James Hartzer – “Trans Boy’s Broken Toe” [Video]

James Hartzer, performing at Button Poetry Live, July 2019.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02

Once my floormate asked me

00:04

if I thought being trans made me a better boyfriend.

00:06

You understand girls because you were one, right?

00:09

I broke my toe last year.

00:11

The nail still isn’t growing right.

00:13

Sarah hooked up with another trans boy

00:14

right before hooking up with me.

00:16

She didn’t date boys until she found ones

00:18

that had the same bodies as the cis girls before us.

00:21

The nail jabs through the translucent skin,

00:23

a yolk seeping through a cracked shell.

00:25

To Sarah, I am just another vagina. It doesn’t matter what I call myself.

00:29

Michelle thought about kissing me but never did.

00:31

She’d only sleep with another “girl” if she got drunk enough.

00:34

My skin turns red when I take a step, and the blood pools beneath the nail.

00:38

For her, attraction was just a party trick.

00:40

She drunk-called me every weekend.

00:42

She called me her boyfriend until she got a real one,

00:44

real like he wouldn’t make her second-guess her own sexuality.

00:47

If she flirts with me, but only dates cis dudes,

00:50

she still gets to be just straight.

00:52

I’m the halfway boy, the transition between girls and guys

00:55

just a pit stop along the way, not worth the effort.

00:58

My toe isn’t broken anymore, but it isn’t healed either.

01:01

You want my gender, but not my body,

01:03

or you want my body, but not my gender.

01:05

I am the exciting soft boy that complains about your period with you

01:08

because I used to get them too.

01:10

You laugh, so glad I’m not like the other boys.

01:14

Because you don’t see me like the other boys.

01:17

Once another boy said my being trans wasn’t a problem because he was bi.

01:21

Like it didn’t matter what was in my pants,

01:23

he’s fucked cis girls before so he knows what to do with me.

01:26

His mouth holds the word boy while his fingers spread girl

01:28

all over my body.

01:30

My cracked skin leaks pus on his sheets.

01:32

When Sarah pulls me on top of her, she smashes my foot into her bed frame,

01:35

crushes my newly grown nail into the scabbed skin.

01:38

I make her come, then leave the room limping.

01:41

These cis people just want to fuck me to make themselves feel better.

01:44

They get to be tolerant and accepting even though my body

01:47

is the conversation no one wants to have before or after sex.

01:51

None of them see me like the other boys.

01:53

I don’t want to be like them. That’s not the point.

01:55

The point is I’m not your halfway point,

01:57

not your kind of boy, kind of girl, try before you buy.

02:00

My body isn’t your Rubik’s cube you give up on after ten minutes,

02:03

your free 30-day subscription, your undercut you grow out after college,

02:06

your sex toy when your cis boyfriend doesn’t know how to finger you.

02:09

I’m not some maze you wander through

02:13

before going back to only dating other cis people.

02:16

You want me to be grateful,

02:18

to take what I can get to only make you feel good.

02:21

You don’t call my trans body sexy with all its mismatched parts.

02:24

You don’t want me for me.

02:26

You want me for you.

02:27

You want me to come around when it’s convenient but never come.

02:31

You don’t know what to do with my body so you don’t touch me.

02:33

You want me to be a good boyfriend, but you don’t think I’m a boy.

02:36

You think I already know how to fuck you because I used to be you.

02:39

You love what I do for you without question.

02:42

You don’t ask what I want.

02:44

You don’t even think there’s anything else I could want.

02:46

Well, I’m tired of that shit.

02:48

So no, Sarah, we can’t hook up the next time you’re in town.

02:51

No, random Tinder dudes,

02:53

you can’t say you’ve never fucked pussy before

02:55

and expect to still fuck mine.

02:56

I will do whatever I damn well please,

02:59

and I have a feeling that won’t be you.

03:02

(cheers and applause)

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

