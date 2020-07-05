By Sam Switz

.

.

Ok Karen..calm down..lol

Is “cisgender” a bad word? People are wildly upset at it and we discuss it here 💁🏼‍♂️

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00

let’s talk about cisgender shall we

00:04

[Music]

00:10

what’s up you guys welcome back to my

00:12

channel my name is Sam and I’m

00:13

female-to-male transgender for years on

00:15

testosterone three years post-op top

00:17

surgery and today we’re gonna be talking

00:19

about the term and cisgender I’ve seen

00:21

it flying around the internet I just

00:22

watched a video one of my favorite

00:24

youtubers Sam Collins all linked his

00:25

video down below it was very well done

00:27

it’s called is cisgender a slur Oh check

00:29

it out he’s awesome

00:30

but that’s where this idea kind of

00:32

sparked and from me also just reading

00:34

and hearing about this there has been a

00:36

lot of debate about whether it is

00:38

offensive it should be used how it

00:41

should be used there’s just a lot of

00:43

like uproar which is so strange to me

00:46

before we start I want to remind people

00:48

of what transgender and cisgender really

00:50

mean one of my siblings got me this

00:52

transgender history by Susan Stryker

00:54

it’s a great book very very very well

00:56

worded I think she defined transgender

00:59

cisgender really well so what is

01:01

transgender it’s people who move away

01:02

from the gender they were assigned at

01:04

birth people who cross over trans the

01:07

boundary is constructed by their culture

01:09

to define and contain that gender some

01:11

people move away from their birth assign

01:13

gender because they feel strongly that

01:15

they properly belong to another gender

01:16

through which it would be better for

01:18

them to live others want to strike out

01:21

towards some new locations some space

01:23

not yet hello clearly described or

01:25

concretely occupied still others simply

01:28

feel the need to challenge the

01:30

conventional expectations bound up with

01:32

the gender that was initially put upon

01:33

them in any case it is the movement

01:36

across a socially imposed boundary away

01:38

from an uncertain starting place rather

01:40

than any particular destination or mode

01:43

of transition that best characterizes

01:45

the concept of transgender that spans

01:47

gender right trans means to cross over

01:50

it’s very simple right cisgender is that

01:53

the prefix it means on the same side as

01:56

that is the opposite of trans which

01:58

means across it is meant to mark the

02:00

typically unstated or assumed privilege

02:02

of being non transgender

02:04

idea behind the term is to resist the

02:06

way that woman or man can mean non

02:07

transgender woman or non transgender man

02:09

by default unless the person’s

02:11

transgender or non-binary status is

02:13

explicitly named it is the same logic

02:15

that would lead somebody to prefer seing

02:17

white woman a black woman rather than

02:20

simply using woman to describe a white

02:21

woman thus presenting white as the

02:23

unharmed norm and black woman to

02:25

indicate a departure from the norm when

02:27

it comes down to it they’re just terms

02:29

that mean across or on the same side as

02:32

those prefixes right it’s just a term

02:35

they’re not an identity I think a big

02:37

reason why people are wanting to

02:39

identify what is what is to be more

02:42

inclusive rather than exclusive

02:45

I personally don’t get it but let’s dive

02:46

in okay I get quite a few comments on my

02:48

videos that are really offended by the

02:51

term cisgender this is what one person

02:53

said a woman is a woman not a cisgender

02:55

woman a man is a man not a cisgender man

02:57

a trans man is a trans man not a man

03:00

otherwise there’d be no need for the

03:02

trans qualifier someone else commented

03:04

underneath that’s like saying that a

03:06

human is a human not a homo sapien

03:09

brilliant it’s like the perfect response

03:11

because it’s true cisgender is just what

03:14

a person is I’ve seen a lot of

03:15

transphobic people say that they’re

03:17

really accepting of trans people but

03:19

they just don’t want to be called

03:20

cisgender or like a trans man isn’t a

03:22

man and you can’t say that sentence and

03:25

not be transphobic because what you’re

03:27

saying is a trans man isn’t a man which

03:30

is how they identify that’s like

03:32

basically saying you don’t exist like

03:34

your definition is wrong and I don’t

03:37

accept you so that’s not being accepting

03:39

of transgender people meaning you’re

03:40

transphobic it’s very simple in my head

03:43

at least and I think a big reason for a

03:45

lot of these conversations is to be more

03:49

inclusive and rework these definition of

03:51

what does it mean to be a man what does

03:53

it mean to be a woman we are evolving so

03:56

of course it’s gonna be backlash because

03:57

that’s what always happens a lot of

03:58

closed-minded people just go straight to

04:00

like science and biology I will do a

04:04

whole other video on this but that’s not

04:06

even true they’re trying to use it as a

04:08

way to like disguise their

04:09

yeah but it just doesn’t work because

04:11

it’s very blatant moving on to this

04:13

video this video was insane calling this

04:15

video that I said I would link down

04:17

below after watching it I was like oh

04:19

man I have to respond to this as well so

04:20

this woman Julia who she started

04:23

something fierce

04:24

up in me the contact for what they’re

04:25

talking about is just trans people in

04:27

prisons right

04:29

she basically calls herself accepting

04:31

like she’s not transphobic but then says

04:34

these things well so if you are a woman

04:36

in a woman’s prison you should be safe

04:38

from being attacked by a sis or a trans

04:41

woman

04:41

so actually everyone should be safe to

04:43

say you’re not allowed to come on my

04:44

show and say a sis or a trans woman a

04:46

woman it just is trans poor guy in the

04:51

background this is like the opposite of

04:53

change which is so true that’s literally

04:55

all it is but people get so worked up

04:58

she almost made him leave like she’s

05:00

threatening him to stop using the term

05:02

or else she’s going to make him leave he

05:04

wasn’t even using it maliciously like

05:06

I’ve seen people use the word cisgender

05:08

like in a derogatory way but he wasn’t

05:11

he was just like defining what people

05:14

are no a there’s a you don’t you I’m not

05:16

to assist woman vanessa is not to assist

05:18

woman we are we’re not assist woman

05:20

however I was born a woman and identify

05:23

as a woman so you’re cisgender sorry sis

05:26

it’s not a bad thing it’s just what you

05:28

are like it’s no big deal however

05:30

cisgender our people are going to get

05:32

upset about it if they are having to

05:35

then share a space share the word with

05:38

trans people that they don’t like that

05:41

they don’t accept that they hate

05:44

that’s transphobia at its finest my

05:47

friends women we all biologically women

05:50

are biologically women yes you are get

05:54

over it what is the big deal Jesus not

05:56

gonna have that BBC claptrap on my show

05:59

I’m just using a bit just to

06:00

differentiate this poor guy

06:05

I’m young too sis woman woman I was born

06:08

of woman she just defined cisgender

06:11

woman after saying I’m not a cisgender

06:13

woman

06:14

we’re not sis with me we don’t have to

06:16

it just what we call for a tiny minority

06:19

of this is disgusting I’m sorry I guess

06:21

I wanted to respond to this because I

06:23

wanted people to really really at least

06:25

my followers really realize that this is

06:27

hateful and it is transphobic and it’s

06:30

really rude and to not like listen to

06:32

this at all because she’s being

06:34

kind of sly about it to where I could

06:37

see a lot of people maybe understanding

06:39

like oh she’s not that hateful and what

06:42

she is saying very clearly behind some

06:45

weird I don’t know like subtle thing to

06:48

hide it is trans women aren’t women

06:50

trans men or ins men or else there

06:52

wouldn’t be an issue and you could just

06:54

say men but she doesn’t want to share

06:55

the space or the word with transgender

06:57

people or else there wouldn’t be an

06:59

issue and she says she’s not transphobic

07:01

I’m quite happy for someone to be a

07:03

trans woman or transmat but you don’t

07:05

take away what I am being cisgender and

07:08

being called cisgender literally does

07:11

you no harm I don’t understand what the

07:14

big issue is they’re like you’re forcing

07:16

this identity on me that I don’t agree

07:18

with and it’s like first off you

07:20

identify as a man or a woman or a

07:21

non-binary person whatever that’s the

07:23

identity right transgender is a term

07:25

cisgender is just a term it’s just what

07:27

you are so people just need to stop

07:29

using that I find it so funny too

07:31

because the trans people obviously our

07:34

big issue why we have a hard time in

07:35

society is because people are constantly

07:37

calling us something that we don’t

07:39

identify with so they’re really relating

07:42

to our situation without connecting the

07:45

dots the thing with the cisgender that

07:47

infuriates me a little bit about people

07:49

even like being upset about it is it’s

07:50

not bad being mad at being called

07:53

cisgender like there’s so many other

07:54

things to be mad about in this world you

07:57

don’t lose jobs over it you don’t get

08:00

killed for being just cisgender you

08:02

don’t have laws change that like strip

08:04

you of just human rights anything when

08:07

you’re called cisgendered it will only

08:08

make you be treated better seem better

08:11

viewed as like a superior person your

08:15

experience in this world is just

08:16

elevated you are privileged and so

08:19

privileged people complaining about a

08:21

term that is accurate and not derogatory

08:24

blows my mind and makes me so angry

08:27

because it’s so stupid it kind of

08:30

reminds me while we’re going through

08:31

this like worldwide pandemic how people

08:34

don’t want to hear about privileged

08:36

people complaining about staying in

08:38

their house when they have pools their

08:40

own gyms while there’s so many things

08:42

going on in this world people are dying

08:44

some people can’t even make rents

08:46

they’re being kicked out you don’t want

08:47

to hear privileged people complaining

08:49

because they’re privileged so it kind of

08:52

goes for the same thing of this it’s

08:54

like nothing bad is going on with this

08:57

gender however I do understand if people

09:00

are saying in a derogatory way I get it

09:02

because speaking to anyone in a

09:04

derogatory way is just rude I want

09:06

people to remember like you can make any

09:08

word derogatory I could call you a frog

09:11

and your freakin frog and even though it

09:13

sounds like really stupid and silly

09:14

right now it’s not a word itself that is

09:17

bad it’s what’s behind it I don’t know

09:19

how else to describe this you guys

09:20

that’s my thoughts I just get so

09:22

overwhelmed by like the ignorance

09:24

there’s not many things that like really

09:26

light a fire underneath me to where I

09:28

like me to just rant and get angry but

09:31

this whole conversation and people

09:33

complaining about the word cisgender is

09:35

just freakin stupid to me either explain

09:37

to me in the comments why it’s so bad

09:39

other than if they’re being rude because

09:41

I get that in my eyes it really is just

09:43

a term that defines who you are and as

09:46

being therefore more inclusive so that

09:48

we are just assuming every single person

09:51

is born the gender that they are which

09:53

totally on the other hand excludes

09:55

non-binary people anyways I’m sorry this

09:57

is a more serious video but I really

09:59

have to get this off my chest I hope you

10:01

guys are staying safe and having a good

10:02

week let me know your guys thoughts in

10:04

the comments down below I’d love to I

10:06

guess get your opinion on this thank you

10:08

so much for watching and I will talk to

10:09

you guys later

10:10

do you love you bye

10:20

[Music]

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video