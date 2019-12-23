Get Daily Email
Ironied

A social worker has the worst day of his life. Then a homeless man gives him perspective.

Filmmaker and actor Tyler Lionel Parr offers an affecting dual portrait of two men — one in “normal” circumstances and one homeless — on a journey of self-awareness.

The first half of the film focuses on Donald, as he deals with a very bad morning. The second half follows Charlie, a homeless drug addict who is trying to get through his day alive.

The two men could not seem more different on the surface, but the film’s tone of gentle humor and patient compassion is a perfect lens to view the breadth and depth of humanity.

“Ironied” is defined by its unusual two-act structure, beautiful photography and stellar performance. Both characters are portrayed by the director, but the acting is so natural, engaging and seamless than many viewers may not realize the same man portrays two different characters.

Sincere, genuine and made with great heart, “Ironied” has a beautiful message — all of us are just trying to get through our days with some degree of grace and dignity.

Song: Iron Pump by Olenka and the Autumn Lovers
http://olenkalovers.com/music_oatal.html
https://olenkalovers.bandcamp.com/tra…

