Home / Featured Content / Jared Singer – “An Autobiography”

Jared Singer – “An Autobiography”

The boy who wears his comic books like armor

by Leave a Comment

 

By Button Poetry

.

.

Jared Singer, performing at Honey in Minneapolis, MN.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:03
The boy who wears his comic books like armor
00:06
Often sits alone
00:09
He is more comfortable with Iron Man and his own thoughts than he will ever be with a woman
00:17
This
00:19
Is not necessarily a bad thing
00:24
Because of his nervous tics she will never feel commonplace to him
00:28
She will always know that she is special
00:32
The boy who wears his comic books like armor tries to tell her that he loves her each and every day
00:38
She doesn’t understand
00:40
She doesn’t understand that when he says “You remind me of Psylocke”
00:47
He is not actually saying he thinks you are a scantily clad assassin
00:53
He is saying
00:57
You have to be psychic
00:59
How else could you always know the right thing to say
01:03
He is saying you have to be a ninja
01:05
How else could you have stolen my heart so easily
01:08
He is saying “Damn, girl!”
01:13
You have absolutely got to be Psylocke
01:16
She is the only character I have ever read about who’s as graceful and daring as you are
01:22
The boy who wears his comic books like armor
01:25
Is not
01:27
Is not
01:28
Is not
01:29
A good lover
01:32
The way he barely touches her makes her feel unattractive like he is only doing this because she wants him to
01:38
This
01:40
Could not be further from the truth
01:43
He is simply treating her like the only thing that has ever been this important before…
01:49
Comic books
01:51
When he undresses her, he does it carefully like removing the slipcover from a brand-new issue
01:58
As careful not to wrinkle her clothing as he would be not to damage the plastic
02:04
One day
02:06
She will leave him
02:09
Because feeling special isn’t as important as feeling loved
02:14
He does love her
02:18
She can’t understand
02:21
He will spend the rest of his life wishing that he were Peter Parker
02:25
Knowing that if he had a mask to remove then she just like Mary Jane would be his forever
02:31
But I don’t have a mask to remove
02:36
Just an awkward smile
02:40
I hope one day
02:43
It’s enough

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

