 copied it

10:12 [Laughter]

10:24 said what you get for love you’ll

10:29 remember Lily from school no not really

10:32 well well I asked to meet up with her on

10:35 Thursday night

10:38 no not like that not like that oh my god

10:43 [Music]

10:52 who’s that I think I thought we’d go

10:58 sign it as well

11:01 [Music]

11:10 [Music]

11:12 so family i am i had to go to your

11:17 parents model your dad said it with your

11:21 granddad’s they know that he didn’t

11:23 leave you anything behind in the world

11:25 when he passed but it’s because he was

11:27 waiting it to return 25 give you this

11:35 I asked them

11:38 they said now is as good a time as I

11:39 need to give it to me look said maybe we

11:45 don’t actually have to burn it if you

11:46 begin to love this is perfect

11:54 Thank You Man

11:57 thank you

12:00 [Music]

12:18 growing up and only too hard I found

12:23 four brothers in one of you and one year

12:29 I got a video camera the Christmas you

12:35 all came over did operational comedy

12:40 remember that he didn’t know who you

12:45 date there now to edit see we just shot

12:51 in chronological order standing up

12:53 straight after being killed it looked

12:59 ridiculous

13:11 my word was friendship

13:15 for me this has always been a keepsake

13:19 of that versus degree

13:24 it seems like I could do the same again

13:33 everyone on this type

13:48 I want you to go down

13:52 [Music]

14:02 [Music]

14:09 [Music]

14:19 in

14:25 [Applause]

14:40 [Music]

14:43 [Applause]

14:53 [Applause]

14:54 [Music]

15:07 [Applause]

15:08 [Music]

15:17 [Applause]

15:29 [Music]

15:30 [Applause]

15:31 [Music]

15:39 [Music]

15:43 [Applause]

15:53 [Applause]

15:53 [Music]

16:02 [Music]

16:05 [Applause]

16:07 [Music]

16:16 [Music]

16:19 you

