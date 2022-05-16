Julia Safrin – Brain on Fire [Video]

By Button Poetry

A Semi-Finalist from the 2020 Button Poetry video contest.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

memories

of us is a sleep process demon in the

dark corner

of my room 3am and i can’t sleep i’m a

restless whirlpool tangled in my sheets

and the demon

makes its way over in graceful malice

dressed in dirty looks

and snarky comments

which smells like bad news

like heartbreak

like that sinking feeling at the bottom

of your stomach it peeks

like rubbing alcohol slurs into bed with

me

in his scale slime and grime collide

confined me

makes me swallow my pride like broccoli

like don’t make me go over there and

feed you myself

i said chew and now swallow i

said swallow

and i do comply to a bi they burn going

down my throat like raw lemonade

which tastes like our last argument like

the end of our relationship

he whispers our memories and my year

like bedtime stories

in between salacious size i can feel

his slithery snakey tongue tickle my

terrified tragus

remembering hurts

my brain is on fire i can’t seem

to burn our memories can’t seem to turn

them into ash

to ash dust to dust because you’re not

dead to me

not yet

i bet you think this poem is about you

and i wish i could look into your

crystallized snake eyes

and tell you it isn’t

not this one but the other one not both

not all three

not all four trying to disguise the fact

that i missed you with every disc

wish i could say i don’t have a whole

portion

of my notebook dedicated to you just to

dig a grave to bury you in

because i’m smarter than to waste my

time on you again because late at night

when i can’t sleep i remember

i remember that before i hated you

before i hated you

you knew how to make me laugh how i

thought i had made a friend for life

how i could peel back all my layers and

stand

in nude vulnerability in front of you

how it’s a shame that you couldn’t do

the same for me

but you could for another girl

i almost threw up my swallowed cries

almost let every single memory

blood out of my body in a tsunami of

tears

every poem is a lip match

burning away my feelings the memories

the good times the day the thought of

you began to piss me off the sound

of your voice the syllables in your name

the image of your face every poem

is burning sage reading my mind of your

evil spirits

of the psycho you really are of the way

you made me feel worthless like

loose change thrown into wishing wells

like loose change you don’t bother to

pick up when it falls on the floor like

loose change gets stepped on in the city

that never sleeps

smothered by the dirt and germs

underneath people’s feet

i like cocooned in pain the demon

fades away with every flickering droop

of my eyelids

knowing his mission is complete as i

pray for sleep to take me away in hopes

that maybe

i will have forgotten all about you by

morning

you

