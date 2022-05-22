Jon Sands – Break [Video]

By Button Poetry

Jon Sands, performing at McNally Jackson Books in Brooklyn, NY.

Button Poetry is committed to developing a coherent and effective system of production, distribution, promotion and fundraising for spoken word and performance poetry.

We seek to showcase the power and diversity of voices in our community. By encouraging and broadcasting the best and brightest performance poets of today, we hope to broaden poetry’s audience, to expand its reach and develop a greater level of cultural appreciation for the art form.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

break me over

coals that sizzle and spice out

laid by those who speak no better

language than

pain break me on a long night when i

have exhausted

the picture of myself that i have

painted painstakingly

break the me i am not break me when i am

slurped along the sticky tile in a messy

house

break me when i believe i built the

house

and am the house watch me ride along the

plaster break me over something small

love break love and shove my face

into the shards find me where there

isn’t a light for miles look at me

hands in my pockets like i’m asking for

it break me

like it’s the only truth i know

it’s not the only truth

i know that is the secret i

hold in the pocket that i keep to myself

in my pocket my secret is a crow my

secret

is a small marble you may have passed a

thousand times

on the sidewalk and didn’t even know it

you’d have stolen it

if you knew so even i wasn’t allowed to

know

for i might have given it to you freely

i would have given my life

freely for my life was yours when you

broke me but look at my secret now

a small crow in my own pocket watch me

preen

watch me chirp my little beak watch the

me who grew

from all these spare parts the me who

hid the one

who didn’t believe i was a piece of

who didn’t believe i was an elevator

that went lower and lower until

i was in hell it felt like hell but

wasn’t because i was in my pocket i know

it’s confusing but that’s how it works

because i’m sitting on the floor

while i write this and have a smile on

my face that i won’t give away for

anything but a bullet

and even then i don’t know where it

would travel but it wouldn’t be

far look at it in the sky now john what

came from breaking what has been built a

whole city

you could never imagine until you saw it

with more than your eyes

take a step back and look at what grew

what grows still even as it breaks

for the sky

This post was previously published on YouTube.

