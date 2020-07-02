Get Daily Email
Infinite

George Mackay: A terminally-ill man has a plan to 'live on' and gets his friends to help.

by

 

By Omeleto

.

.

Sid is a young man just entering the prime of adulthood, with a strong circle of friends and a great love of life. He is also grappling with a terminal illness and will be dead in a few months.

Realizing his time left is quite short, he enlists his tight circle of friends to help him become “infinite” — to live on in some way despite the ending of his life. As they grapple with their feelings of sadness and grief, the group creates a ritual to celebrate Sid and the cornerstones that have made his life so great — even as he is on the verge of leaving it.

Written and directed by Connor O’Hara, this affecting short drama may be about death and coming to terms with one’s mortality. But this isn’t a dour, introspective narrative, with slow pacing and muted, bleached-out visuals. Instead, it possesses great brio, warmth and liveliness, thanks to its deeply affectionate portrayal of friendship, fellowship and spirit in the face of challenge and doubt.

The storytelling possesses particularly openhearted writing, tangling directly with the difficulties of grief and sorrow as Sid prepares to leave life. The tenor is set with the opening scene, where Sid details the things that have made his life so rich — family, friends, location, home and love — and puts forward his plan to commemorate and immortalize his existence. There’s great humor and a long-standing sense of connection between all the friends that comprise this tight circle, as well as a wide-ranging set of feelings as each friend comes to terms with Sid’s coming passing.

A film that focuses on friendship, solidarity and community rests its success upon an ensemble of great performances, and here it is lead by actor George MacKay, star of Sam Mendes’s Oscar-nominated film 1917. MacKay came to fame gaining accolades for his compelling portrayal of a soldier facing extreme situations, and in this short, he faces another extreme situation involving life and death. Though the character and dramatic dilemma are different, the performance is just as richly sensitive, empathetic and deeply human.

The visuals, too, have a warmth to them, focusing on a mellow-hued naturalism and a lived-in look in the settings. The visual beauty emphasizes the richness and fullness of Sid’s short but shining life: the beauty of the natural surroundings he’s lived in, the comfort of his home and the fire that will make the sacred objects of Sid’s life into a permanent memory in the world. By the time the fire sends the memories of him into the atmosphere to live forever, we understand in an intimate way just what makes life so beautiful and worth celebrating, both for Sid and for our own lives.

“Infinite” is a rare film that is unabashed in its tackling of life’s sacred transitions, yoking its broadmindedness and heartfelt nature of the main character’s own arc. It is straightforward and unafraid of emotion, which is particularly remarkable for a film about friendships between men, and the deep bonds of affection between them.

But “Infinite” avoids sentimentality, mostly because it does not sugarcoat the sadness and sorrow inherent in Sid’s situation. He faces it with grace, good humor, deep acceptance and bravery, and helps his friends come to terms with it as well. In many ways, that’s what rituals are for: they’re not just to memorialize those who are passing — but to help their spirit live on with those left behind. The ending ritual closes the film on these aching yet hopeful notes, with equal parts exuberance, tenderness and love — everything that makes life so worthy of celebrating in the first place.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:07
[Music]
00:33
[Music]
00:43
thank you all for coming
00:45
I’ve made up my mind what I want to do
00:48
now bear with me if one is convinced as
00:53
I am that the age of the earth is 4.5
00:55
billion years old that we can assume
00:58
that the Earth’s atmosphere will it be
01:00
around the same age so we can say that
01:03
when something is burnt it will turn
01:04
into carbon dioxide and water vapor and
01:06
it will be dispersed into the Earth’s
01:07
atmosphere if something is birth it is
01:09
the purest way for the particles to
01:11
become everlasting forever in the
01:14
Earth’s atmosphere becoming infinite
01:16
this is what I want to do I want my life
01:20
and my memories to last forever once I’m
01:22
gone you’re asking for us to burn you
01:27
know of course not
01:29
I’ll leave that’s the crematorium my
01:32
plan is is there’s five of us and
01:34
there’s five key things which have made
01:36
my life so good love vocation home
01:40
family and friends Wolfie
01:49
what
01:59
and obviously the last one’s mine so
02:02
he’s got what hmm I’ve got location
02:08
gible family oh thanks friends okay
02:20
leaving me with love where are you going
02:27
with what we did and I was first
02:35
diagnosed this terminal you each said
02:37
that you would do anything for me now I
02:41
don’t want to go like anywhere exotic or
02:44
like skydiving what you can each do for
02:48
me is to collect a single item that
02:50
connects you me and the word on this
02:53
piece of paper in your hand and then
02:55
this week we’re gonna spend the evening
02:56
building a fire up in the field and on
02:59
Friday we’re gonna come back here we’re
03:01
gonna start the fire we’re gonna make
03:04
these memories are part of the
03:06
atmosphere by burning happy yeah yeah I
03:13
mean cool saying we all are yeah well I
03:17
am I need to go bar see you later on the
03:19
week developers fire yeah all right cool
03:21
Wednesday evening works for me blood we
03:24
bet shoot – actually yeah no wonder this
03:29
is a good idea
03:30
dude yeah see you Wednesday
03:44
mate you know you don’t have to be like
03:47
okay with all this
03:48
you can be upset that’s that’s allowed I
03:52
know I’m dying that man I’m not dead
04:00
besides in a few weeks if things keep
04:03
heading the way they’re meant to be I’m
04:04
good to do any of this I just want to
04:07
make the best of these moments while I
04:08
still can dying and it seemed quite real
04:14
deserving I’m just gonna feel a lot more
04:15
real life to this operation
04:19
hey I fixed your hair stick around for
04:22
the long run
04:23
don’t don’t even talk about it
04:27
[Music]
04:48
it makes me lose my mind but I don’t get
04:52
it why everybody’s moving so fast
04:57
[Music]
05:01
the truth
05:06
[Music]
05:13
[Applause]
05:16
whereas decided you come from
05:20
[Music]
05:24
pretty sure it’s always been here with
05:29
everything that’s gone on recently I see
05:31
the point in holding back anymore do you
05:34
think that I don’t know death makes you
05:36
brave them no I think it just makes me
05:40
realize what actually matters
05:43
gotta get caught up in bill I want to be
05:51
how you say off to missed it why does
05:55
this have to be assertive I’m gonna play
05:57
with it so you should be too it’s not as
06:01
easy as that is it and when you’re gone
06:04
we’re still here
06:06
breathing stop it that’s not fair I
06:12
understand what you’re saying
06:14
trust me I I think about it a lot but
06:17
for now I’m asking you to do this one
06:19
thing for me to turn me into a lasting
06:21
memory a day that we all came together
06:24
to do something special the fire this
06:27
this whole ritual you’ll remember this
06:30
forever Diggs
06:31
will keep me here
06:34
I’m not going anywhere
06:39
that with the ashes from this fire and
06:41
maybe even from my body when that plate
06:43
does can you can come back yeah
06:47
something that will last even longer
06:49
than you do you can come in with your
06:52
children and family and you can say here
06:54
that’s for said but you never met he
06:57
stuck around to be a part of real lives
06:59
to you you’re right
07:06
[Music]
07:14
I want to say to you all thank you for
07:19
doing this like I knew you would but
07:23
thank you mate you know we’d have done
07:28
anything you’d asked yeah no matter how
07:33
crazy I think you should be diggie that
07:37
we look out for now though thank you for
07:40
any struggling with everything that’s
07:41
going on I mean listen it’s it it’s
07:46
strange for all of us knowing what’s
07:47
gonna happen you know it’s got to be
07:51
especially strange for him well any
08:01
Oh
08:12
[Music]
08:16
what’s he done
08:22
[Music]
08:28
I reckon that’s incredible
08:41
[Music]
08:48
all right guys I’m the left were a
08:51
little bit late
08:52
Funko Google I know it’s that why don’t
08:56
I see any babies really wrote for
08:59
something down
09:02
[Music]
09:05
it could be rather senior stop
09:10
yeah I mean so I wanted it to be a place
09:16
to connect us which is here it also
09:19
singing made Tasha my parent bond if it
09:24
comes down just don’t
09:37
[Music]
09:40
location was a little hard but it’s
09:43
something from here we’ve all grown up
09:46
in sorry it’s a part we are so got this
09:55
it’s a map
09:57
stomach me archive their life
10:01
[Music]
10:04
that’s fully illegal you could have just
10:12
copied it
10:12
[Laughter]
10:24
said what you get for love you’ll
10:29
remember Lily from school no not really
10:32
well well I asked to meet up with her on
10:35
Thursday night
10:38
no not like that not like that oh my god
10:43
[Music]
10:52
who’s that I think I thought we’d go
10:58
sign it as well
11:01
[Music]
11:10
[Music]
11:12
so family i am i had to go to your
11:17
parents model your dad said it with your
11:21
granddad’s they know that he didn’t
11:23
leave you anything behind in the world
11:25
when he passed but it’s because he was
11:27
waiting it to return 25 give you this
11:35
I asked them
11:38
they said now is as good a time as I
11:39
need to give it to me look said maybe we
11:45
don’t actually have to burn it if you
11:46
begin to love this is perfect
11:54
Thank You Man
11:57
thank you
12:00
[Music]
12:18
growing up and only too hard I found
12:23
four brothers in one of you and one year
12:29
I got a video camera the Christmas you
12:35
all came over did operational comedy
12:40
remember that he didn’t know who you
12:45
date there now to edit see we just shot
12:51
in chronological order standing up
12:53
straight after being killed it looked
12:59
ridiculous
13:11
my word was friendship
13:15
for me this has always been a keepsake
13:19
of that versus degree
13:24
it seems like I could do the same again
13:33
everyone on this type
13:48
I want you to go down
13:52
[Music]
14:02
[Music]
14:09
[Music]
14:19
in
14:25
[Applause]
14:40
[Music]
14:43
[Applause]
14:53
[Applause]
14:54
[Music]
15:07
[Applause]
15:08
[Music]
15:17
[Applause]
15:29
[Music]
15:30
[Applause]
15:31
[Music]
15:39
[Music]
15:43
[Applause]
15:53
[Applause]
15:53
[Music]
16:02
[Music]
16:05
[Applause]
16:07
[Music]
16:16
[Music]
16:19
you

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

