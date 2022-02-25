5 Signs She Is Wasting Your Time

A woman will intuitively know whether a man can be a potential mate within 180 seconds in their presence.

It’s true that our emotions can make us blind, especially when it comes to romantic sentiments. Dating can be a shallow playing field, and it’s important to know if your woman is really into you or just keeping it as a safety option.

Are you in a relationship with a lady (or trying to be) but based on their on and off warmth towards you, you wonder if she is really into you?

If that’s your feeling, you might be onto something. Check this out.

1. She Cancels Your Plans Repeatedly

This comes first because if you can’t even spend quality time with them, what’s the point.

You will know that a woman is not interested in your advances if she keeps leaving you stranded.

Postponing a date can happen once or twice. But if she keeps canceling every time you are about to meet, then that’s no longer a mishap. She simply doesn’t want to spend her free time in your presence.

She is just keeping you around either because playing such games excites her or waiting for you to read the signs and give up.

You might say she is the one and will change once she falls for you. But deep down, you know that constant canceling means she doesn’t have time for your advances.

2. She Takes Forever to Return Your Texts

For a while now, texting has been the dominant method of communication in the dating scene. And if your texting feels like a course on waiting, that’s a clue.

We now have terms like blue ticking, which means she reads your texts and passes. Your texts must be irrelevant (to her) to deserve constant blue-ticking.

She is not just ignoring your texts; she is not interested.

Unless doing the highest level of dopamine detox, anyone will probably check their phone once or twice every four hours.

If the interaction is new, women will generally procrastinate on returning texts. But if she is interested, she won’t take more than 24 hours to reply to your cold “Hi.”

If you called and she didn’t pick, plus no callback. If you texted and she blue ticked. If this has happened enough times, you should stop wasting your time on her.

3. She Calls You a Friend Or Brother

In general, women will make sure at least one of their friends knows there is a man they are interested in. But if you get called a friend or, worse, a bro in front of their friends, then you are exactly that — just a friend.

Maybe you’ve been getting vibes things might be going somewhere behind the scenes, but trust me, if she is seriously considering you as boyfriend material, her friends will be informed so to mark her territory.

If your woman introduces you with “it’s nothing serious,” she is not being shy with her girlfriends. She is not waiting for your move like in movies, and there are no hidden feelings.

In her thoughts, your relationship is not how you think it is.

4. She’s Never Initiated First Contact

If you work magic on her, she will make sure you find her interesting.

And what better ways than checking on you. Small talk here and there. Just to let you know, you don’t need to look elsewhere for quality time.

But then it’s always you asking how she is. You initiate all the small talks. You are always the one to spark the conversation. If that’s the case, either you are not that interesting to talk to, or she always has other things on her mind.

Worse, you initiate first contact, and the conversation feels like pushing a stone uphill. She is just making zero effort to make the conversation go anywhere.

What other signs do you need? Your attention will be welcome elsewhere.

5. She Belittles Your Cute Comments

The classic “ok” and the frozen responses are major indicators of I can’t stand you. A woman who neglects your cute comments is 100% not interested in whatever you are offering.

Women like attention, and if you are giving her some and she neglects it, it’s a clue she thinks someone else can do better for her.

Also, she is wasting your time if she keeps avoiding conversations about the deep steps in your relationship. But, if you are funding her shopping and she is getting other benefits from you, she won’t tell you to leave.

Conclusion

Almost all women will give obvious cues if you are their long-term plan. If you have a relationship with a woman who shows you the signs we talked about, those are your clues to leave her.

Either she is not at the point of serious dating, or you are another piece in she is juggling. Don’t keep acting clueless. Read her body language her presence with you to reaffirm whether you are wasting your intentions on this woman or not.

There are countless other women who would be blessed by your attention and are willing to build something with you.

