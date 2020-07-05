Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Is ‘Cisgender’ a Bad Word??

Is ‘Cisgender’ a Bad Word??

People are wildly upset at it and we discuss it here.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Sam Switz

.

.

Ok Karen..calm down..lol

Is “cisgender” a bad word? People are wildly upset at it and we discuss it here 💁🏼‍♂️

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
let’s talk about cisgender shall we
00:04
[Music]
00:10
what’s up you guys welcome back to my
00:12
channel my name is Sam and I’m
00:13
female-to-male transgender for years on
00:15
testosterone three years post-op top
00:17
surgery and today we’re gonna be talking
00:19
about the term and cisgender I’ve seen
00:21
it flying around the internet I just
00:22
watched a video one of my favorite
00:24
youtubers Sam Collins all linked his
00:25
video down below it was very well done
00:27
it’s called is cisgender a slur Oh check
00:29
it out he’s awesome
00:30
but that’s where this idea kind of
00:32
sparked and from me also just reading
00:34
and hearing about this there has been a
00:36
lot of debate about whether it is
00:38
offensive it should be used how it
00:41
should be used there’s just a lot of
00:43
like uproar which is so strange to me
00:46
before we start I want to remind people
00:48
of what transgender and cisgender really
00:50
mean one of my siblings got me this
00:52
transgender history by Susan Stryker
00:54
it’s a great book very very very well
00:56
worded I think she defined transgender
00:59
cisgender really well so what is
01:01
transgender it’s people who move away
01:02
from the gender they were assigned at
01:04
birth people who cross over trans the
01:07
boundary is constructed by their culture
01:09
to define and contain that gender some
01:11
people move away from their birth assign
01:13
gender because they feel strongly that
01:15
they properly belong to another gender
01:16
through which it would be better for
01:18
them to live others want to strike out
01:21
towards some new locations some space
01:23
not yet hello clearly described or
01:25
concretely occupied still others simply
01:28
feel the need to challenge the
01:30
conventional expectations bound up with
01:32
the gender that was initially put upon
01:33
them in any case it is the movement
01:36
across a socially imposed boundary away
01:38
from an uncertain starting place rather
01:40
than any particular destination or mode
01:43
of transition that best characterizes
01:45
the concept of transgender that spans
01:47
gender right trans means to cross over
01:50
it’s very simple right cisgender is that
01:53
the prefix it means on the same side as
01:56
that is the opposite of trans which
01:58
means across it is meant to mark the
02:00
typically unstated or assumed privilege
02:02
of being non transgender
02:04
idea behind the term is to resist the
02:06
way that woman or man can mean non
02:07
transgender woman or non transgender man
02:09
by default unless the person’s
02:11
transgender or non-binary status is
02:13
explicitly named it is the same logic
02:15
that would lead somebody to prefer seing
02:17
white woman a black woman rather than
02:20
simply using woman to describe a white
02:21
woman thus presenting white as the
02:23
unharmed norm and black woman to
02:25
indicate a departure from the norm when
02:27
it comes down to it they’re just terms
02:29
that mean across or on the same side as
02:32
those prefixes right it’s just a term
02:35
they’re not an identity I think a big
02:37
reason why people are wanting to
02:39
identify what is what is to be more
02:42
inclusive rather than exclusive
02:45
I personally don’t get it but let’s dive
02:46
in okay I get quite a few comments on my
02:48
videos that are really offended by the
02:51
term cisgender this is what one person
02:53
said a woman is a woman not a cisgender
02:55
woman a man is a man not a cisgender man
02:57
a trans man is a trans man not a man
03:00
otherwise there’d be no need for the
03:02
trans qualifier someone else commented
03:04
underneath that’s like saying that a
03:06
human is a human not a homo sapien
03:09
brilliant it’s like the perfect response
03:11
because it’s true cisgender is just what
03:14
a person is I’ve seen a lot of
03:15
transphobic people say that they’re
03:17
really accepting of trans people but
03:19
they just don’t want to be called
03:20
cisgender or like a trans man isn’t a
03:22
man and you can’t say that sentence and
03:25
not be transphobic because what you’re
03:27
saying is a trans man isn’t a man which
03:30
is how they identify that’s like
03:32
basically saying you don’t exist like
03:34
your definition is wrong and I don’t
03:37
accept you so that’s not being accepting
03:39
of transgender people meaning you’re
03:40
transphobic it’s very simple in my head
03:43
at least and I think a big reason for a
03:45
lot of these conversations is to be more
03:49
inclusive and rework these definition of
03:51
what does it mean to be a man what does
03:53
it mean to be a woman we are evolving so
03:56
of course it’s gonna be backlash because
03:57
that’s what always happens a lot of
03:58
closed-minded people just go straight to
04:00
like science and biology I will do a
04:04
whole other video on this but that’s not
04:06
even true they’re trying to use it as a
04:08
way to like disguise their
04:09
yeah but it just doesn’t work because
04:11
it’s very blatant moving on to this
04:13
video this video was insane calling this
04:15
video that I said I would link down
04:17
below after watching it I was like oh
04:19
man I have to respond to this as well so
04:20
this woman Julia who she started
04:23
something fierce
04:24
up in me the contact for what they’re
04:25
talking about is just trans people in
04:27
prisons right
04:29
she basically calls herself accepting
04:31
like she’s not transphobic but then says
04:34
these things well so if you are a woman
04:36
in a woman’s prison you should be safe
04:38
from being attacked by a sis or a trans
04:41
woman
04:41
so actually everyone should be safe to
04:43
say you’re not allowed to come on my
04:44
show and say a sis or a trans woman a
04:46
woman it just is trans poor guy in the
04:51
background this is like the opposite of
04:53
change which is so true that’s literally
04:55
all it is but people get so worked up
04:58
she almost made him leave like she’s
05:00
threatening him to stop using the term
05:02
or else she’s going to make him leave he
05:04
wasn’t even using it maliciously like
05:06
I’ve seen people use the word cisgender
05:08
like in a derogatory way but he wasn’t
05:11
he was just like defining what people
05:14
are no a there’s a you don’t you I’m not
05:16
to assist woman vanessa is not to assist
05:18
woman we are we’re not assist woman
05:20
however I was born a woman and identify
05:23
as a woman so you’re cisgender sorry sis
05:26
it’s not a bad thing it’s just what you
05:28
are like it’s no big deal however
05:30
cisgender our people are going to get
05:32
upset about it if they are having to
05:35
then share a space share the word with
05:38
trans people that they don’t like that
05:41
they don’t accept that they hate
05:44
that’s transphobia at its finest my
05:47
friends women we all biologically women
05:50
are biologically women yes you are get
05:54
over it what is the big deal Jesus not
05:56
gonna have that BBC claptrap on my show
05:59
I’m just using a bit just to
06:00
differentiate this poor guy
06:05
I’m young too sis woman woman I was born
06:08
of woman she just defined cisgender
06:11
woman after saying I’m not a cisgender
06:13
woman
06:14
we’re not sis with me we don’t have to
06:16
it just what we call for a tiny minority
06:19
of this is disgusting I’m sorry I guess
06:21
I wanted to respond to this because I
06:23
wanted people to really really at least
06:25
my followers really realize that this is
06:27
hateful and it is transphobic and it’s
06:30
really rude and to not like listen to
06:32
this at all because she’s being
06:34
kind of sly about it to where I could
06:37
see a lot of people maybe understanding
06:39
like oh she’s not that hateful and what
06:42
she is saying very clearly behind some
06:45
weird I don’t know like subtle thing to
06:48
hide it is trans women aren’t women
06:50
trans men or ins men or else there
06:52
wouldn’t be an issue and you could just
06:54
say men but she doesn’t want to share
06:55
the space or the word with transgender
06:57
people or else there wouldn’t be an
06:59
issue and she says she’s not transphobic
07:01
I’m quite happy for someone to be a
07:03
trans woman or transmat but you don’t
07:05
take away what I am being cisgender and
07:08
being called cisgender literally does
07:11
you no harm I don’t understand what the
07:14
big issue is they’re like you’re forcing
07:16
this identity on me that I don’t agree
07:18
with and it’s like first off you
07:20
identify as a man or a woman or a
07:21
non-binary person whatever that’s the
07:23
identity right transgender is a term
07:25
cisgender is just a term it’s just what
07:27
you are so people just need to stop
07:29
using that I find it so funny too
07:31
because the trans people obviously our
07:34
big issue why we have a hard time in
07:35
society is because people are constantly
07:37
calling us something that we don’t
07:39
identify with so they’re really relating
07:42
to our situation without connecting the
07:45
dots the thing with the cisgender that
07:47
infuriates me a little bit about people
07:49
even like being upset about it is it’s
07:50
not bad being mad at being called
07:53
cisgender like there’s so many other
07:54
things to be mad about in this world you
07:57
don’t lose jobs over it you don’t get
08:00
killed for being just cisgender you
08:02
don’t have laws change that like strip
08:04
you of just human rights anything when
08:07
you’re called cisgendered it will only
08:08
make you be treated better seem better
08:11
viewed as like a superior person your
08:15
experience in this world is just
08:16
elevated you are privileged and so
08:19
privileged people complaining about a
08:21
term that is accurate and not derogatory
08:24
blows my mind and makes me so angry
08:27
because it’s so stupid it kind of
08:30
reminds me while we’re going through
08:31
this like worldwide pandemic how people
08:34
don’t want to hear about privileged
08:36
people complaining about staying in
08:38
their house when they have pools their
08:40
own gyms while there’s so many things
08:42
going on in this world people are dying
08:44
some people can’t even make rents
08:46
they’re being kicked out you don’t want
08:47
to hear privileged people complaining
08:49
because they’re privileged so it kind of
08:52
goes for the same thing of this it’s
08:54
like nothing bad is going on with this
08:57
gender however I do understand if people
09:00
are saying in a derogatory way I get it
09:02
because speaking to anyone in a
09:04
derogatory way is just rude I want
09:06
people to remember like you can make any
09:08
word derogatory I could call you a frog
09:11
and your freakin frog and even though it
09:13
sounds like really stupid and silly
09:14
right now it’s not a word itself that is
09:17
bad it’s what’s behind it I don’t know
09:19
how else to describe this you guys
09:20
that’s my thoughts I just get so
09:22
overwhelmed by like the ignorance
09:24
there’s not many things that like really
09:26
light a fire underneath me to where I
09:28
like me to just rant and get angry but
09:31
this whole conversation and people
09:33
complaining about the word cisgender is
09:35
just freakin stupid to me either explain
09:37
to me in the comments why it’s so bad
09:39
other than if they’re being rude because
09:41
I get that in my eyes it really is just
09:43
a term that defines who you are and as
09:46
being therefore more inclusive so that
09:48
we are just assuming every single person
09:51
is born the gender that they are which
09:53
totally on the other hand excludes
09:55
non-binary people anyways I’m sorry this
09:57
is a more serious video but I really
09:59
have to get this off my chest I hope you
10:01
guys are staying safe and having a good
10:02
week let me know your guys thoughts in
10:04
the comments down below I’d love to I
10:06
guess get your opinion on this thank you
10:08
so much for watching and I will talk to
10:09
you guys later
10:10
do you love you bye
10:20
[Music]

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Talk to you soon.


Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x